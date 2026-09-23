نفى الكرملين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وجود أي مؤشرات على المضي قدماً نحو مفاوضات سلام بشأن الحرب في أوكرانيا، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أن موسكو لا تزال منفتحة على التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية.


واتهم المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، السلطات في كييف بمواصلة الحرب وما وصفها بـ«الأنشطة الإرهابية»، موضحاً أنه لا توجد حتى الآن مؤشرات على إمكان الانتقال إلى مسار تفاوضي للسلام.


وقال بيسكوف إن عسكرة أوكرانيا مستمرة، وإن دولاً أوروبية تسعى إلى توفير مزيد من الأموال لشراء الأسلحة لكييف، متهماً بريطانيا بتأجيج المشاعر المعادية لروسيا.


واعتبر أن النهج البريطاني يلقى صدى في ألمانيا وفرنسا وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، مبيناً أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لا يزال منفتحاً على عقد اجتماع آخر مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكنه أشار إلى عدم وجود تفاصيل محددة حتى الآن بشأن عقد قمة جديدة بين الرئيسين.


وحول احتمالية عقد لقاء بين بوتين والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أوضح بيسكوف أن موقف موسكو معروف، وأن زيلينسكي «مرحب به في موسكو» إذا رغب في ذلك، معتبراً أن عقد اجتماع بين الرئيسين قبل إنجاز العمل المطلوب على مستوى الخبراء بين البلدين لن يكون مجدياً، وسيكون «مضيعة للوقت».


وفي سياق متصل، قال وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، في وقت سابق اليوم، إن النشاط العسكري البيولوجي لبعض الدول، الذي يجري تحت ذرائع مختلفة، يثير تساؤلات جدية.


وخلال ندوة حول التنفيذ الوطني لاتفاقية حظر الأسلحة البيولوجية والسامة، حذر لافروف من مخاطر النشاط العسكري البيولوجي خارج أراضي الدول، وإمكانية إساءة استخدام التكنولوجيا الحيوية، إلى جانب احتمال استخدام العوامل البيولوجية والسموم كأسلحة من قبل الإرهابيين، مؤكداً أن قضية الأمن البيولوجي لا تزال تمثل تحدياً رغم مرور نصف قرن على دخول الاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ عام 1975.