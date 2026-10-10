كشفت منصة «قوى» عن إعفاء العمالة اليمنية المشمولة بمبادرة تصحيح الأوضاع من المقابل المالي المتأخر لرخص العمل، سواء صدرت لهم إقامات أو لم تصدر، إضافة إلى المتغيبين ممن لديهم تأشيرات خروج نهائي، شريطة إلغاء تلك التأشيرات من قبل الجوازات.

وأوضحت أن احتساب المقابل المالي ورخص العمل الجديدة يبدأ من تاريخ انتقال العامل إلى المنشأة الجديدة، ضمن مبادرة تنطلق غداً (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر 2026، وتستمر لمدة 60 يوماً.


وأوضحت المنصة، أن المبادرة تشمل العمالة المهنية اليمنية المتغيبة عن العمل قبل 16 يونيو 2026، وتتيح نقل خدماتها إلى منشآت جديدة، مع إلغاء المديونية السابقة للمقابل المالي المتأخر لرخص العمل، على أن يبدأ احتساب المستحقات الجديدة من تاريخ انتقال العامل، بدلاً من تحميل المنشأة الجديدة بالمقابل المالي المتراكم عن الفترات السابقة.


وبيّنت أن صاحب العمل الراغب في الاستفادة من المبادرة يتعين عليه حجز موعد افتراضي عبر منصة «قوى»، من خلال خدمة «مبادرة تصحيح أوضاع العمالة اليمنية المتغيبة»، واستكمال إجراءات نقل الخدمات وفق الشروط المعتمدة.

تصحيح أوضاع جميع اليمنيين


وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت المديرية العامة للجوازات تفاصيل إجراءات تصحيح أوضاع جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية، موضحة أن المبادرة تشمل مختلف الفئات وفق الضوابط والشروط المحددة، وتستمر لمدة شهرين اعتباراً من 30 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ.

وأفادت بأن أصحاب الإقامات المنتهية يمكنهم الانتقال إلى أصحاب عمل بحاجة إلى خدماتهم عبر المنصات الرقمية لوزارة الداخلية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وتشمل «أبشر» و«قوى» و«مساند»، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة الجهات الحكومية، شريطة توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية وإجراء فحص طبي.


أما المسجلون ببلاغات تغيب عن العمل، فيمكنهم تصحيح أوضاعهم من خلال إلغاء بلاغ التغيب ونقل خدماتهم إلى أصحاب عمل آخرين بحاجة إلى خدماتهم، عبر المنصات الرقمية المعتمدة، مع اشتراط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية وإجراء فحص طبي.

تأشيرة مجانية لمدة 6 أشهر

وأكدت الجوازات منح المستفيدين من الجنسية اليمنية الذين لا يحملون وثائق أو جوازات سفر تأشيرة زيارة مجانية لمدة 6 أشهر، وذلك بعد حجز موعد إلكتروني عبر منصة «أبشر»، واختيار موقع التصحيح والوقت المحدد للمراجعة، وإحضار ما يثبت الجنسية اليمنية، سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة عن سفارة بلادهم.

وأشارت إلى أن حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة المنتهية بمختلف أنواعها، وكذلك حاملي هوية زائر المنتهية الصلاحية، يمكنهم تمديد تأشيراتهم أو هوياتهم لمدة 6 أشهر إلكترونياً، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة إدارات الجوازات، بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية.

الإنتقال إلى إقامة نظامية

وأوضحت الجوازات أنه يمكن للمستفيدين الذين مُنحوا تأشيرة الزيارة الاستثنائية الحصول على إقامة نظامية حال العثور على فرصة عمل خلال فترة سريان التأشيرة، شريطة توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية وإجراء فحص طبي.

وبيّنت أن إجراءات تصحيح أوضاع اليمنيين الذين لا يحملون وثائق سفر تتطلب إحضار ما يثبت الجنسية اليمنية، وحجز موعد مسبق عبر منصة «أبشر» لتحديد موقع التصحيح وموعد المراجعة، فيما يمكن لأصحاب الإقامات المنتهية وبلاغات التغيب استكمال إجراءاتهم عبر المنصات الرقمية المعتمدة دون مراجعة الجهات الحكومية.

وأكدت أن المبادرة تشمل جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية، وفق الشروط والضوابط المحددة لكل فئة، بما يتيح تصحيح أوضاعهم والاستفادة من الخدمات والإجراءات المقررة خلال المهلة المحددة.