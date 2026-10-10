The "Qiwa" platform has revealed the exemption of Yemeni workers covered by the status correction initiative from the overdue financial fees for work permits, with the new financial fees and work permits starting to be calculated from the date the worker transfers to the new establishment, as part of an initiative launching tomorrow (Sunday) October 11, 2026, and lasting for 60 days.



The platform clarified that the initiative includes Yemeni professional workers who have been absent from work before June 16, 2026, allowing them to transfer their services to new establishments, with the cancellation of previous debts for overdue financial fees for work permits, starting the calculation of new dues from the date of the worker's transfer, instead of burdening the new establishment with accumulated financial fees from previous periods.



It indicated that employers wishing to benefit from the initiative must book a virtual appointment through the "Qiwa" platform, using the "Yemeni Absent Workers Status Correction Initiative" service, and complete the procedures for transferring services according to the approved conditions.

Correcting the Status of All Yemenis



In this context, the General Directorate of Passports announced the details of the procedures for correcting the status of all individuals in the Kingdom who are of Yemeni nationality and are present in the country unlawfully, explaining that the initiative includes various categories according to the specified controls and conditions, and will last for two months starting from 30 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH.

It reported that holders of expired residency permits can transfer to employers in need of their services through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, including "Absher," "Qiwa," and "Musanid," without the need to visit government agencies, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and undergo a medical examination.



As for those registered with absences from work reports, they can correct their status by canceling the absence report and transferring their services to other employers in need of their services, through the approved digital platforms, with the condition of having a valid Yemeni passport and undergoing a medical examination.

Free Visa for 6 Months

The passports department confirmed granting beneficiaries of Yemeni nationality who do not hold documents or passports a free visit visa for 6 months, after booking an electronic appointment via the "Absher" platform, selecting the correction location and the specified time for review, and bringing proof of Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their embassy.

It pointed out that holders of expired visit visas of various types, as well as holders of expired visitor IDs, can extend their visas or IDs for 6 months electronically, without the need to visit passport departments, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport.

Transition to Legal Residency

The passports department explained that beneficiaries who have been granted an exceptional visit visa can obtain legal residency if they find a job opportunity during the validity period of the visa, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and undergo a medical examination.

It indicated that the procedures for correcting the status of Yemenis who do not hold travel documents require bringing proof of Yemeni nationality and booking a prior appointment via the "Absher" platform to determine the correction location and review time, while holders of expired residencies and absence reports can complete their procedures through the approved digital platforms without visiting government agencies.

It confirmed that the initiative includes all individuals of Yemeni nationality present in the Kingdom unlawfully, according to the specified conditions and controls for each category, allowing them to correct their status and benefit from the services and procedures established during the specified period.