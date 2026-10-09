The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that King Khalid International Airport was subjected to two attacks yesterday (Thursday), the first targeting the airport facilities, while the second affected a Saudi Airlines aircraft. Emergency teams and relevant authorities were mobilized immediately after the incidents to handle them according to the approved plans and procedures.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens and injuries to a number of citizens and residents of various nationalities, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. They were promptly transported to receive the necessary medical care, in addition to some material damages.

The authority confirmed the continuation of close and integrated coordination with security agencies to assess the damages and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of travelers and workers, and to protect the security and safety of the civil aviation system in the Kingdom. In the same context, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of operational activities at the airport and the complete return of air traffic to normal.