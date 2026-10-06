The German authorities arrested the former head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), August Hanning, today (Tuesday), on suspicion of being involved in a case of espionage and leaking confidential information. A former high-ranking official in the agency, named "Manfred D.," who previously worked as Hanning's office director and continued in his role until Spring 2026, was also detained.

Hanning was arrested early in the morning at his home in Nordwald near Münster by investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office.



The German Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating Hanning on suspicions that include espionage that could amount to treason, obtaining state secrets, attempted treason, and conducting intelligence work for a foreign entity, while the other former employee faces suspicions of assisting in some of these crimes.



According to a joint investigation conducted by the "WDR" and "NDR" networks and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper, Hanning is suspected of having obtained confidential documents from within the German intelligence service through a former employee who was close to him after leaving the agency, while authorities are investigating whether the information reached foreign entities.



The German authorities have not yet disclosed the country or foreign entity suspected of being linked to the case.



Hanning served as the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service from 1998 until the end of 2005, before moving on to work as the Deputy Minister of the Interior, a position he held until 2009.



The authorities continue to investigate to uncover the nature of the information obtained and the entities that may have received it, in a case that could represent one of the most prominent espionage cases involving a former high-ranking official in the German intelligence service.