أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي اليوم (الأحد)، تنفيذ القوات 1732 عملية استهداف دقيقة ومباشرة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والطيران المسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات، ضد أهداف عسكرية مشروعة تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، وذلك بالتزامن مع تقدم وحدات على محاور الهجوم ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن».


وأوضح النزيلي في تدوينات على حسابه بـ«إكس» أن الاستهدافات شملت تحصينات ومواقع دفاعية، ومراكز قيادة وسيطرة رئيسية ومتقدمة، ونقاط مراقبة واستطلاع، ومرابض مدفعية وراجمات، ومناطق حشد وتعزيز، ومخازن أسلحة وذخائر، وآليات ووسائط نقل وإمداد، إلى جانب أهداف عسكرية عالية القيمة في العمق.

القيادات الحوثية القتلى

القيادات الحوثية القتلى


وأشار إلى أن العملية أسفرت عن تحييد أكثر من 900 مسلح من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من 287 آلية ووسيلة ومعدة عسكرية، وإسكات مصادر نيران معادية، وإرباك منظومة القيادة والسيطرة، وتعطيل دفع التعزيزات والإمداد.


وأشار إلى أن قوات الجيش تواصل اختراق المواقع الدفاعية للمليشيا، وتوسيع نطاق التقدم، والعمليات الهجومية وفقاً للخطة العملياتية.


في غضون ذلك، أقرت مليشيا الحوثي بمقتل 3 من قيادات ما يسمى بالقوات الخاصة، وجميعهم ينتحلون رتبة لواء، في معارك مع قوات الجيش اليمني والمقاومة الشعبية بجبهات تعز.


وأوضح موقع «بران برس» الأخباري اليمني أن القتلى وهم (طارق الشريف، محي الدين الشامي، كمال ناصر الرجالي) وجميعهم من الأسر السلالية الحوثية.