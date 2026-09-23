The new American sanctions on the Iranian aviation sector are beginning to have repercussions on international flight operations, as Iranian airlines have canceled flights to several destinations, while airports in Iraq and Oman have stopped receiving Iranian aircraft, amidst ongoing flights to other destinations including China.



A travel agency in Tehran reported the suspension of Iranian flights to Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, while other international destinations, including China, remain available. Data from the "Flight Radar 24" website showed an Iranian "Mahan" airline aircraft landing in the Chinese city of Guangzhou today (Wednesday), at a time when Beijing rejected the American sanctions, describing them as illegal.



In Iraq, authorities informed airports to stop receiving Iranian flights to Baghdad International Airport, effective today, following Washington's threat to impose sanctions on entities providing services to Iranian aircraft. The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that Baghdad and Muscat airports would not receive Iranian flights, while discussions are ongoing to redirect flights heading to Baghdad to Najaf Airport.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen announced (on Monday) that the United States would work to halt the international operations of Iranian airlines starting (on Wednesday), hinting at secondary sanctions targeting entities that provide them services, including refueling, landing services, and ticket sales, or entities that may face exclusion from the dollar-based financial system.



The measures coincide with a political escalation within Iran regarding communications with Washington, as Ibrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, criticized Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Wietkoff, demanding clarification on the political basis for the meeting.



Rezaei stated that the Foreign Ministry is an executive body and does not have the authority to set policies, considering that the United States had been informed in advance of Iran's conditions, and that holding a meeting to discuss them does not justify, in his view, bypassing established political frameworks, describing the meeting as "illegal."



The new restrictions come at a time when Iranian airlines are facing mounting pressures due to American sanctions, gradually narrowing their options for operating international flights and increasing Tehran's reliance on a limited number of destinations and partners.