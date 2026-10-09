The investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution in the UAE regarding the incident of Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073), which was headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, revealed details of a terrorist plot prepared by the co-pilot, who is of Omani nationality, to take control of the aircraft and turn it into a tool for carrying out a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, with the aim of causing as many casualties as possible.

The UAE Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, announced today (Friday) that the investigations proved, according to the findings of the Public Prosecution, that the 29-year-old accused had prepared his plan in advance, inspired by the September 11, 2001 attacks, before he began to execute it during the flight.

From Australia to the Cockpit... The Journey of Extremism

According to Al Shamsi, the investigations tracked the intellectual and professional path of the accused, revealing that the beginnings of his inclination towards extremism date back to 2017, during his studies in Australia, where he was influenced by extremist ideas through reading radical literature and following online content that glorifies terrorist organizations and suicide operations.

The investigations showed that these ideas gradually evolved into adopting views that incite violence and terrorism, culminating in the inspiration from the September 11 attacks, and the solidification of the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft, which was linked, according to his confessions, to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

3 Airlines... and a Career Path Under Investigation

The UAE Attorney General revealed that the accused moved between three airlines during his professional career, as he began working for Oman Air in 2020 and continued until 2024, before moving to Royal Air Maroc at the beginning of 2025, where he spent several months, then joined Fly Dubai in January 2026.

The investigations clarified that this professional path coincided with his continued adoption of extremist ideas that ultimately led, according to his confessions, to planning to use a commercial aircraft to carry out a suicide attack.

Confessions Reveal Connections During Studies

In additional details, the accused admitted that he frequented, during his studies in Melbourne, Australia, a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), where he got to know the individuals running the "My Center."

The accused mentioned that the center was managed by a Lebanese individual named "Abu Hamza," who, according to his statements, received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, which are claims reported by the investigations without constituting independent evidence of those connections.

Psychological and Physical Preparation for the Attack

According to what was reported by the Emirates News Agency "WAM," the accused admitted that he worked on preparing himself psychologically and physically to execute his plan, by intensifying his consumption of materials inciting terrorism, in addition to training in boxing under the supervision of a personal trainer.

The details of the investigations, according to the announcement by the UAE Public Prosecution, reveal that the incident was not an incidental act during the flight, but rather came as part of a pre-prepared plan aimed at turning a commercial passenger aircraft into a means to carry out a suicide attack within one of the international airports.