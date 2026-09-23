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أصبحت المعارض والمؤتمرات في المملكة جزءاً مهماً من مسار التنوع الاقتصادي والانفتاح على الأسواق العالمية، فلم تعد مجرد مناسبات مؤقتة بل منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والشركات الدولية، وتفتح المجال أمام الاستثمارات والشراكات وفرص العمل.
ويأتي هذا الحراك ضمن رؤية المملكة الهادفة إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل، وبناء قطاعات اقتصادية واعدة، وتعزيز حضورها في صناعة الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى عالمياً.
وتشير الأرقام إلى حجم هذا النشاط، إذ تجاوز عدد فعاليات الأعمال 17 ألف فعالية سنويًا، بما يزيد على 1400 فعالية شهرياً، تشمل المعارض والمؤتمرات والمنتديات وورش العمل، كما سجل القطاع نموًا بنحو 40% خلال أربعة أعوام، فيما تستهدف المملكة الوصول إلى 40 ألف فعالية سنوياً بحلول 2030.
وتتنوع الفعاليات بين التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والصحة والصناعة والسياحة والطاقة والتعدين والعقار والنقل والخدمات المالية، وأسهم حضور الوزارات والهيئات والمشروعات الوطنية في تعزيز قيمتها من خلال ربط الشركات بالمستثمرين وصناع القرار والفرص المتاحة في السوق.
ويبرز قطاع التقنية خصوصاً، بالتوازي مع نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي الذي بلغت مساهمته 16% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في 2025، فيما وصل حجم سوق الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات إلى 199 مليار ريال.
ولا يقتصر أثر الفعاليات على قاعات المعارض، بل يمتد إلى الطيران والفنادق والنقل والمطاعم والإعلام والتسويق والخدمات التقنية، ويوفر فرصًا للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ومع استضافة الرياض «إكسبو 2030» و«كأس العالم 2034» تتعزز مكانة السعودية مركزاً عالمياً للفعاليات الكبرى.
وفي تقديري، لا ينبغي قياس نجاح أي فعالية بعدد الزوار والتغطية الإعلامية فقط بل بحجم الاستثمارات والاتفاقيات ونقل المعرفة والتقنية، فقد أصبح اقتصاد الفعاليات أحد أوجه الاقتصاد السعودي الجديد، وأداة لصناعة الفرص، ونقل الصورة الحقيقية للمملكة بما تتمتع به من أمن وتطور وحسن ضيافة، وتعزيز مكانتها وجهة عالمية للأعمال والاستثمار والسياحة.
Exhibitions and conferences in the Kingdom have become an important part of the economic diversification path and openness to global markets. They are no longer just temporary events but platforms that bring together government entities, the private sector, and international companies, opening the door to investments, partnerships, and job opportunities.
This movement comes as part of the Kingdom's vision aimed at diversifying income sources, building promising economic sectors, and enhancing its presence in the global major events industry.
Statistics indicate the scale of this activity, as the number of business events has exceeded 17,000 annually, with more than 1,400 events monthly, including exhibitions, conferences, forums, and workshops. The sector has recorded a growth of about 40% over four years, while the Kingdom aims to reach 40,000 events annually by 2030.
The events vary between technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, health, industry, tourism, energy, mining, real estate, transportation, and financial services. The presence of ministries, authorities, and national projects has enhanced their value by connecting companies with investors, decision-makers, and available opportunities in the market.
The technology sector stands out particularly, alongside the growth of the digital economy, which contributed 16% to the GDP in 2025, while the size of the telecommunications and information technology market reached 199 billion riyals.
The impact of events is not limited to exhibition halls; it extends to aviation, hotels, transportation, restaurants, media, marketing, and technical services, providing opportunities for small and medium enterprises. With Riyadh hosting "Expo 2030" and "World Cup 2034," Saudi Arabia's position as a global center for major events is strengthened.
In my opinion, the success of any event should not be measured solely by the number of visitors and media coverage but by the volume of investments, agreements, and the transfer of knowledge and technology. The events economy has become one aspect of the new Saudi economy, a tool for creating opportunities, and a means to convey the true image of the Kingdom, showcasing its security, development, and hospitality, while enhancing its status as a global destination for business, investment, and tourism.