انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مساء أمس(الجمعة)، حامد بن صادق البكري زوج ميسر عبدالله خفاجي، ووالد بندر، وفيصل، وحسين، ونجوى، ونجود، وميار، ومنار، ومدى.


وتمت الصلاة على الفقيد فجر أمس بالمسجد الحرام ووري جثمانه بمقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


ويتقبل العزاء للرجال بجوار جامع أم القرى بحي والصفا بجدة، وللنساء بمنزله الكائن بحي الصفا شارع أبي البر.