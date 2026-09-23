A growing disagreement within the U.S. Congress regarding Israeli settlement in the West Bank is heading towards a new legislative step, as a group of Democratic senators prepares to introduce a bill that imposes sanctions on individuals and entities involved in implementing or facilitating the "E1" settlement project.



A copy of the bill reviewed by Reuters shows that the legislation, set to be introduced today (Wednesday), targets foreign companies, individuals, and entities that the U.S. Treasury Department deems responsible for constructing settlements or facilities related to the "E1" area, or complicit in their implementation, including participation in bidding.



The bill also stipulates imposing sanctions on anyone who organizes, directs, finances, or facilitates the transfer of Israeli civilians to settlements located within the area, in a move that reflects rising criticism within the Democratic Party of the Israeli government's policies in the West Bank.



The bill is led by Senators Chris Coons, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Ruben Gallego, and has the support of at least ten other members, all of whom are Democrats. Coons stated that Washington must send a clear message that the violence of extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, affirming the United States' commitment, as he put it, to the security, freedom, and right to self-determination of both Israelis and Palestinians.



This move comes amid increasing tension between Democratic lawmakers and the Israeli government regarding the West Bank, as members of Congress recently urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settler violence and halt mass arrest campaigns against Palestinians. Additionally, several Democrats and some Republicans have called for restrictions on U.S. military aid to Israel in light of the war in Gaza.



The "E1" project is politically sensitive due to its location in the area between East Jerusalem and the Ma'ale Adumim settlement, with warnings that it could fragment the West Bank and affect the possibility of establishing a geographically connected Palestinian state. Israel had proceeded in August 2025 with measures related to the project, and later added bids to build thousands of housing units.



Israel claims historical and religious ties to the West Bank and considers the settlements part of security and strategic considerations, while the majority of the international community views the settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories as a violation of international law.



Despite the bill being introduced in the Senate, the chances of it becoming law appear limited under the current circumstances; the House of Representatives is not holding sessions at this time, and even if the bill is passed in the Senate, it is not expected to be considered by the House before the midterm elections.