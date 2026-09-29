تتجدد الإثارة والندية بين المنتخبين القطري والإماراتي في مواجهة الليلة، ضمن ختام مباريات المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس «خليجي 27»، إذ يتصدر «الأبيض الإماراتي» برصيد 6 نقاط وبفارق الأهداف عن «العنابي» الذي يملك نفس الرصيد من النقاط،وستحسم مباراة القمة بين المنتخبين «الصدارة».
وتشهد مواجهات المنتخبين الـ36 تاريخياً تفوق قطر بـ14 انتصاراً، مقابل 12 فوزاً للإمارات، وانتهت عشر مباريات بالتعادل.
وكذلك يتفوق المنتخب القطري في عدد الأهداف بـ48 هدفاً، بينما سجل المنتخب الإماراتي 45 هدفاً.
والتقى المنتخبان في 22 مباراة بكأس الخليج، وحققت قطر الفوز في تسع مباريات، والإمارات حققت خمسة انتصارات، وتعادلا في ثماني مباريات، ويتفوق المنتخب القطري بـ23 هدفاً، فيما سجل المنتخب الإماراتي 19 هدفاً.
The excitement and rivalry between the Qatari and Emirati national teams renew tonight in the final match of Group B in the "Gulf Cup 27," as the "Emirati White" leads with 6 points, ahead on goal difference from the "Maroon," which has the same points. The top position will be decided in this crucial match between the two teams.
Historically, in their 36 encounters, Qatar has the upper hand with 14 victories, compared to 12 wins for the UAE, while ten matches ended in a draw.
Additionally, the Qatari team excels in the number of goals scored, with 48 goals, while the Emirati team has netted 45 goals.
The two teams have faced each other in 22 matches in the Gulf Cup, with Qatar winning nine matches, the UAE winning five, and eight matches ending in a draw. The Qatari team leads with 23 goals, while the Emirati team has scored 19 goals.