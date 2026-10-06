اعتقلت السلطات الألمانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الرئيس السابق لجهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الألماني «BND» أوغست هانينغ، للاشتباه في تورطه في قضية تجسس وتسريب معلومات سرية. وأُوقف معه مسؤول سابق رفيع المستوى في الجهاز يدعى «مانفريد د.» كان يعمل مديراً لمكتب هانينغ سابقاً واستمر في عمله حتى ربيع2026.

وقبض على أوغست فجراً في منزله بمدينة نوردفالد بالقرب من مونستر على يد محققين من المكتب الاتحادي للشرطة الجنائية


ويحقق المدعي العام الاتحادي الألماني مع هانينغ بشبهات تشمل التجسس الذي قد يرقى إلى الخيانة، والحصول على أسرار دولة، ومحاولة الخيانة، والعمل الاستخباراتي لمصلحة جهة أجنبية، فيما يواجه الموظف السابق الآخر شبهات بالمساعدة في بعض هذه الجرائم.


وبحسب تحقيق مشترك أجرته شبكتا «WDR» و«NDR» وصحيفة «زود دويتشه تسايتونغ»، يُشتبه في أن هانينغ حصل بعد مغادرته الجهاز، على وثائق سرية من داخل الاستخبارات الألمانية عبر موظف سابق كان مقرباً منه، فيما تحقق السلطات فيما إذا كانت المعلومات قد وصلت إلى جهات أجنبية.


ولم تكشف السلطات الألمانية حتى الآن عن الدولة أو الجهة الأجنبية التي يُشتبه في ارتباط القضية بها.


وتولى هانينغ رئاسة جهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الألماني من عام 1998 حتى نهاية 2005، قبل انتقاله للعمل وكيلاً لوزارة الداخلية الألمانية، واستمر في المنصب حتى عام 2009.


وتواصل السلطات التحقيق لكشف طبيعة المعلومات التي جرى الحصول عليها والجهات التي ربما وصلت إليها، في قضية قد تشكل واحدة من أبرز قضايا التجسس التي طالت مسؤولاً سابقاً رفيع المستوى في جهاز الاستخبارات الألماني.