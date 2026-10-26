اعتبرت روسيا أن الاتفاق على إجراء محادثات مع الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا بهدف البحث عن سبيلاً لإنهاء الحرب، لا يعني تباطؤ وتيرة النزاع.
ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان الهجوم الذي وقع، اليوم (الإثنين)، على فورونيج محاولة لعرقلة أي اتصالات محتملة، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف للصحفيين إن «قرار استئناف المحادثات الثلاثية لا يتضمن أي قيود على العمليات القتالية».
وأضاف بيسكوف: كما تعلمون، تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عمليتها العسكرية الخاصة، وتواصل شن ضربات واسعة النطاق ومتواصلة ضد المجمع العسكري الأوكراني، والأهداف العسكرية وشبه العسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن أوكرانيا تواصل بدورها جميع العمليات.
وأعلن أن القوات المسلحة الروسية تواصل توجيه ضربات مكثفة ومتتالية للمجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني، قائلاً: «تواصل قواتنا المسلحة العملية العسكرية الخاصة، وتستمر في توجيه ضربات مكثفة ومتسلسلة للمجمع العسكري في أوكرانيا، وللأهداف العسكرية والمرتبطة بها».
وأعرب بيسكوف عن انفتاح روسيا على إعلان هدنات «إنسانية» محلية قصيرة الأمد في أوكرانيا، قبيل هدنة مرتقبة، بوساطة أمريكية، في مدينة أوليشكي التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية وتعرضت لدمار كبير.
ورداً على سؤال عما إذا كانت روسيا مستعدة للنظر في إعلان هدنات في مناطق أخرى بالقرب من خط المواجهة، قال متحدث الكرملين: «إذا كان ذلك لأغراض إنسانية، بالتأكيد».
Russia considered that the agreement to hold talks with the United States and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the war does not mean a slowdown in the pace of the conflict.
In response to a question about whether the attack that occurred today (Monday) in Voronezh was an attempt to obstruct any potential communications, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "the decision to resume the trilateral talks does not involve any restrictions on combat operations."
Peskov added: "As you know, our armed forces continue their special military operation and continue to carry out extensive and ongoing strikes against the Ukrainian military complex, as well as military and paramilitary targets," noting that Ukraine continues all its operations in turn.
He announced that the Russian armed forces continue to deliver intense and successive strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, stating: "Our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver intense and sequential strikes on the military complex in Ukraine and related military targets."
Peskov expressed Russia's openness to declaring short-term local "humanitarian" ceasefires in Ukraine, ahead of an anticipated ceasefire mediated by the United States in the city of Oleshky, which is controlled by Russian forces and has suffered significant destruction.
In response to a question about whether Russia is prepared to consider declaring ceasefires in other areas near the front line, the Kremlin spokesman said: "If it is for humanitarian purposes, certainly."