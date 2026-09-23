The maturity of economic strategies is not measured by the size of their initiatives or the abundance of their tools, but by their ability to bring about a structural transformation that shifts the targeted sector from one phase to a completely different one in vision and impact. This is precisely what makes the approval of the "National Strategy for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises" a pivotal milestone in the journey of the national economy.

When the Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of "Monsha'at" confirms that the primary goal is to empower enterprises to grow and expand to raise their contribution to GDP to 35%, we move from the realm of "care and nurturing" to enter the phase of "building competitive and sustainable companies." From the experience in the entrepreneurial field, the fundamental question arises: How do we transition from a system that assists the founder in launching their project to an environment that enables them to build an entity capable of expansion and sustainability?

The difference between the two concepts is vast and significant; establishing an enterprise may require a promising idea, a commercial registration, and a small team, while expansion requires operational maturity, financial efficiency, market penetration, flexible supply chains, and an exceptional ability to manage risks.

The added value of the new strategy lies in its comprehensive understanding of this equation; it did not view challenges in isolation from one another. As the Deputy Governor of "Monsha'at" for Planning and Development, Suleiman Al-Turaif, explained, the 13 initiatives of the strategy were based on a precise monitoring of the enterprise's life cycle — from facilitating business practices and financing to commercial innovation and easing access to government procurement and international markets.

This institutional integration is what the entrepreneur needs in reality; challenges in the business environment do not operate in isolated islands:

- Financing remains ink on paper unless it is met with real access to the market.

- Access to the market becomes a burden without operational capabilities capable of meeting demand.

- Operational efficiency cannot be achieved today in isolation from technological solutions and efficient supply chains.

Simplifying support for entrepreneurship into scattered programs places the burden of linking them on the entrepreneur, while an integrated system is what melds these pathways to serve a single goal: reducing operating costs and enhancing the readiness of the enterprise for growth.

Here, the expected role of startups becomes clear; the private sector should not merely be a recipient of government enablers, but should transform into a creator of enabling solutions. From experience, a small enterprise does not fail to grow due to a lack of idea or determination, but rather due to a lack of operational infrastructure that supports its expansion without draining its profit margins.

When we build local solutions, we do not only serve a specific sector, but we equip thousands of small and medium enterprises with tools that grant them the ability to compete in regional and international markets.

The criterion for success in the next phase will not be limited to targeting the provision of 500,000 jobs or reaching a contribution rate of 35% of GDP as mere figures; rather, it lies in the rate of real transformation: how many enterprises have managed to escape the bottleneck of "survival struggle" to cross the Death Valley and transform into a medium or large company that creates a tangible developmental impact?

Policies outline the framework, initiatives open horizons, but sustainable economic value is created by companies in the field. In light of the significant transformation taking place in the Kingdom, our duty as entrepreneurs is not merely to wait for favorable opportunities, but to build mature projects and advanced national solutions that rise to the level of these opportunities.

And may God grant success,,,,