تتكبد مليشيا الحوثي خسائر متلاحقة في صفوف قياداتها الميدانية، بالتزامن مع تصاعد المواجهات في عدد من جبهات القتال خصوصاً في تعز، واستمرار الضربات التي تستهدف مواقع وتجمعات الجماعة في محافظة صعدة وصنعاء والساحل الغربي.


سقوط قيادي بارز


وقتل قيادي بارز في المليشيا خلال المواجهات الدائرة مع القوات المسلحة في تعز. ونقلت صحيفة «عدن الغد» عن مصادر ميدانية قولها إن القيادي الحوثي العميد حسن صالح سعد العمري، المعيّن من قبل المليشيا كان ينتحل منصب أركان حرب شرطة النجدة بالمحافظة، مؤكدة أنه قتل خلال الساعات الماضية.


وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، ينحدر العمري من محافظة ذمار، وكان يشغل موقعاً قيادياً في التشكيلات التابعة للمليشيا في تعز. ويأتي مقتله بالتزامن مع تصاعد حدة المعارك في عدد من جبهات المحافظة خلال الساعات الماضية.


وتشهد جبهات تعز مواجهات عنيفة، وسط استمرار العمليات العسكرية وتبادل القصف في عدد من المحاور.


مقتل الحمزي وقيادات آخرى


وكانت أسرة القيادي الحوثي ومسؤول التدريب في المليشيا عبدالرحمن لطف الحمزي (أبو حمزة)، أكدت مقتله في غارات للجيش اليمني على معسكر ومخازن أسلحة في محافظة صعدة، وبحسب المعلومات، فإن الحمزي الذي نعاه عمه طه الحمزي المعين من الحوثيين رئيساً لجامعة حجة على حسابه في فيسبوك، قتل إلى جانب مسؤول قسم الطيران المسير زيد محمد خضير المكنى أبوطه، ومسؤول النقل واللوجستي ناشر معوض العلوط المكنى أبو نصر.


وأفادت المصادر بأن القصف استهدف تلك القيادات وعدداً من المستجدين الذين يجري تدريبهم، مؤكداً أنهم سقطوا جميعاً بين قتيل وجريح في المعسكر الذي ظل يتفجر لساعات.


وأشارت إلى أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع للحوثيين في مديرية رازح، بالتزامن مع غارات طالت مخازن أسلحة ومواقع عسكرية في المحافظة.


وتحدثت مصادر عسكرية يمنية عن مقتل قيادات حوثية أخرى في المحافظة، بينها علي صالح الحربي، المكنى "أبو علي الحربي"، الذي كان قد تولى مسؤولية أمن محافظة ذمار قبل تعيينه قائداً لأحد ألوية الجماعة في المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة.


وشهدت جبهات تعز خلال الفترة نفسها مقتل قيادات أخرى، في مؤشر على مشاركة مستويات قيادية ميدانية في المعارك الدائرة بالمحافظة.


ولا تقتصر الخسائر المعلنة في صفوف الحوثيين على جبهة تعز، إذ أفادت تقارير يمنية بمقتل قياديين في مجالي الطيران المسيّر والنقل واللوجستيات خلال غارات استهدفت مواقع للجماعة في صعدة.


اتساع نطاق الاستهدافات


وتشير التطورات الأخيرة إلى اتساع نطاق الاستهداف ليشمل مستويات مختلفة من البنية العسكرية الحوثية، من قيادات ميدانية في جبهات القتال إلى مسؤولين في قطاعات متخصصة مثل التدريب والطيران المسيّر والإمداد اللوجستي.


وفي تعز، برزت خلال الأسابيع الماضية سلسلة من الإعلانات عن مقتل قيادات حوثية في المعارك. وأعلنت مصادر عسكرية في سبتمبر مقتل قيادي حوثي مع عدد من مرافقيه غربي المحافظة، وتحدثت مصادر أخرى عن خسائر بشرية في صفوف الجماعة وأسر أحد عناصرها.


وأعلن عن مقتل 19 من عناصر الحوثيين يوم 19 سبتمبر في معارك شملت تعز ومأرب ولحج، بينهم قيادي، وفق أرقام أعلنها الجيش اليمني.


وتواصل المليشيا الحوثية إغلاق مستشفيات إب الحكومية وذمار وصنعاء، أمام المرضى والمراجعين وفرض طوق عليها، وفتحها لعناصرها فقط.