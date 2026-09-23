The Referees Committee of the Gulf Football Association concluded this morning (Wednesday) the preparatory camp for the referees participating in managing the competitions of the 27th Gulf Cup "Gulf 27," which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the city of Jeddah from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



Hani Taleb Blan, the head of the Referees Committee of the Gulf Football Association, praised the atmosphere of the four-day preparatory camp during a speech delivered at the referees' accommodation in Jeddah, expressing his great confidence in the refereeing teams' ability to deliver an outstanding level during the tournament competitions.



Blan commended the cooperation of all participating referees and their eagerness to gain the maximum benefit from the preparatory program, which included theoretical lectures and practical training, aimed at achieving the highest levels of readiness before the start of the prestigious Gulf tournament.



The camp featured several theoretical lectures in the morning, addressing the most significant amendments to the rules of refereeing, in addition to reviewing a set of refereeing cases and discussing the correct decisions that should be made in various situations.



In the evening, the referees engaged in practical training on the training pitches of the Saudi Football Association, focusing on applying the new amendments to the laws of the game, as well as specialized training on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, along with fitness training, which contributes to enhancing the technical and physical readiness of the referees before the tournament begins.



As part of the preparations for the tournament, the Referees Committee also organized introductory lectures for the technical staff and players of the participating teams, covering the most important amendments and approved rules of refereeing, along with showcasing several refereeing cases through video clips, aimed at enhancing the players' and technical staff's understanding of the decisions that the referee may make in various situations and improving their comprehension of refereeing interpretations and their application on the field.



The lectures also focused on the importance of player safety, clarifying the situations that require refereeing intervention, and the decisions that should be made according to the nature of each case, thereby promoting discipline and clarity during matches.



The lectures included an explanation of the new experience related to the mechanism for dealing with goalkeeper treatment, and an introduction to the instructions and procedures associated with it, ensuring that players and technical staff are familiar with the mechanism that will be applied during the tournament competitions.



The 27th edition of the Gulf Cup will witness a diverse refereeing presence, with referees from Gulf countries participating alongside referees from outside the region, as part of the Gulf Football Association's approach to expanding cooperation and exchanging experiences, and elevating the technical level of the refereeing system.



A refereeing team from Morocco will participate, as part of the agreement signed between the Gulf Football Association and the African Football Confederation, along with referees from Jordan and China, and two refereeing teams from both the Netherlands and Portugal, reflecting openness to international refereeing experiences and benefiting from diverse expertise in developing the refereeing system during the tournament.