The excitement and rivalry between the Qatari and Emirati national teams renew tonight in the final match of Group B in the "Gulf Cup 27," as the "Emirati White" leads with 6 points, ahead on goal difference from the "Maroon," which has the same points. The top position will be decided in this crucial match between the two teams.

Historically, in their 36 encounters, Qatar has the upper hand with 14 victories, compared to 12 wins for the UAE, while ten matches ended in a draw.

Additionally, the Qatari team excels in the number of goals scored, with 48 goals, while the Emirati team has netted 45 goals.

The two teams have faced each other in 22 matches in the Gulf Cup, with Qatar winning nine matches, the UAE winning five, and eight matches ending in a draw. The Qatari team leads with 23 goals, while the Emirati team has scored 19 goals.