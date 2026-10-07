أدانت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية بأشد العبارات الجريمة المروعة التي ارتكبتها المليشيا الحوثية، (الثلاثاء)، بعد قصف منزل في قرية الصرم بعزلة الأقروض جنوبي تعز، مما أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى بينهم أطفال ومعاقون.
وذكرت المؤسسة في بيان حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه أن المليشيا الحوثية قصفت منزلاً في الأقروض بتعز وقتلت أسرة بكاملها كانت بداخله، مشيرة إلى أن المليشيا تستهدف القرى والمدنيين بشكل متعمد. وأفادت المنظمة بأن القصف تسبب في تهدم المنزل فوق ساكنيه وسقوط قتلى وجرحى من أسرة واحدة، بينهم طفلتان، إحداهما من ذوي الإعاقة، موضحة أن القصف الحوثي تسبب في مقتل درهم أحمد أمير وزوجته وحفيدته عائشة عماد درهم، البالغة ست سنوات ومن ذوي الإعاقة، إضافة إلى شقيقتها، وإصابة امرأة من أفراد الأسرة بجروح خطيرة.
وأكدت المؤسسة أن إطلاق قذائف الهاون على منزل مدني مأهول بالسكان يمثل انتهاكاً بالغ الخطورة لقواعد حماية المدنيين، ويكشف مرة أخرى حجم الخطر الذي يتعرض له السكان في قرى وأرياف تعز جراء القصف الذي تطال نيرانه المنازل والتجمعات السكنية. وذكرت المؤسسة أن التقارير الواردة من المحافظة تشير إلى أن القصف لم يقتصر على قرية الصرم، بل طال خلال اليوم نفسه قرى سكنية في مديريات المسراخ والمواسط وقدس، وأسفر عن سقوط مزيد من الضحايا المدنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال.
أطفال ضحايا القصف الحوثي.
وأشارت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية إلى أن استهداف منزل أسرة درهم أحمد أمير بهذه الصورة جريمة جسيمة بحق المدنيين، معربة عن إدانتها لاستخدام الأسلحة الثقيلة وقذائف الهاون في قصف القرى أو وضعها بجوار المنازل والمناطق المأهولة، مما يعرض حياة النساء والأطفال والأسر للخطر ويحيل المنازل التي يفترض أن تكون أماكن آمنة إلى أهداف للقصف. وشددت المؤسسة على أن قتل طفلة في السادسة من عمرها من ذوي الإعاقة داخل منزلها يجسد بصورة مؤلمة حجم الكلفة الإنسانية التي يدفعها المدنيون، ويؤكد الحاجة العاجلة إلى حماية السكان من الهجمات التي لا تراعي أبسط قواعد حماية الأطفال والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة والمدنيين. وحملت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية المليشيا الحوثية المسؤولية عن القصف والضحايا الذين سقطوا جراءه، مطالبة بإجراء تحقيق مستقل وموثق في ملابسات الهجوم، وحفظ الأدلة وتوثيق أسماء الضحايا والأضرار التي لحقت بالمنزل والمنطقة، تمهيداً لمساءلة المسؤولين عن أي انتهاكات يثبت ارتكابها. ودعت المؤسسة، الأمم المتحدة ومكتب المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان والآليات الدولية المعنية بحماية المدنيين والأطفال إلى عدم الاكتفاء ببيانات القلق، والتحرك العاجل لتوثيق هذه الحادثة وما يرافق التصعيد في ريف تعز من انتهاكات، والعمل على توفير حماية فعلية للمدنيين وضمان وصول المصابين إلى الرعاية الطبية دون عوائق. وأكدت المؤسسة أن استمرار سقوط الأسر داخل منازلها لا يجب أن يتحول إلى خبر عابر أو رقم جديد يضاف إلى سجل الضحايا، وأن الإفلات من المساءلة لا يمكن أن يستمر إلى ما لا نهاية.
The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation strongly condemned the horrific crime committed by the Houthi militia on Tuesday, after shelling a house in the village of Al-Sarm in the Al-Qurud district south of Taiz, resulting in deaths and injuries, including children and disabled individuals.
The foundation stated in a statement obtained by "Okaz" that the Houthi militia shelled a house in Al-Qurud in Taiz, killing an entire family that was inside. It pointed out that the militia deliberately targets villages and civilians. The organization reported that the shelling caused the house to collapse on its inhabitants, resulting in deaths and injuries from one family, including two girls, one of whom is disabled. It clarified that the Houthi shelling led to the deaths of Dirham Ahmed Amir, his wife, and his granddaughter Aisha Imad Dirham, who is six years old and disabled, in addition to her sister, and seriously injured a woman from the family.
The foundation emphasized that firing mortar shells at a civilian-occupied home represents a grave violation of civilian protection rules and once again reveals the extent of the danger faced by residents in the villages and rural areas of Taiz due to the shelling that targets homes and residential gatherings. The foundation noted that reports from the governorate indicate that the shelling was not limited to the village of Al-Sarm but also affected residential villages in the Al-Masrak, Al-Mawaset, and Quds districts on the same day, resulting in more civilian casualties, including women and children.
أطفال ضحايا القصف الحوثي.
The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation pointed out that targeting the home of Dirham Ahmed Amir in this manner is a serious crime against civilians, expressing its condemnation of the use of heavy weapons and mortar shells to shell villages or place them near homes and populated areas, which endangers the lives of women, children, and families, turning homes that should be safe into targets for shelling. The foundation stressed that the killing of a six-year-old disabled girl in her home painfully embodies the human cost borne by civilians and underscores the urgent need to protect residents from attacks that disregard the most basic rules of protecting children, disabled individuals, and civilians. The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation held the Houthi militia responsible for the shelling and the victims that resulted from it, calling for an independent and documented investigation into the circumstances of the attack, preserving evidence, and documenting the names of the victims and the damage inflicted on the house and the area, in preparation for holding accountable those responsible for any proven violations. The foundation urged the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and international mechanisms concerned with protecting civilians and children not to be satisfied with statements of concern, but to take urgent action to document this incident and the violations accompanying the escalation in rural Taiz, and to work on providing actual protection for civilians and ensuring that the injured receive medical care without obstacles. The foundation affirmed that the continued deaths of families inside their homes should not become a fleeting news item or a new number added to the list of victims, and that impunity cannot continue indefinitely.