The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation strongly condemned the horrific crime committed by the Houthi militia on Tuesday, after shelling a house in the village of Al-Sarm in the Al-Qurud district south of Taiz, resulting in deaths and injuries, including children and disabled individuals.

The foundation stated in a statement obtained by "Okaz" that the Houthi militia shelled a house in Al-Qurud in Taiz, killing an entire family that was inside. It pointed out that the militia deliberately targets villages and civilians. The organization reported that the shelling caused the house to collapse on its inhabitants, resulting in deaths and injuries from one family, including two girls, one of whom is disabled. It clarified that the Houthi shelling led to the deaths of Dirham Ahmed Amir, his wife, and his granddaughter Aisha Imad Dirham, who is six years old and disabled, in addition to her sister, and seriously injured a woman from the family.

The foundation emphasized that firing mortar shells at a civilian-occupied home represents a grave violation of civilian protection rules and once again reveals the extent of the danger faced by residents in the villages and rural areas of Taiz due to the shelling that targets homes and residential gatherings. The foundation noted that reports from the governorate indicate that the shelling was not limited to the village of Al-Sarm but also affected residential villages in the Al-Masrak, Al-Mawaset, and Quds districts on the same day, resulting in more civilian casualties, including women and children.

أطفال ضحايا القصف الحوثي.

The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation pointed out that targeting the home of Dirham Ahmed Amir in this manner is a serious crime against civilians, expressing its condemnation of the use of heavy weapons and mortar shells to shell villages or place them near homes and populated areas, which endangers the lives of women, children, and families, turning homes that should be safe into targets for shelling. The foundation stressed that the killing of a six-year-old disabled girl in her home painfully embodies the human cost borne by civilians and underscores the urgent need to protect residents from attacks that disregard the most basic rules of protecting children, disabled individuals, and civilians. The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation held the Houthi militia responsible for the shelling and the victims that resulted from it, calling for an independent and documented investigation into the circumstances of the attack, preserving evidence, and documenting the names of the victims and the damage inflicted on the house and the area, in preparation for holding accountable those responsible for any proven violations. The foundation urged the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and international mechanisms concerned with protecting civilians and children not to be satisfied with statements of concern, but to take urgent action to document this incident and the violations accompanying the escalation in rural Taiz, and to work on providing actual protection for civilians and ensuring that the injured receive medical care without obstacles. The foundation affirmed that the continued deaths of families inside their homes should not become a fleeting news item or a new number added to the list of victims, and that impunity cannot continue indefinitely.