تواصل حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز تسجيل مستويات منخفضة، بالتزامن مع تعرض سفينة لمقذوف مجهول المصدر واشتعال النيران فيها، في حادثة جديدة تعكس المخاطر المتزايدة التي تواجه السفن العابرة لأحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم.


وأعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تلقيها بلاغاً عن تعرض سفينة لمقذوف مجهول المصدر داخل المضيق، موضحة أن النيران اندلعت فيها أثناء انجرافها في البحر، فيما جرى إجلاء جميع أفراد الطاقم، مع تسجيل إصابتين.


وفي مؤشر على تراجع حركة العبور، أظهرت بيانات أولية للشحن أن ثلاث سفن تحمل سلعاً أولية عبرت المضيق أمس (الثلاثاء)، مقارنة بأربع سفن في اليوم السابق، وبفارق كبير عن متوسط العبور خلال عشرة أيام، البالغ نحو 15 سفينة يومياً.


وأظهرت بيانات شركة «كبلر» لتتبع السفن، عند الساعة 02:00 بتوقيت غرينتش، أن السفن الثلاث، من بينها ناقلة من فئة «باناماكس»، كانت في طريقها إلى مغادرة المضيق، فيما عادت ناقلة الغاز الطبيعي المسال «المفير» إلى الظهور داخل الممر الملاحي، بعدما شوهدت آخر مرة خارجه في 19 سبتمبر.


وتشير البيانات إلى أن أرقام حركة الملاحة قد تتغير، خصوصاً مع احتمال إيقاف بعض السفن أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال أثناء الإبحار، ما يجعل رصد الحركة الفعلية تحدياً إضافياً.


وتكتسب التطورات أهمية دولية، إذ كان مضيق هرمز قبل اندلاع الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ممراً لنحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز العالمية.