هنأ ملك المملكة المغربية الملك محمد السادس، في برقية، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.
كما هنأ ملك المغرب، في برقية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، متمنيًا للمملكة العربية السعودية دوام الازدهار والرخاء، في ظل قيادتها الحكيمة.
The King of the Kingdom of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
King Morocco also congratulated Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and welfare under its wise leadership.