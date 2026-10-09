كشفت التحقيقات التي تجريها النيابة العامة في الإمارات بشأن حادثة رحلة «فلاي دبي» رقم (FZ1073)، المتجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب في 30 سبتمبر الماضي، تفاصيل مخطط إرهابي أعدّه مساعد قائد الطائرة، وهو عُماني الجنسية، للسيطرة عليها وتحويلها إلى أداة لتنفيذ هجوم انتحاري يستهدف مبنى المسافرين في مطار بن غوريون، بهدف إيقاع أكبر عدد ممكن من الضحايا.
وأعلن النائب العام الإماراتي حمد سيف الشامسي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن التحقيقات أثبتت، وفق ما توصلت إليه النيابة العامة، أن المتهم البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً، أعدّ مخططه مسبقاً، مستلهماً هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001، قبل أن يشرع في تنفيذه خلال الرحلة.
من أستراليا إلى قمرة القيادة.. رحلة التطرف
وبحسب الشامسي، تتبعت التحقيقات المسار الفكري والمهني للمتهم، وكشفت أن بدايات توجهه نحو التطرف تعود إلى عام 2017، خلال دراسته في أستراليا، إذ تأثر بأفكار تكفيرية عبر قراءة مؤلفات متطرفة ومتابعة محتوى إلكتروني يمجّد التنظيمات الإرهابية والعمليات الانتحارية.
وأظهرت التحقيقات أن تلك الأفكار تطورت تدريجياً إلى تبنّي توجهات تحرّض على العنف والإرهاب، وصولاً إلى استلهام هجمات 11 سبتمبر، وترسّخ فكرة تنفيذ عملية مماثلة باستخدام طائرة، وهو ما ارتبط، وفق اعترافاته، بقراره امتهان الطيران.
3 شركات طيران.. ومسار مهني تحت التحقيق
وكشف النائب العام الإماراتي أن المتهم تنقّل بين ثلاث شركات طيران خلال مسيرته المهنية، إذ بدأ العمل لدى الطيران العُماني عام 2020 واستمر حتى 2024، قبل انتقاله إلى الخطوط الملكية المغربية مطلع عام 2025، حيث أمضى عدة أشهر، ثم التحق بشركة «فلاي دبي» في يناير 2026.
وأوضحت التحقيقات أن هذا المسار المهني تزامن مع استمرار تبنّيه الأفكار المتطرفة التي انتهت، بحسب اعترافاته، إلى التخطيط لاستخدام طائرة مدنية في تنفيذ هجوم انتحاري.
اعترافات تكشف ارتباطات خلال الدراسة
وفي تفاصيل إضافية، أقرّ المتهم بأنه كان يتردد، خلال دراسته بمدينة ملبورن الأسترالية، على مسجد تابع للمعهد الملكي للتكنولوجيا (RMIT)، حيث تعرّف إلى القائمين على مركز «ماي سنتر».
وذكر المتهم أن المركز كان يديره شخص لبناني يُدعى «أبو حمزة»، ويحظى، بحسب أقواله، بدعم جمعية مرتبطة بجماعة الإخوان المسلمين، وهي إفادات أوردتها التحقيقات دون أن تشكّل بذاتها إثباتاً مستقلاً لتلك الارتباطات.
استعداد نفسي وبدني لتنفيذ الهجوم
ووفقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام»، أقرّ المتهم بأنه عمل على تهيئة نفسه نفسياً وبدنياً لتنفيذ مخططه، من خلال تكثيف متابعة المواد المحرّضة على الإرهاب، إلى جانب التدريب على الملاكمة تحت إشراف مدرب خاص.
وتكشف تفاصيل التحقيقات، بحسب إعلان النيابة العامة الإماراتية، أن الواقعة لم تكن تصرفاً عارضاً خلال الرحلة، بل جاءت في سياق مخطط سابق الإعداد، استهدف تحويل طائرة ركاب مدنية إلى وسيلة لتنفيذ هجوم انتحاري داخل أحد المطارات الدولية.
The investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution in the UAE regarding the incident of Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073), which was headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, revealed details of a terrorist plot prepared by the co-pilot, who is of Omani nationality, to take control of the aircraft and turn it into a tool for carrying out a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, with the aim of causing as many casualties as possible.
The UAE Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, announced today (Friday) that the investigations proved, according to the findings of the Public Prosecution, that the 29-year-old accused had prepared his plan in advance, inspired by the September 11, 2001 attacks, before he began to execute it during the flight.
From Australia to the Cockpit... The Journey of Extremism
According to Al Shamsi, the investigations tracked the intellectual and professional path of the accused, revealing that the beginnings of his inclination towards extremism date back to 2017, during his studies in Australia, where he was influenced by extremist ideas through reading radical literature and following online content that glorifies terrorist organizations and suicide operations.
The investigations showed that these ideas gradually evolved into adopting views that incite violence and terrorism, culminating in the inspiration from the September 11 attacks, and the solidification of the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft, which was linked, according to his confessions, to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.
3 Airlines... and a Career Path Under Investigation
The UAE Attorney General revealed that the accused moved between three airlines during his professional career, as he began working for Oman Air in 2020 and continued until 2024, before moving to Royal Air Maroc at the beginning of 2025, where he spent several months, then joined Fly Dubai in January 2026.
The investigations clarified that this professional path coincided with his continued adoption of extremist ideas that ultimately led, according to his confessions, to planning to use a commercial aircraft to carry out a suicide attack.
Confessions Reveal Connections During Studies
In additional details, the accused admitted that he frequented, during his studies in Melbourne, Australia, a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), where he got to know the individuals running the "My Center."
The accused mentioned that the center was managed by a Lebanese individual named "Abu Hamza," who, according to his statements, received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, which are claims reported by the investigations without constituting independent evidence of those connections.
Psychological and Physical Preparation for the Attack
According to what was reported by the Emirates News Agency "WAM," the accused admitted that he worked on preparing himself psychologically and physically to execute his plan, by intensifying his consumption of materials inciting terrorism, in addition to training in boxing under the supervision of a personal trainer.
The details of the investigations, according to the announcement by the UAE Public Prosecution, reveal that the incident was not an incidental act during the flight, but rather came as part of a pre-prepared plan aimed at turning a commercial passenger aircraft into a means to carry out a suicide attack within one of the international airports.