Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Monday), coinciding with the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to Palestinians.



Ben Gvir stated in remarks from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa: "We are the owners of the place at Al-Aqsa," acknowledging Israel's violations against Palestinian prisoners.



The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs described the storming of Al-Aqsa by Israeli settlers as an infringement on the freedom of worship, while the Jerusalem Governorate reported that around 900 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the morning hours today, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police. The Israeli forces closed intersections and streets surrounding the Old City leading to the mosque to secure the movement of settlers, on the third day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.



The governorate reported that settlers performed dance and singing circles inside the mosque courtyards during the incursions, indicating that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stormed the area around the mosque accompanied by thousands of settlers.



In Hebron, Israeli authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian worshippers until Wednesday evening, prohibiting prayer and the call to prayer, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf, which stated that this measure comes during the Jewish holidays and warned against attempts to impose a temporal and spatial division of the mosque.



The ministry pointed out that the Ibrahimi Mosque is "a purely Islamic endowment," considering that its closure and the prevention of Muslims from performing their religious rituals represent an infringement on the freedom of worship. It called on the international community, UNESCO, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to intervene and pressure to stop what it described as violations against Islamic sanctities.



Palestinian media reported that the occupation imposed extensive restrictions on the movement of residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the sanctuary, while residents reported that Palestinian students were prevented from reaching their schools, and settlers raised Israeli flags over the minarets of the Ibrahimi Mosque.



These developments come after the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem announced yesterday that 1,500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid strict measures on the entry of worshippers.