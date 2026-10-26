Russia considered that the agreement to hold talks with the United States and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the war does not mean a slowdown in the pace of the conflict.



In response to a question about whether the attack that occurred today (Monday) in Voronezh was an attempt to obstruct any potential communications, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "the decision to resume the trilateral talks does not involve any restrictions on combat operations."



Peskov added: "As you know, our armed forces continue their special military operation and continue to carry out extensive and ongoing strikes against the Ukrainian military complex, as well as military and paramilitary targets," noting that Ukraine continues all its operations in turn.



He announced that the Russian armed forces continue to deliver intense and successive strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, stating: "Our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver intense and sequential strikes on the military complex in Ukraine and related military targets."



Peskov expressed Russia's openness to declaring short-term local "humanitarian" ceasefires in Ukraine, ahead of an anticipated ceasefire mediated by the United States in the city of Oleshky, which is controlled by Russian forces and has suffered significant destruction.



In response to a question about whether Russia is prepared to consider declaring ceasefires in other areas near the front line, the Kremlin spokesman said: "If it is for humanitarian purposes, certainly."