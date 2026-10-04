The Houthi militia is suffering consecutive losses among its field leaders, coinciding with the escalation of confrontations in several battlefronts, particularly in Taiz, and the ongoing strikes targeting the group's positions and gatherings in the provinces of Saada, Sana'a, and the western coast.



Fall of a Prominent Leader



A prominent leader in the militia was killed during the ongoing confrontations with the armed forces in Taiz. The newspaper "Aden Al-Ghad" reported from field sources that the Houthi leader, Brigadier General Hassan Saleh Saad Al-Amri, appointed by the militia, was impersonating the position of Chief of Staff of the Emergency Police in the province, confirming that he was killed in the past hours.



According to circulating information, Al-Amri hails from the Dhammar province and held a leadership position in the formations affiliated with the militia in Taiz. His death comes amid an escalation of battles in several fronts of the province in recent hours.



The fronts in Taiz are witnessing fierce confrontations, with ongoing military operations and exchanges of shelling in several axes.



The Death of Al-Hamzi and Other Leaders



The family of Houthi leader and training official in the militia, Abdulrahman Lutfi Al-Hamzi (Abu Hamza), confirmed his death in airstrikes by the Yemeni army on a camp and weapons storage in Saada province. According to the information, Al-Hamzi, who was mourned by his uncle Taha Al-Hamzi, appointed by the Houthis as the president of Hajjah University on his Facebook account, was killed alongside the head of the drone section, Zaid Mohammed Khudair, nicknamed Abu Taha, and the logistics and transport official, Nasher Muwaid Al-Alout, nicknamed Abu Nasr.



Sources reported that the shelling targeted these leaders and a number of new recruits undergoing training, confirming that they all fell between dead and wounded in the camp that continued to explode for hours.



It was noted that the strikes targeted Houthi positions in the Razih district, coinciding with airstrikes that hit weapons storage and military sites in the province.



Yemeni military sources spoke of the death of other Houthi leaders in the province, including Ali Saleh Al-Harbi, nicknamed "Abu Ali Al-Harbi," who had assumed the responsibility for security in Dhammar province before being appointed as the commander of one of the group's brigades in the fourth military region.



During the same period, other leaders were killed on the fronts of Taiz, indicating the participation of field leadership levels in the ongoing battles in the province.



The announced losses among the Houthis are not limited to the Taiz front, as Yemeni reports indicated the deaths of leaders in the fields of drone operations and logistics during airstrikes targeting the group's positions in Saada.



Expansion of Targeting Scope



Recent developments indicate an expansion of the targeting scope to include different levels of the Houthi military structure, from field leaders on the battlefronts to officials in specialized sectors such as training, drone operations, and logistical support.



In Taiz, a series of announcements about the deaths of Houthi leaders in battles has emerged over the past weeks. Military sources announced in September the killing of a Houthi leader along with several of his companions in the western part of the province, and other sources reported human losses within the group and the capture of one of its members.



It was announced that 19 Houthi elements were killed on September 19 in battles that included Taiz, Marib, and Lahij, among them a leader, according to figures released by the Yemeni army.



The Houthi militia continues to close government hospitals in Ibb, Dhammar, and Sana'a to patients and visitors, imposing a blockade on them, while only allowing its members access.