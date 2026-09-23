اختتمت لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، صباح اليوم (اﻷربعاء)، المعسكر التحضيري للحكام المشاركين في إدارة منافسات بطولة كأس الخليج السابعة والعشرين «خليجي 27»، التي تستضيفها المملكة العربية السعودية في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر إلى 6 أكتوبر 2026.


وأشاد هاني طالب بلان، رئيس لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، بأجواء المعسكر الإعدادي الذي استمر أربعة أيام، وذلك خلال كلمة ألقاها في مقر إقامة الحكام في جدة، معرباً عن ثقته الكبيرة بقدرة الطواقم التحكيمية على تقديم مستوى مميز خلال منافسات البطولة.


وأثنى بلان على تعاون جميع الحكام المشاركين وحرصهم على تحقيق أقصى استفادة ممكنة من البرنامج الإعدادي، الذي تضمن محاضرات نظرية وتدريبات عملية، بهدف الوصول إلى أعلى درجات الجاهزية قبل انطلاق منافسات البطولة الخليجية العريقة.


وشهد المعسكر، خلال الفترة الصباحية، إقامة عدد من المحاضرات النظرية التي تناولت أبرز التعديلات على مواد قانون التحكيم، إلى جانب استعراض مجموعة من الحالات التحكيمية ومناقشة القرارات الصحيحة الواجب اتخاذها في مختلف المواقف.


وفي الفترة المسائية، خاض الحكام تدريبات عملية على ملاعب التدريب التابعة للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، ركزت على تطبيق التعديلات الجديدة في قانون اللعبة، إلى جانب تدريبات متخصصة على تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، فضلاً عن تدريبات اللياقة البدنية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية للحكام قبل انطلاق البطولة.


وفي إطار الاستعدادات للبطولة، نظمت لجنة الحكام كذلك محاضرات تعريفية للأجهزة الفنية واللاعبين في المنتخبات المشاركة، تناولت أبرز التعديلات ومواد قانون التحكيم المعتمدة، إلى جانب استعراض عدد من الحالات التحكيمية من خلال لقطات فيديو، بهدف تعزيز معرفة اللاعبين والأجهزة الفنية بالقرارات التي قد يتخذها الحكم في مختلف المواقف، ورفع مستوى فهمهم للتفسيرات التحكيمية وآلية تطبيقها داخل الملعب.


وركزت المحاضرات كذلك على أهمية سلامة اللاعبين، مع توضيح الحالات التي تستوجب تدخلاً تحكيمياً، والقرارات الواجب اتخاذها وفقاً لطبيعة كل حالة، بما يعزز الانضباط والوضوح خلال المباريات.


كما شهدت المحاضرات شرحاً للتجربة الجديدة الخاصة بآلية التعامل مع علاج حارس المرمى، والتعريف بالتعليمات والإجراءات المرتبطة بها، بما يضمن إلمام اللاعبين والأجهزة الفنية بالآلية التي سيتم تطبيقها خلال منافسات البطولة.


وتشهد النسخة السابعة والعشرون من كأس الخليج حضوراً تحكيمياً متنوعاً، بمشاركة حكام من دول الخليج إلى جانب حكام من خارج المنطقة، في إطار توجه الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم نحو توسيع آفاق التعاون وتبادل الخبرات، والارتقاء بالمستوى الفني لمنظومة التحكيم.


ويشارك طاقم تحكيمي من المغرب، وذلك في إطار الاتفاقية الموقعة بين الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم والاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم، إلى جانب مشاركة حكام من الأردن والصين، وطاقمين تحكيميين من كل من هولندا والبرتغال، بما يعكس الانفتاح على التجارب التحكيمية الدولية والاستفادة من الخبرات المتنوعة في تطوير منظومة التحكيم خلال البطولة.