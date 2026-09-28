اقتحم وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير اليوم (الإثنين) المسجد الأقصى، بالتزامن مع إغلاق المسجد الإبراهيمي في الخليل أمام الفلسطينيين.


وقال بن غفير في تصريحات من باحات الأقصى: «نحن أصحاب المكان في الأقصى»، مقراً بارتكاب إسرائيل انتهاكات بحق المساجين الفلسطينيين.


وصفت وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية الفلسطينية اقتحام المستوطنين الإسرائيليين للأقصى بأنه مساس بحرية العبادة، فيما قالت محافظة القدس إن نحو 900 مستوطن اقتحموا باحات المسجد الأقصى خلال الفترة الصباحية اليوم، تحت حماية شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فيما أغلقت القوات الإسرائيلية مفارق وشوارع محيطة بالبلدة القديمة المؤدية إلى المسجد لتأمين حركة المستوطنين، في اليوم الثالث من عيد العرش اليهودي.


وأفادت المحافظة بأن مستوطنين أدوا حلقات رقص وغناء داخل باحات المسجد خلال الاقتحامات، مبينة أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اقتحم محيط المسجد برفقة آلاف المستوطنين.


وفي الخليل، أغلقت السلطات الإسرائيلية المسجد الإبراهيمي أمام المصلين الفلسطينيين حتى مساء (الأربعاء)، ومنعت أداء الصلاة ورفع الأذان، وفق وزارة الأوقاف الفلسطينية، التي قالت إن الإجراء يأتي خلال الأعياد اليهودية، وحذرت من محاولات فرض تقسيم زماني ومكاني للمسجد.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن المسجد الإبراهيمي «وقف إسلامي خالص»، معتبرة أن إغلاقه ومنع المسلمين من أداء شعائرهم الدينية يمثلان مساساً بحرية العبادة، ودعت المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونيسكو) والمؤسسات الحقوقية والإنسانية إلى التدخل والضغط لوقف ما وصفته بالانتهاكات للمقدسات الإسلامية.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية أن الاحتلال فرض قيوداً واسعة على حركة السكان في الأحياء المحيطة بالحرم، فيما أفاد سكان بمنع طلبة فلسطينيين من الوصول إلى مدارسهم، ورفع مستوطنون أعلاماً إسرائيلية فوق مآذن الحرم الإبراهيمي.


وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد إعلان دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية في القدس، أمس، اقتحام 1500 مستوطن المسجد الأقصى، وسط تشديدات على دخول المصلين.