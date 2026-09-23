The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, confirmed that achieving peace in the Middle East will only be possible through a political settlement that ends the occupation and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, emphasizing Egypt's firm rejection of the annexation of Palestinian lands or the displacement of the Palestinian people.



This came during Egypt's speech delivered by Madbouly at the summit held on Palestine regarding the two-state solution, chaired by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the Prime Minister is participating on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.



Egypt: Peace Begins with Ending the Occupation



Madbouly began his speech by thanking the United Kingdom, France, and Canada for holding the meeting, which comes at a critically important time, reviewing the main determinants of the Egyptian vision regarding the Palestinian issue and ways to achieve peace in the Middle East.



The Prime Minister explained that the Egyptian stance is based on the belief that peace in the region can only be achieved through a political settlement that ends the occupation and leads to the establishment of the Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



He pointed out that the foundations of the two-state solution face unprecedented challenges, amid Israel's continued settlement expansion and land confiscation, the rising violence of settlers in the West Bank, as well as attempts to change the historical and legal status of East Jerusalem.



He also noted the ongoing Israeli control over vast areas of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the continued imposition of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.



Egypt Welcomes International Moves Against Settlement



Madbouly announced Egypt's welcome of the steps taken by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, along with other countries, to confront illegal settlement activities in the occupied territories.



He emphasized the necessity of taking practical measures to prevent annexation, settlement, and displacement, while also affirming the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority and maintaining its ability to fulfill its responsibilities.



He explained that this comes in order to restore the Palestinian Authority's role in the Gaza Strip, preserving the unity of Palestinian land and institutions.



Egypt Calls for Implementation of Trump's Plan and Security Council Resolution



During his speech, Madbouly stressed the necessity of fully implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, alongside the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803.



He clarified that this includes respecting the ceasefire, facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid, Israeli withdrawal, weapon control, deploying an international stabilization force, as well as empowering the national committee to manage the Gaza Strip and launching the reconstruction process.



In this context, Madbouly reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of the annexation of Palestinian lands or the displacement of the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to maintain the unity and interconnectedness of Palestinian land.



Egypt: We Will Continue to Protect the Two-State Solution



The Prime Minister concluded his speech by affirming that Egypt will continue to work with various partners to protect the two-state solution and support efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.



Madbouly's participation in the special summit on Palestine is part of his involvement in the meetings of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.