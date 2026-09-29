وسعت اليابان نطاق تخفيف العقوبات المفروضة على سورية، برفع تجميد الأصول والتدابير الأخرى عن 16 كياناً، بينها مصارف وشركات نفط ومؤسسات حكومية ووزارتا الدفاع والداخلية، في خطوة تمثل المرحلة الثانية من تخفيف الإجراءات منذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية اليابانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن القرار اتُخذ في ضوء التطورات التي شهدتها سورية والعلاقات الثنائية بين طوكيو ودمشق، ودخل حيز التنفيذ بموجب إخطار صادر في 29 سبتمبر 2026.
وشملت الجهات التي رُفعت عنها الإجراءات شركة «سيريتل»، والمصرف العقاري، والمصرف التجاري السوري، والمصرف التجاري السوري اللبناني، إضافة إلى مؤسسات وشركات النفط، والهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون، وبنك سورية الدولي الإسلامي، ووزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، ومؤسسات حكومية أخرى.
وأكدت طوكيو أن الخطوة لا تعني إنهاء العقوبات بالكامل، إذ لا تزال إجراءات تجميد الأصول والتدابير الأخرى مفروضة على 59 فرداً و15 كياناً، بينهم الأسد وأفراد وكيانات مرتبطة به.
وكانت اليابان قد بدأت تخفيف العقوبات في مايو 2025، برفع الإجراءات عن أربعة مصارف سورية، ليصل إجمالي الكيانات التي شملها التخفيف في المرحلتين إلى 20 كياناً.
وأوضحت الخارجية اليابانية أن قرارها السابق أخذ في الاعتبار جهود السلطات السورية الجديدة لتحقيق تسوية سياسية شاملة والمضي نحو انتقال سلمي ومستقر للسلطة، مؤكدة استمرارها في مراقبة التطورات والتنسيق مع المجتمع الدولي.
ويعكس القرار الجديد توسعاً تدريجياً في مسار تخفيف الإجراءات اليابانية تجاه سورية، مع الإبقاء على جزء من منظومة العقوبات قائماً.
Japan has expanded the scope of the sanctions relief imposed on Syria by lifting the freeze on assets and other measures against 16 entities, including banks, oil companies, government institutions, and the ministries of defense and interior, in a move that represents the second phase of easing measures since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.
The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today (Tuesday) that the decision was made in light of the developments in Syria and the bilateral relations between Tokyo and Damascus, and it came into effect following a notification issued on September 29, 2026.
The entities from which the measures were lifted include "Syriatel," the Real Estate Bank, the Syrian Commercial Bank, the Lebanese Syrian Commercial Bank, in addition to oil institutions and companies, the General Authority for Radio and Television, the International Islamic Bank of Syria, and the ministries of defense and interior, along with other government institutions.
Tokyo confirmed that this step does not mean the complete end of sanctions, as asset freezes and other measures are still in place against 59 individuals and 15 entities, including Assad and individuals and entities linked to him.
Japan began easing sanctions in May 2025 by lifting measures against four Syrian banks, bringing the total number of entities included in the relief across both phases to 20.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry clarified that its previous decision took into account the efforts of the new Syrian authorities to achieve a comprehensive political settlement and move towards a peaceful and stable transfer of power, affirming its continued monitoring of developments and coordination with the international community.
The new decision reflects a gradual expansion in the path of easing Japanese measures towards Syria, while maintaining part of the sanctions system in place.