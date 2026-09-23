The King of the Kingdom of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.



King Morocco also congratulated Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and welfare under its wise leadership.