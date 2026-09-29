Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe on Tuesday of waging a "war" against his country, citing European arms supplies to Ukraine, in response to Western accusations against Moscow of conducting a hybrid campaign that includes sabotage, cyberattacks, and drone strikes.



Lavrov told reporters, "I have no doubt that this is a war being waged by Europe against us."



In contrast, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia continues its aggressive campaign against NATO countries, emphasizing that hybrid attacks will not weaken NATO's support for Ukraine.



European countries accuse Moscow of intensifying sabotage activities, cyberattacks, and airspace violations, as part of what they describe as a hybrid campaign targeting infrastructure and vital interests, undermining support for Kyiv.



Recently, incidents attributed to Russia by European countries have included acts of sabotage, targeting defense facilities, and incidents related to drones, while Moscow denies any involvement.



The escalation comes at a time when NATO asserts it has options to respond to hybrid attacks, while reiterating its continued support for Ukraine and strengthening its defenses on the eastern flank of the alliance.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Austria's support for his country, explaining that the attacks have targeted civilian areas and critical infrastructure, including medical, educational, and scientific institutions. Zelensky stated: We must stand united, enhance our efforts to protect civilians, maintain pressure on Russia, and work towards a just and lasting peace.