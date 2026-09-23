لا يُقاس نضج الاستراتيجيات الاقتصادية بحجم مبادراتها ولا بوفرة أدواتها، بل بقدرتها على إحداث تحول هيكلي ينقل القطاع المستهدف من مرحلة إلى أخرى مغايرة تماماً في الرؤية والأثر. وهذا تحديداً ما يجعل إقرار «الاستراتيجية الوطنية لريادة الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة» محطة مفصلية في مسيرة الاقتصاد الوطني.

حين يؤكد وزير التجارة رئيس مجلس إدارة «منشآت» أن الهدف الأساسي يتمثل في تمكين المنشآت من النمو والتوسع لرفع مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى 35%، فإننا نغادر مربع «الرعاية والاحتضان» لندخل مرحلة «بناء شركات منافسة ومستدامة». ومن واقع التجربة في الميدان الريادي، يبرز هنا السؤال الجوهري: كيف نتحول من منظومة تُعين المؤسس على إطلاق مشروعه، إلى بيئة تمكّنه من بناء كيان قابل للتوسع والاستمرار؟

الفارق بين المفهومين شاسع وكبير؛ فتأسيس منشأة قد يتطلب فكرة واعدة، وسجلاً تجارياً، وفريق عمل صغيراً، بينما يتطلب التوسع نضجاً تشغيلياً، وكفاءة مالية، واختراقاً للأسواق، وسلاسل إمداد مرنة، وقدرة فائقة على إدارة المخاطر.

تكمن القيمة المضافة للاستراتيجية الجديدة في إدراكها الشمولي لهذه المعادلة؛ إذ لم تنظر للتحديات بمعزل عن بعضها. وكما أوضح نائب محافظ «منشآت» للتخطيط والتطوير سليمان الطريف، فقد استندت المبادرات الـ13 للاستراتيجية إلى رصد دقيق لدورة حياة المنشأة — بدءاً من تسهيل ممارسة الأعمال والتمويل، وصولاً إلى الابتكار التجاري، وتيسير الوصول إلى المشتريات الحكومية والأسواق الدولية.

هذا التكامل المؤسسي هو ما يحتاجه رائد الأعمال على أرض الواقع؛ فالتحديات في بيئة الأعمال لا تعمل في جزر معزولة:

- التمويل يظل حبراً على ورق ما لم يقابله نفاذ حقيقي إلى السوق.

- النفاذ إلى السوق يتحول إلى عبء دون قدرة تشغيلية قادرة على تلبية الطلب.

- الكفاءة التشغيلية لا تتحقق اليوم بمعزل عن الحلول التقنية وسلاسل الإمداد الرشيدة.

إن اختزال دعم ريادة الأعمال في برامج متفرقة يُلقي على عاتق رائد الأعمال عبء الربط بينها، في حين أن المنظومة المتكاملة هي التي تصهر هذه المسارات لتخدم هدفاً واحداً: خفض تكلفة التشغيل ورفع جاهزية المنشأة للنمو.

وهنا تتضح ملامح الدور المنتظر من الشركات الناشئة ذاتها؛ إذ لا ينبغي للقطاع الخاص أن يكتفي بدور المتلقي للممكنات الحكومية، بل عليه أن يتحول إلى صانع للحلول التمكينية. ومن واقع تجربة، فإن المنشأة الصغيرة لا تعجز عن النمو لنقص في الفكرة أو العزيمة، بل لافتقارها إلى بنية تحتية تشغيلية تدعم توسعها دون استنزاف هوامش ربحيتها.

حين نبني حلولاً محلية، فإننا لا نخدم قطاعاً محدداً فحسب، بل نزود آلاف المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة بأدوات تمنحها القدرة على المنافسة في الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.

إن معيار النجاح في المرحلة المقبلة لن يقف عند استهداف توفير 500 ألف وظيفة أو الوصول بنسبة المساهمة إلى 35% من الناتج المحلي كأرقام مجردة؛ بل في معدل التحول الحقيقي: كم منشأة استطاعت الخروج من عنق زجاجة «صراع البقاء» لتعبر وادي الموت. Death Vally لتتحول إلى شركة متوسطة أو كبيرة تصنع أثراً تنموياً ملموساً؟

السياسات ترسم الإطار، والمبادرات تفتح الآفاق، لكن القيمة الاقتصادية المستدامة تصنعها الشركات داخل الميدان. وأمام التحول الكبير الذي تشهده المملكة، فإن واجبنا كرواد أعمال ليس مجرد انتظار الفرص المواتية، بل بناء مشاريع ناضجة وحلول وطنية متقدمة ترتقي إلى مستوى هذه الفرص.

والله الموفق،،،،