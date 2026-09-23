The Kremlin denied today (Wednesday) any indications of moving forward towards peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, while affirming that Moscow remains open to reaching a peaceful settlement.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the authorities in Kyiv of continuing the war and what he described as "terrorist activities," clarifying that there are currently no signs of the possibility of transitioning to a negotiating path for peace.



Peskov stated that the militarization of Ukraine is ongoing, and that European countries are seeking to provide more funds to purchase weapons for Kyiv, accusing Britain of fueling anti-Russian sentiments.



He considered that the British approach resonates in Germany, France, and several other European countries, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to holding another meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump, but noted that there are no specific details yet regarding holding a new summit between the two presidents.



Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov clarified that Moscow's position is well known, and that Zelensky is "welcome in Moscow" if he wishes to do so, considering that holding a meeting between the two presidents before completing the necessary work at the expert level between the two countries would not be productive and would be a "waste of time."



In a related context, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated earlier today that the biological military activity of some countries, conducted under various pretexts, raises serious questions.



During a seminar on the national implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Lavrov warned of the risks of biological military activity outside the territories of countries, the potential misuse of biotechnology, as well as the possibility of biological agents and toxins being used as weapons by terrorists, emphasizing that the issue of biological security remains a challenge despite half a century having passed since the convention came into force in 1975.