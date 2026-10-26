اعتبرت روسيا أن الاتفاق على إجراء محادثات مع الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا بهدف البحث عن سبيلاً لإنهاء الحرب، لا يعني تباطؤ وتيرة النزاع.


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان الهجوم الذي وقع، اليوم (الإثنين)، على فورونيج محاولة لعرقلة أي اتصالات محتملة، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف للصحفيين إن «قرار استئناف المحادثات الثلاثية لا يتضمن أي قيود على العمليات القتالية».


وأضاف بيسكوف: كما تعلمون، تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عمليتها العسكرية الخاصة، وتواصل شن ضربات واسعة النطاق ومتواصلة ضد المجمع العسكري الأوكراني، والأهداف العسكرية وشبه العسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن أوكرانيا تواصل بدورها جميع العمليات.


وأعلن أن القوات المسلحة الروسية تواصل توجيه ضربات مكثفة ومتتالية للمجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني، قائلاً: «تواصل قواتنا المسلحة العملية العسكرية الخاصة، وتستمر في توجيه ضربات مكثفة ومتسلسلة للمجمع العسكري في أوكرانيا، وللأهداف العسكرية والمرتبطة بها».


وأعرب بيسكوف عن انفتاح روسيا على إعلان هدنات «إنسانية» محلية قصيرة الأمد في أوكرانيا، قبيل هدنة مرتقبة، بوساطة أمريكية، في مدينة أوليشكي التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية وتعرضت لدمار كبير.


ورداً على سؤال عما إذا كانت روسيا مستعدة للنظر في إعلان هدنات في مناطق أخرى بالقرب من خط المواجهة، قال متحدث الكرملين: «إذا كان ذلك لأغراض إنسانية، بالتأكيد».