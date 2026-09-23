نفى الكرملين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وجود أي مؤشرات على المضي قدماً نحو مفاوضات سلام بشأن الحرب في أوكرانيا، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أن موسكو لا تزال منفتحة على التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية.
واتهم المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، السلطات في كييف بمواصلة الحرب وما وصفها بـ«الأنشطة الإرهابية»، موضحاً أنه لا توجد حتى الآن مؤشرات على إمكان الانتقال إلى مسار تفاوضي للسلام.
وقال بيسكوف إن عسكرة أوكرانيا مستمرة، وإن دولاً أوروبية تسعى إلى توفير مزيد من الأموال لشراء الأسلحة لكييف، متهماً بريطانيا بتأجيج المشاعر المعادية لروسيا.
واعتبر أن النهج البريطاني يلقى صدى في ألمانيا وفرنسا وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، مبيناً أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لا يزال منفتحاً على عقد اجتماع آخر مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكنه أشار إلى عدم وجود تفاصيل محددة حتى الآن بشأن عقد قمة جديدة بين الرئيسين.
وحول احتمالية عقد لقاء بين بوتين والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أوضح بيسكوف أن موقف موسكو معروف، وأن زيلينسكي «مرحب به في موسكو» إذا رغب في ذلك، معتبراً أن عقد اجتماع بين الرئيسين قبل إنجاز العمل المطلوب على مستوى الخبراء بين البلدين لن يكون مجدياً، وسيكون «مضيعة للوقت».
وفي سياق متصل، قال وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، في وقت سابق اليوم، إن النشاط العسكري البيولوجي لبعض الدول، الذي يجري تحت ذرائع مختلفة، يثير تساؤلات جدية.
وخلال ندوة حول التنفيذ الوطني لاتفاقية حظر الأسلحة البيولوجية والسامة، حذر لافروف من مخاطر النشاط العسكري البيولوجي خارج أراضي الدول، وإمكانية إساءة استخدام التكنولوجيا الحيوية، إلى جانب احتمال استخدام العوامل البيولوجية والسموم كأسلحة من قبل الإرهابيين، مؤكداً أن قضية الأمن البيولوجي لا تزال تمثل تحدياً رغم مرور نصف قرن على دخول الاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ عام 1975.
The Kremlin denied today (Wednesday) any indications of moving forward towards peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, while affirming that Moscow remains open to reaching a peaceful settlement.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the authorities in Kyiv of continuing the war and what he described as "terrorist activities," clarifying that there are currently no signs of the possibility of transitioning to a negotiating path for peace.
Peskov stated that the militarization of Ukraine is ongoing, and that European countries are seeking to provide more funds to purchase weapons for Kyiv, accusing Britain of fueling anti-Russian sentiments.
He considered that the British approach resonates in Germany, France, and several other European countries, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to holding another meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump, but noted that there are no specific details yet regarding holding a new summit between the two presidents.
Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov clarified that Moscow's position is well known, and that Zelensky is "welcome in Moscow" if he wishes to do so, considering that holding a meeting between the two presidents before completing the necessary work at the expert level between the two countries would not be productive and would be a "waste of time."
In a related context, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated earlier today that the biological military activity of some countries, conducted under various pretexts, raises serious questions.
During a seminar on the national implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Lavrov warned of the risks of biological military activity outside the territories of countries, the potential misuse of biotechnology, as well as the possibility of biological agents and toxins being used as weapons by terrorists, emphasizing that the issue of biological security remains a challenge despite half a century having passed since the convention came into force in 1975.