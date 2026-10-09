كشفت التحقيقات التي تجريها النيابة العامة في الإمارات بشأن حادثة رحلة «فلاي دبي» رقم (FZ1073)، المتجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب في 30 سبتمبر الماضي، تفاصيل مخطط إرهابي أعدّه مساعد قائد الطائرة، وهو عُماني الجنسية، للسيطرة عليها وتحويلها إلى أداة لتنفيذ هجوم انتحاري يستهدف مبنى المسافرين في مطار بن غوريون، بهدف إيقاع أكبر عدد ممكن من الضحايا.

وأعلن النائب العام الإماراتي حمد سيف الشامسي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن التحقيقات أثبتت، وفق ما توصلت إليه النيابة العامة، أن المتهم البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً، أعدّ مخططه مسبقاً، مستلهماً هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001، قبل أن يشرع في تنفيذه خلال الرحلة.

من أستراليا إلى قمرة القيادة.. رحلة التطرف

وبحسب الشامسي، تتبعت التحقيقات المسار الفكري والمهني للمتهم، وكشفت أن بدايات توجهه نحو التطرف تعود إلى عام 2017، خلال دراسته في أستراليا، إذ تأثر بأفكار تكفيرية عبر قراءة مؤلفات متطرفة ومتابعة محتوى إلكتروني يمجّد التنظيمات الإرهابية والعمليات الانتحارية.

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن تلك الأفكار تطورت تدريجياً إلى تبنّي توجهات تحرّض على العنف والإرهاب، وصولاً إلى استلهام هجمات 11 سبتمبر، وترسّخ فكرة تنفيذ عملية مماثلة باستخدام طائرة، وهو ما ارتبط، وفق اعترافاته، بقراره امتهان الطيران.

3 شركات طيران.. ومسار مهني تحت التحقيق

وكشف النائب العام الإماراتي أن المتهم تنقّل بين ثلاث شركات طيران خلال مسيرته المهنية، إذ بدأ العمل لدى الطيران العُماني عام 2020 واستمر حتى 2024، قبل انتقاله إلى الخطوط الملكية المغربية مطلع عام 2025، حيث أمضى عدة أشهر، ثم التحق بشركة «فلاي دبي» في يناير 2026.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن هذا المسار المهني تزامن مع استمرار تبنّيه الأفكار المتطرفة التي انتهت، بحسب اعترافاته، إلى التخطيط لاستخدام طائرة مدنية في تنفيذ هجوم انتحاري.

اعترافات تكشف ارتباطات خلال الدراسة

وفي تفاصيل إضافية، أقرّ المتهم بأنه كان يتردد، خلال دراسته بمدينة ملبورن الأسترالية، على مسجد تابع للمعهد الملكي للتكنولوجيا (RMIT)، حيث تعرّف إلى القائمين على مركز «ماي سنتر».

وذكر المتهم أن المركز كان يديره شخص لبناني يُدعى «أبو حمزة»، ويحظى، بحسب أقواله، بدعم جمعية مرتبطة بجماعة الإخوان المسلمين، وهي إفادات أوردتها التحقيقات دون أن تشكّل بذاتها إثباتاً مستقلاً لتلك الارتباطات.

استعداد نفسي وبدني لتنفيذ الهجوم

ووفقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام»، أقرّ المتهم بأنه عمل على تهيئة نفسه نفسياً وبدنياً لتنفيذ مخططه، من خلال تكثيف متابعة المواد المحرّضة على الإرهاب، إلى جانب التدريب على الملاكمة تحت إشراف مدرب خاص.

وتكشف تفاصيل التحقيقات، بحسب إعلان النيابة العامة الإماراتية، أن الواقعة لم تكن تصرفاً عارضاً خلال الرحلة، بل جاءت في سياق مخطط سابق الإعداد، استهدف تحويل طائرة ركاب مدنية إلى وسيلة لتنفيذ هجوم انتحاري داخل أحد المطارات الدولية.