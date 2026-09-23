أكد رئيس الوزراء المصري، الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، أن تحقيق السلام في منطقة الشرق الأوسط لن يكون ممكناً إلا من خلال تسوية سياسية تنهي الاحتلال وتفضي إلى تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، مشدداً على رفض مصر القاطع لضم الأراضي الفلسطينية أو تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني.
جاء ذلك خلال كلمة مصر التي ألقاها مدبولي في القمة المنعقدة حول فلسطين بشأن حل الدولتين، برئاسة المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا، وذلك على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، التي يشارك فيها رئيس الوزراء نيابة عن الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي.
مصر: السلام يبدأ بإنهاء الاحتلال
واستهل مدبولي كلمته بتوجيه الشكر إلى المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا على عقد الاجتماع، الذي يأتي في توقيت بالغ الأهمية، مستعرضاً أبرز محددات الرؤية المصرية تجاه القضية الفلسطينية وسبل تحقيق السلام في الشرق الأوسط.
وأوضح رئيس الوزراء أن الموقف المصري ينطلق من أن السلام في المنطقة لن يتحقق إلا عبر تسوية سياسية تنهي الاحتلال وتؤدي إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.
وأشار إلى أن أسس حل الدولتين تواجه تحديات غير مسبوقة، في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في التوسع الاستيطاني والاستيلاء على الأراضي، وتصاعد عنف المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية، فضلاً عن محاولات تغيير الوضع التاريخي والقانوني للقدس الشرقية.
كما لفت إلى استمرار السيطرة الإسرائيلية على مساحات واسعة من قطاع غزة، بالتزامن مع استمرار فرض قيود على دخول المساعدات الإنسانية.
ترحيب مصري بتحركات دولية ضد الاستيطان
وأعلن مدبولي ترحيب مصر بالخطوات التي اتخذتها المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا، إلى جانب دول أخرى، للتصدي للأنشطة الاستيطانية غير القانونية في الأراضي المحتلة.
وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ تدابير عملية تحول دون الضم والاستيطان والتهجير، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أهمية دعم السلطة الفلسطينية والحفاظ على قدرتها على الاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها.
وأوضح أن ذلك يأتي وصولاً إلى استعادة السلطة الفلسطينية لدورها في قطاع غزة، بما يحافظ على وحدة الأرض والمؤسسات الفلسطينية.
مصر تطالب بتنفيذ خطة ترمب وقرار مجلس الأمن
وخلال كلمته، أكد مدبولي ضرورة تنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشكل كامل، بالتزامن مع تنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803.
وأوضح أن ذلك يشمل احترام وقف إطلاق النار، وتسهيل دخول المساعدات الإنسانية، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي، وحصر السلاح، ونشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية، إلى جانب تمكين اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة قطاع غزة وإطلاق عملية إعادة الإعمار.
وفي السياق ذاته، جدد مدبولي تأكيد موقف مصر الرافض بشكل قاطع لضم الأراضي الفلسطينية أو تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني، مشدداً على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الأرض الفلسطينية وترابطها.
مصر: مستمرون في حماية حل الدولتين
واختتم رئيس الوزراء كلمته بالتأكيد على أن مصر ستواصل العمل مع مختلف الشركاء من أجل حماية حل الدولتين ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام في المنطقة.
وتأتي مشاركة مدبولي في القمة الخاصة بفلسطين ضمن مشاركته في اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، ممثلاً للرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي.
The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, confirmed that achieving peace in the Middle East will only be possible through a political settlement that ends the occupation and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, emphasizing Egypt's firm rejection of the annexation of Palestinian lands or the displacement of the Palestinian people.
This came during Egypt's speech delivered by Madbouly at the summit held on Palestine regarding the two-state solution, chaired by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the Prime Minister is participating on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Egypt: Peace Begins with Ending the Occupation
Madbouly began his speech by thanking the United Kingdom, France, and Canada for holding the meeting, which comes at a critically important time, reviewing the main determinants of the Egyptian vision regarding the Palestinian issue and ways to achieve peace in the Middle East.
The Prime Minister explained that the Egyptian stance is based on the belief that peace in the region can only be achieved through a political settlement that ends the occupation and leads to the establishment of the Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He pointed out that the foundations of the two-state solution face unprecedented challenges, amid Israel's continued settlement expansion and land confiscation, the rising violence of settlers in the West Bank, as well as attempts to change the historical and legal status of East Jerusalem.
He also noted the ongoing Israeli control over vast areas of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the continued imposition of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.
Egypt Welcomes International Moves Against Settlement
Madbouly announced Egypt's welcome of the steps taken by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, along with other countries, to confront illegal settlement activities in the occupied territories.
He emphasized the necessity of taking practical measures to prevent annexation, settlement, and displacement, while also affirming the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority and maintaining its ability to fulfill its responsibilities.
He explained that this comes in order to restore the Palestinian Authority's role in the Gaza Strip, preserving the unity of Palestinian land and institutions.
Egypt Calls for Implementation of Trump's Plan and Security Council Resolution
During his speech, Madbouly stressed the necessity of fully implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, alongside the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803.
He clarified that this includes respecting the ceasefire, facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid, Israeli withdrawal, weapon control, deploying an international stabilization force, as well as empowering the national committee to manage the Gaza Strip and launching the reconstruction process.
In this context, Madbouly reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of the annexation of Palestinian lands or the displacement of the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to maintain the unity and interconnectedness of Palestinian land.
Egypt: We Will Continue to Protect the Two-State Solution
The Prime Minister concluded his speech by affirming that Egypt will continue to work with various partners to protect the two-state solution and support efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.
Madbouly's participation in the special summit on Palestine is part of his involvement in the meetings of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.