Japan has expanded the scope of the sanctions relief imposed on Syria by lifting the freeze on assets and other measures against 16 entities, including banks, oil companies, government institutions, and the ministries of defense and interior, in a move that represents the second phase of easing measures since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.



The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today (Tuesday) that the decision was made in light of the developments in Syria and the bilateral relations between Tokyo and Damascus, and it came into effect following a notification issued on September 29, 2026.



The entities from which the measures were lifted include "Syriatel," the Real Estate Bank, the Syrian Commercial Bank, the Lebanese Syrian Commercial Bank, in addition to oil institutions and companies, the General Authority for Radio and Television, the International Islamic Bank of Syria, and the ministries of defense and interior, along with other government institutions.



Tokyo confirmed that this step does not mean the complete end of sanctions, as asset freezes and other measures are still in place against 59 individuals and 15 entities, including Assad and individuals and entities linked to him.



Japan began easing sanctions in May 2025 by lifting measures against four Syrian banks, bringing the total number of entities included in the relief across both phases to 20.



The Japanese Foreign Ministry clarified that its previous decision took into account the efforts of the new Syrian authorities to achieve a comprehensive political settlement and move towards a peaceful and stable transfer of power, affirming its continued monitoring of developments and coordination with the international community.



The new decision reflects a gradual expansion in the path of easing Japanese measures towards Syria, while maintaining part of the sanctions system in place.