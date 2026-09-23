هنأ ملك المملكة المغربية الملك محمد السادس، في برقية، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.


كما هنأ ملك المغرب، في برقية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، متمنيًا للمملكة العربية السعودية دوام الازدهار والرخاء، في ظل قيادتها الحكيمة.