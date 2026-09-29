اتهم وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف، (الثلاثاء)، أوروبا بشن «حرب» على بلاده، مستشهداً بإمدادات الأسلحة الأوروبية إلى أوكرانيا، وذلك رداً على اتهامات غربية لموسكو بتنفيذ حملة هجينة تشمل التخريب والهجمات السيبرانية والطائرات المسيرة.


وقال لافروف للصحفيين: «ليس لدي أدنى شك في أن هذه حرب تشنها أوروبا علينا».


في المقابل، أكد الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) مارك روته أن روسيا تواصل حملتها العدائية ضد دول الحلف، مشدداً على أن الهجمات الهجينة لن تضعف دعم الناتو لأوكرانيا.


وتتهم دول أوروبية موسكو بتكثيف أنشطة التخريب والهجمات السيبرانية وانتهاكات المجال الجوي، في إطار ما تصفه بحملة هجينة تستهدف البنية التحتية والمصالح الحيوية وتقويض الدعم لكييف.


وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة حوادث نسبت دول أوروبية مسؤوليتها إلى روسيا، بينها أعمال تخريب واستهداف منشآت دفاعية وحوادث مرتبطة بطائرات مسيرة، بينما تنفي موسكو التورط فيها.


ويأتي التصعيد في وقت يؤكد فيه الناتو امتلاكه خيارات للرد على الهجمات الهجينة، مع التشديد على استمرار دعمه لأوكرانيا وتعزيز دفاعاته في الجناح الشرقي للحلف.


في غضون ذلك، أشاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بدعم النمسا لبلاده، موضحاً أن الهجمات طالت المناطق المدنية والبنية التحتية الأساسية، بما في ذلك المؤسسات الطبية والتعليمية والعلمية. وقال زيلينسكي: يجب أن نقف موحدين، ونعزز جهودنا لحماية المدنيين، ونحافظ على الضغط على روسيا، ونعمل نحو سلام عادل ودائم.