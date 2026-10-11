The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced today (Sunday) the execution of 1,732 precise and direct targeting operations by the forces, using warplanes, drones, field artillery, and rocket launchers, against legitimate military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist militia, coinciding with the advance of units on the attack axes as part of the "Dawn of Yemen" operation.



Al-Nazili clarified in posts on his account on "X" that the targets included fortifications and defensive positions, main and advanced command and control centers, observation and reconnaissance points, artillery and rocket launchers, areas for gathering and reinforcement, weapons and ammunition depots, as well as high-value military targets deep within.

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He pointed out that the operation resulted in neutralizing more than 900 militia fighters, destroying and damaging over 287 military vehicles and equipment, silencing enemy fire sources, disrupting the command and control system, and hindering the flow of reinforcements and supplies.



He noted that the army forces continue to penetrate the militia's defensive positions, expand the scope of their advance, and conduct offensive operations according to the operational plan.



Meanwhile, the Houthi militia acknowledged the death of three leaders of what is called the special forces, all of whom hold the rank of general, in battles with the Yemeni army and popular resistance on the fronts of Taiz.



The Yemeni news site "Bran Press" reported that the deceased are (Tariq Al-Sharif, Muhyiddin Al-Shami, Kamal Nasser Al-Rajali), all of whom are from Houthi lineage families.