أكد رئيس الوزراء المصري، الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، أن تحقيق السلام في منطقة الشرق الأوسط لن يكون ممكناً إلا من خلال تسوية سياسية تنهي الاحتلال وتفضي إلى تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، مشدداً على رفض مصر القاطع لضم الأراضي الفلسطينية أو تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني.


جاء ذلك خلال كلمة مصر التي ألقاها مدبولي في القمة المنعقدة حول فلسطين بشأن حل الدولتين، برئاسة المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا، وذلك على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، التي يشارك فيها رئيس الوزراء نيابة عن الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي.


مصر: السلام يبدأ بإنهاء الاحتلال


واستهل مدبولي كلمته بتوجيه الشكر إلى المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا على عقد الاجتماع، الذي يأتي في توقيت بالغ الأهمية، مستعرضاً أبرز محددات الرؤية المصرية تجاه القضية الفلسطينية وسبل تحقيق السلام في الشرق الأوسط.


وأوضح رئيس الوزراء أن الموقف المصري ينطلق من أن السلام في المنطقة لن يتحقق إلا عبر تسوية سياسية تنهي الاحتلال وتؤدي إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


وأشار إلى أن أسس حل الدولتين تواجه تحديات غير مسبوقة، في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في التوسع الاستيطاني والاستيلاء على الأراضي، وتصاعد عنف المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية، فضلاً عن محاولات تغيير الوضع التاريخي والقانوني للقدس الشرقية.


كما لفت إلى استمرار السيطرة الإسرائيلية على مساحات واسعة من قطاع غزة، بالتزامن مع استمرار فرض قيود على دخول المساعدات الإنسانية.


ترحيب مصري بتحركات دولية ضد الاستيطان


وأعلن مدبولي ترحيب مصر بالخطوات التي اتخذتها المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وكندا، إلى جانب دول أخرى، للتصدي للأنشطة الاستيطانية غير القانونية في الأراضي المحتلة.


وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ تدابير عملية تحول دون الضم والاستيطان والتهجير، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أهمية دعم السلطة الفلسطينية والحفاظ على قدرتها على الاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها.


وأوضح أن ذلك يأتي وصولاً إلى استعادة السلطة الفلسطينية لدورها في قطاع غزة، بما يحافظ على وحدة الأرض والمؤسسات الفلسطينية.


مصر تطالب بتنفيذ خطة ترمب وقرار مجلس الأمن


وخلال كلمته، أكد مدبولي ضرورة تنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشكل كامل، بالتزامن مع تنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803.


وأوضح أن ذلك يشمل احترام وقف إطلاق النار، وتسهيل دخول المساعدات الإنسانية، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي، وحصر السلاح، ونشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية، إلى جانب تمكين اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة قطاع غزة وإطلاق عملية إعادة الإعمار.


وفي السياق ذاته، جدد مدبولي تأكيد موقف مصر الرافض بشكل قاطع لضم الأراضي الفلسطينية أو تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني، مشدداً على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الأرض الفلسطينية وترابطها.


مصر: مستمرون في حماية حل الدولتين


واختتم رئيس الوزراء كلمته بالتأكيد على أن مصر ستواصل العمل مع مختلف الشركاء من أجل حماية حل الدولتين ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام في المنطقة.


وتأتي مشاركة مدبولي في القمة الخاصة بفلسطين ضمن مشاركته في اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، ممثلاً للرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي.