أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تعرض مطار الملك خالد الدولي لاعتداءين يوم أمس (الخميس) استهدف الأول مرافق المطار، بينما طال الثاني طائرة تابعة للخطوط السعودية. وقد استنفرت فرق الطوارئ والجهات المختصة فور وقوع الحادثين للتعامل معهما وفق الخطط والإجراءات المعتمدة.

وأسفر الاعتداءان عن استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين سعوديين من بينهم قائد الطائرة الكابتن حمود بن علي الكاثمي، إذ نعت الخطوط السعودية ببالغ الحزن والأسى فقيدها الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله إثر الحادثة، مستذكرة بكل تقدير واعتزاز مسيرته المهنية الحافلة في خدمة الناقل الوطني وما تركه من سيرة طيبة بين زملائه. كما نتج عن الحادثة إصابة عدد من المواطنين والمقيمين من جنسيات مختلفة بإصابات تراوحت بين الطفيفة والبليغة، حيث جرى نقلهم بشكل فوري لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، إضافة إلى وقوع بعض الأضرار المادية.

وأكدت الهيئة استمرار التنسيق التكامل والوثيق مع الجهات الأمنية لتقييم الأضرار، واتخاذ كافة التدابير الكفيلة بضمان سلامة المسافرين والعاملين، وحماية أمن وسلامة منظومة الطيران المدني في المملكة. وفي ذات السياق، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عن استئناف العمليات التشغيلية في المطار وعودة الحركة الجوية إلى طبيعتها بشكل كامل.