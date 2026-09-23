Maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz continues to record low levels, coinciding with a ship being hit by an unknown projectile and catching fire, in a new incident that reflects the increasing risks faced by vessels transiting one of the most important maritime corridors in the world.



The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced today (Wednesday) that it received a report about a ship being struck by an unknown projectile within the strait, explaining that the fire broke out while the ship was drifting at sea, and all crew members were evacuated, with two injuries recorded.



In an indication of declining transit activity, preliminary shipping data showed that three ships carrying bulk goods crossed the strait yesterday (Tuesday), compared to four ships the day before, marking a significant drop from the ten-day average of about 15 ships per day.



Data from the ship tracking company "Kpler" at 02:00 GMT showed that the three ships, including a Panamax-class tanker, were on their way to leave the strait, while the liquefied natural gas tanker "Al-Mufir" reappeared within the shipping lane after being last seen outside it on September 19.



The data indicates that the shipping traffic numbers may change, especially with the possibility of some ships turning off their transponders while sailing, making the actual movement tracking an additional challenge.



The developments hold international significance, as the Strait of Hormuz was, before the outbreak of the conflict between the United States and Iran, a passage for about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.