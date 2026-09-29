تتجدد الإثارة والندية بين المنتخبين القطري والإماراتي في مواجهة الليلة، ضمن ختام مباريات المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس «خليجي 27»، إذ يتصدر «الأبيض الإماراتي» برصيد 6 نقاط وبفارق الأهداف عن «العنابي» الذي يملك نفس الرصيد من النقاط،وستحسم مباراة القمة بين المنتخبين «الصدارة».

وتشهد مواجهات المنتخبين الـ36 تاريخياً تفوق قطر بـ14 انتصاراً، مقابل 12 فوزاً للإمارات، وانتهت عشر مباريات بالتعادل.

وكذلك يتفوق المنتخب القطري في عدد الأهداف بـ48 هدفاً، بينما سجل المنتخب الإماراتي 45 هدفاً.

والتقى المنتخبان في 22 مباراة بكأس الخليج، وحققت قطر الفوز في تسع مباريات، والإمارات حققت خمسة انتصارات، وتعادلا في ثماني مباريات، ويتفوق المنتخب القطري بـ23 هدفاً، فيما سجل المنتخب الإماراتي 19 هدفاً.