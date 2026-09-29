وسعت اليابان نطاق تخفيف العقوبات المفروضة على سورية، برفع تجميد الأصول والتدابير الأخرى عن 16 كياناً، بينها مصارف وشركات نفط ومؤسسات حكومية ووزارتا الدفاع والداخلية، في خطوة تمثل المرحلة الثانية من تخفيف الإجراءات منذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية اليابانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن القرار اتُخذ في ضوء التطورات التي شهدتها سورية والعلاقات الثنائية بين طوكيو ودمشق، ودخل حيز التنفيذ بموجب إخطار صادر في 29 سبتمبر 2026.


وشملت الجهات التي رُفعت عنها الإجراءات شركة «سيريتل»، والمصرف العقاري، والمصرف التجاري السوري، والمصرف التجاري السوري اللبناني، إضافة إلى مؤسسات وشركات النفط، والهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون، وبنك سورية الدولي الإسلامي، ووزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، ومؤسسات حكومية أخرى.


وأكدت طوكيو أن الخطوة لا تعني إنهاء العقوبات بالكامل، إذ لا تزال إجراءات تجميد الأصول والتدابير الأخرى مفروضة على 59 فرداً و15 كياناً، بينهم الأسد وأفراد وكيانات مرتبطة به.


وكانت اليابان قد بدأت تخفيف العقوبات في مايو 2025، برفع الإجراءات عن أربعة مصارف سورية، ليصل إجمالي الكيانات التي شملها التخفيف في المرحلتين إلى 20 كياناً.


وأوضحت الخارجية اليابانية أن قرارها السابق أخذ في الاعتبار جهود السلطات السورية الجديدة لتحقيق تسوية سياسية شاملة والمضي نحو انتقال سلمي ومستقر للسلطة، مؤكدة استمرارها في مراقبة التطورات والتنسيق مع المجتمع الدولي.


ويعكس القرار الجديد توسعاً تدريجياً في مسار تخفيف الإجراءات اليابانية تجاه سورية، مع الإبقاء على جزء من منظومة العقوبات قائماً.