Hamed bin Sadiq Al-Bakri, the husband of Maysar Abdullah Khafaji and the father of Bandar, Faisal, Hussein, Najwa, Najoud, Mayar, Manar, and Mada, passed away into the mercy of Allah Almighty on the evening of the day before yesterday (Thursday).



The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at dawn yesterday at the Grand Mosque, and his body was laid to rest in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.



Condolences for men are accepted next to the Um Al-Qura Mosque in the Al-Safa neighborhood in Jeddah, and for women at his home located in Al-Safa neighborhood on Abu Al-Barr Street.