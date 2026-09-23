يتجه خلاف متزايد داخل الكونغرس الأمريكي بشأن الاستيطان الإسرائيلي في الضفة الغربية إلى خطوة تشريعية جديدة، مع استعداد مجموعة من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الديمقراطيين لطرح مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبات على أفراد وكيانات يشاركون في تنفيذ مشروع «E1» الاستيطاني أو تسهيله.


وأظهرت نسخة من مشروع القانون اطلعت عليها «رويترز» أن التشريع، المقرر طرحه اليوم (الأربعاء)، يستهدف الشركات الأجنبية والأفراد والكيانات التي ترى وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أنها مسؤولة عن بناء مستوطنات أو منشآت مرتبطة بمنطقة «E1»، أو متواطئة في تنفيذها، بما في ذلك المشاركة في تقديم العطاءات.


كما ينص المشروع على فرض عقوبات على من ينظم أو يوجه أو يمول أو يسهل نقل مدنيين إسرائيليين إلى المستوطنات الواقعة ضمن المنطقة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الانتقادات داخل الحزب الديمقراطي لسياسات الحكومة الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية.


ويقود مشروع القانون أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ كريس كونز وإليزابيث وارن ورون وايدن وروبن جاليجو، ويحظى بتأييد ما لا يقل عن عشرة أعضاء آخرين، جميعهم من الديمقراطيين. وقال كونز إن واشنطن مطالبة بإرسال رسالة واضحة بأن عنف المستوطنين المتطرفين ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين غير مقبول، مؤكداً تمسك الولايات المتحدة، بحسب تعبيره، بأمن وحرية وحق تقرير المصير للإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين.


ويأتي التحرك في ظل تزايد التوتر بين مشرعين ديمقراطيين والحكومة الإسرائيلية بشأن الضفة الغربية، إذ دعا أعضاء في الكونغرس أخيراً رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى الحد من عنف المستوطنين ووقف حملات الاعتقال الجماعية بحق الفلسطينيين، كما طالب عدد من الديمقراطيين وبعض الجمهوريين بفرض قيود على المساعدات العسكرية الأمريكية لإسرائيل على خلفية الحرب في غزة.


ويحظى مشروع «E1» بحساسية سياسية واسعة، نظراً إلى موقعه في المنطقة الواقعة بين القدس الشرقية ومستوطنة معاليه أدوميم، وسط تحذيرات من أنه قد يجزئ الضفة الغربية ويؤثر في إمكانية إقامة دولة فلسطينية متصلة جغرافياً. وكانت إسرائيل قد مضت خلال أغسطس 2025 في إجراءات مرتبطة بالمشروع، فيما أضيفت لاحقاً عطاءات لبناء آلاف الوحدات السكنية.


وتقول إسرائيل إن لها روابط تاريخية ودينية بالضفة الغربية، وتعتبر المستوطنات جزءاً من اعتبارات أمنية وإستراتيجية، بينما تعتبر غالبية دول المجتمع الدولي المستوطنات في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة مخالفة للقانون الدولي.


ورغم طرح التشريع في مجلس الشيوخ، فإن فرص تحوله إلى قانون تبدو محدودة في ظل المعطيات الحالية؛ إذ لا يعقد مجلس النواب جلساته في الوقت الراهن، وحتى في حال إقرار المشروع في مجلس الشيوخ، لن يكون من المتوقع أن ينظر فيه مجلس النواب قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي.