أدانت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية بأشد العبارات الجريمة المروعة التي ارتكبتها المليشيا الحوثية، (الثلاثاء)، بعد قصف منزل في قرية الصرم بعزلة الأقروض جنوبي تعز، مما أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى بينهم أطفال ومعاقون.

وذكرت المؤسسة في بيان حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه أن المليشيا الحوثية قصفت منزلاً في الأقروض بتعز وقتلت أسرة بكاملها كانت بداخله، مشيرة إلى أن المليشيا تستهدف القرى والمدنيين بشكل متعمد. وأفادت المنظمة بأن القصف تسبب في تهدم المنزل فوق ساكنيه وسقوط قتلى وجرحى من أسرة واحدة، بينهم طفلتان، إحداهما من ذوي الإعاقة، موضحة أن القصف الحوثي تسبب في مقتل درهم أحمد أمير وزوجته وحفيدته عائشة عماد درهم، البالغة ست سنوات ومن ذوي الإعاقة، إضافة إلى شقيقتها، وإصابة امرأة من أفراد الأسرة بجروح خطيرة.

وأكدت المؤسسة أن إطلاق قذائف الهاون على منزل مدني مأهول بالسكان يمثل انتهاكاً بالغ الخطورة لقواعد حماية المدنيين، ويكشف مرة أخرى حجم الخطر الذي يتعرض له السكان في قرى وأرياف تعز جراء القصف الذي تطال نيرانه المنازل والتجمعات السكنية. وذكرت المؤسسة أن التقارير الواردة من المحافظة تشير إلى أن القصف لم يقتصر على قرية الصرم، بل طال خلال اليوم نفسه قرى سكنية في مديريات المسراخ والمواسط وقدس، وأسفر عن سقوط مزيد من الضحايا المدنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال.

أطفال ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

أطفال ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

وأشارت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية إلى أن استهداف منزل أسرة درهم أحمد أمير بهذه الصورة جريمة جسيمة بحق المدنيين، معربة عن إدانتها لاستخدام الأسلحة الثقيلة وقذائف الهاون في قصف القرى أو وضعها بجوار المنازل والمناطق المأهولة، مما يعرض حياة النساء والأطفال والأسر للخطر ويحيل المنازل التي يفترض أن تكون أماكن آمنة إلى أهداف للقصف. وشددت المؤسسة على أن قتل طفلة في السادسة من عمرها من ذوي الإعاقة داخل منزلها يجسد بصورة مؤلمة حجم الكلفة الإنسانية التي يدفعها المدنيون، ويؤكد الحاجة العاجلة إلى حماية السكان من الهجمات التي لا تراعي أبسط قواعد حماية الأطفال والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة والمدنيين. وحملت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية المليشيا الحوثية المسؤولية عن القصف والضحايا الذين سقطوا جراءه، مطالبة بإجراء تحقيق مستقل وموثق في ملابسات الهجوم، وحفظ الأدلة وتوثيق أسماء الضحايا والأضرار التي لحقت بالمنزل والمنطقة، تمهيداً لمساءلة المسؤولين عن أي انتهاكات يثبت ارتكابها. ودعت المؤسسة، الأمم المتحدة ومكتب المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان والآليات الدولية المعنية بحماية المدنيين والأطفال إلى عدم الاكتفاء ببيانات القلق، والتحرك العاجل لتوثيق هذه الحادثة وما يرافق التصعيد في ريف تعز من انتهاكات، والعمل على توفير حماية فعلية للمدنيين وضمان وصول المصابين إلى الرعاية الطبية دون عوائق. وأكدت المؤسسة أن استمرار سقوط الأسر داخل منازلها لا يجب أن يتحول إلى خبر عابر أو رقم جديد يضاف إلى سجل الضحايا، وأن الإفلات من المساءلة لا يمكن أن يستمر إلى ما لا نهاية.