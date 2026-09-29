اتهم وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف، (الثلاثاء)، أوروبا بشن «حرب» على بلاده، مستشهداً بإمدادات الأسلحة الأوروبية إلى أوكرانيا، وذلك رداً على اتهامات غربية لموسكو بتنفيذ حملة هجينة تشمل التخريب والهجمات السيبرانية والطائرات المسيرة.
وقال لافروف للصحفيين: «ليس لدي أدنى شك في أن هذه حرب تشنها أوروبا علينا».
في المقابل، أكد الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) مارك روته أن روسيا تواصل حملتها العدائية ضد دول الحلف، مشدداً على أن الهجمات الهجينة لن تضعف دعم الناتو لأوكرانيا.
وتتهم دول أوروبية موسكو بتكثيف أنشطة التخريب والهجمات السيبرانية وانتهاكات المجال الجوي، في إطار ما تصفه بحملة هجينة تستهدف البنية التحتية والمصالح الحيوية وتقويض الدعم لكييف.
وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة حوادث نسبت دول أوروبية مسؤوليتها إلى روسيا، بينها أعمال تخريب واستهداف منشآت دفاعية وحوادث مرتبطة بطائرات مسيرة، بينما تنفي موسكو التورط فيها.
ويأتي التصعيد في وقت يؤكد فيه الناتو امتلاكه خيارات للرد على الهجمات الهجينة، مع التشديد على استمرار دعمه لأوكرانيا وتعزيز دفاعاته في الجناح الشرقي للحلف.
في غضون ذلك، أشاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بدعم النمسا لبلاده، موضحاً أن الهجمات طالت المناطق المدنية والبنية التحتية الأساسية، بما في ذلك المؤسسات الطبية والتعليمية والعلمية. وقال زيلينسكي: يجب أن نقف موحدين، ونعزز جهودنا لحماية المدنيين، ونحافظ على الضغط على روسيا، ونعمل نحو سلام عادل ودائم.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe on Tuesday of waging a "war" against his country, citing European arms supplies to Ukraine, in response to Western accusations against Moscow of conducting a hybrid campaign that includes sabotage, cyberattacks, and drone strikes.
Lavrov told reporters, "I have no doubt that this is a war being waged by Europe against us."
In contrast, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia continues its aggressive campaign against NATO countries, emphasizing that hybrid attacks will not weaken NATO's support for Ukraine.
European countries accuse Moscow of intensifying sabotage activities, cyberattacks, and airspace violations, as part of what they describe as a hybrid campaign targeting infrastructure and vital interests, undermining support for Kyiv.
Recently, incidents attributed to Russia by European countries have included acts of sabotage, targeting defense facilities, and incidents related to drones, while Moscow denies any involvement.
The escalation comes at a time when NATO asserts it has options to respond to hybrid attacks, while reiterating its continued support for Ukraine and strengthening its defenses on the eastern flank of the alliance.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Austria's support for his country, explaining that the attacks have targeted civilian areas and critical infrastructure, including medical, educational, and scientific institutions. Zelensky stated: We must stand united, enhance our efforts to protect civilians, maintain pressure on Russia, and work towards a just and lasting peace.