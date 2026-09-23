Exhibitions and conferences in the Kingdom have become an important part of the economic diversification path and openness to global markets. They are no longer just temporary events but platforms that bring together government entities, the private sector, and international companies, opening the door to investments, partnerships, and job opportunities.



This movement comes as part of the Kingdom's vision aimed at diversifying income sources, building promising economic sectors, and enhancing its presence in the global major events industry.



Statistics indicate the scale of this activity, as the number of business events has exceeded 17,000 annually, with more than 1,400 events monthly, including exhibitions, conferences, forums, and workshops. The sector has recorded a growth of about 40% over four years, while the Kingdom aims to reach 40,000 events annually by 2030.



The events vary between technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, health, industry, tourism, energy, mining, real estate, transportation, and financial services. The presence of ministries, authorities, and national projects has enhanced their value by connecting companies with investors, decision-makers, and available opportunities in the market.



The technology sector stands out particularly, alongside the growth of the digital economy, which contributed 16% to the GDP in 2025, while the size of the telecommunications and information technology market reached 199 billion riyals.



The impact of events is not limited to exhibition halls; it extends to aviation, hotels, transportation, restaurants, media, marketing, and technical services, providing opportunities for small and medium enterprises. With Riyadh hosting "Expo 2030" and "World Cup 2034," Saudi Arabia's position as a global center for major events is strengthened.



In my opinion, the success of any event should not be measured solely by the number of visitors and media coverage but by the volume of investments, agreements, and the transfer of knowledge and technology. The events economy has become one aspect of the new Saudi economy, a tool for creating opportunities, and a means to convey the true image of the Kingdom, showcasing its security, development, and hospitality, while enhancing its status as a global destination for business, investment, and tourism.