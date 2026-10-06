اعتقلت السلطات الألمانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الرئيس السابق لجهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الألماني «BND» أوغست هانينغ، للاشتباه في تورطه في قضية تجسس وتسريب معلومات سرية. وأُوقف معه مسؤول سابق رفيع المستوى في الجهاز يدعى «مانفريد د.» كان يعمل مديراً لمكتب هانينغ سابقاً واستمر في عمله حتى ربيع2026.
وقبض على أوغست فجراً في منزله بمدينة نوردفالد بالقرب من مونستر على يد محققين من المكتب الاتحادي للشرطة الجنائية
ويحقق المدعي العام الاتحادي الألماني مع هانينغ بشبهات تشمل التجسس الذي قد يرقى إلى الخيانة، والحصول على أسرار دولة، ومحاولة الخيانة، والعمل الاستخباراتي لمصلحة جهة أجنبية، فيما يواجه الموظف السابق الآخر شبهات بالمساعدة في بعض هذه الجرائم.
وبحسب تحقيق مشترك أجرته شبكتا «WDR» و«NDR» وصحيفة «زود دويتشه تسايتونغ»، يُشتبه في أن هانينغ حصل بعد مغادرته الجهاز، على وثائق سرية من داخل الاستخبارات الألمانية عبر موظف سابق كان مقرباً منه، فيما تحقق السلطات فيما إذا كانت المعلومات قد وصلت إلى جهات أجنبية.
ولم تكشف السلطات الألمانية حتى الآن عن الدولة أو الجهة الأجنبية التي يُشتبه في ارتباط القضية بها.
وتولى هانينغ رئاسة جهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الألماني من عام 1998 حتى نهاية 2005، قبل انتقاله للعمل وكيلاً لوزارة الداخلية الألمانية، واستمر في المنصب حتى عام 2009.
وتواصل السلطات التحقيق لكشف طبيعة المعلومات التي جرى الحصول عليها والجهات التي ربما وصلت إليها، في قضية قد تشكل واحدة من أبرز قضايا التجسس التي طالت مسؤولاً سابقاً رفيع المستوى في جهاز الاستخبارات الألماني.
The German authorities arrested the former head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), August Hanning, today (Tuesday), on suspicion of being involved in a case of espionage and leaking confidential information. A former high-ranking official in the agency, named "Manfred D.," who previously worked as Hanning's office director and continued in his role until Spring 2026, was also detained.
Hanning was arrested early in the morning at his home in Nordwald near Münster by investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office.
The German Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating Hanning on suspicions that include espionage that could amount to treason, obtaining state secrets, attempted treason, and conducting intelligence work for a foreign entity, while the other former employee faces suspicions of assisting in some of these crimes.
According to a joint investigation conducted by the "WDR" and "NDR" networks and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper, Hanning is suspected of having obtained confidential documents from within the German intelligence service through a former employee who was close to him after leaving the agency, while authorities are investigating whether the information reached foreign entities.
The German authorities have not yet disclosed the country or foreign entity suspected of being linked to the case.
Hanning served as the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service from 1998 until the end of 2005, before moving on to work as the Deputy Minister of the Interior, a position he held until 2009.
The authorities continue to investigate to uncover the nature of the information obtained and the entities that may have received it, in a case that could represent one of the most prominent espionage cases involving a former high-ranking official in the German intelligence service.