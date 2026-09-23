أصبحت المعارض والمؤتمرات في المملكة جزءاً مهماً من مسار التنوع الاقتصادي والانفتاح على الأسواق العالمية، فلم تعد مجرد مناسبات مؤقتة بل منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والشركات الدولية، وتفتح المجال أمام الاستثمارات والشراكات وفرص العمل.


ويأتي هذا الحراك ضمن رؤية المملكة الهادفة إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل، وبناء قطاعات اقتصادية واعدة، وتعزيز حضورها في صناعة الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى عالمياً.


وتشير الأرقام إلى حجم هذا النشاط، إذ تجاوز عدد فعاليات الأعمال 17 ألف فعالية سنويًا، بما يزيد على 1400 فعالية شهرياً، تشمل المعارض والمؤتمرات والمنتديات وورش العمل، كما سجل القطاع نموًا بنحو 40% خلال أربعة أعوام، فيما تستهدف المملكة الوصول إلى 40 ألف فعالية سنوياً بحلول 2030.


وتتنوع الفعاليات بين التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والصحة والصناعة والسياحة والطاقة والتعدين والعقار والنقل والخدمات المالية، وأسهم حضور الوزارات والهيئات والمشروعات الوطنية في تعزيز قيمتها من خلال ربط الشركات بالمستثمرين وصناع القرار والفرص المتاحة في السوق.


ويبرز قطاع التقنية خصوصاً، بالتوازي مع نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي الذي بلغت مساهمته 16% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في 2025، فيما وصل حجم سوق الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات إلى 199 مليار ريال.


ولا يقتصر أثر الفعاليات على قاعات المعارض، بل يمتد إلى الطيران والفنادق والنقل والمطاعم والإعلام والتسويق والخدمات التقنية، ويوفر فرصًا للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ومع استضافة الرياض «إكسبو 2030» و«كأس العالم 2034» تتعزز مكانة السعودية مركزاً عالمياً للفعاليات الكبرى.


وفي تقديري، لا ينبغي قياس نجاح أي فعالية بعدد الزوار والتغطية الإعلامية فقط بل بحجم الاستثمارات والاتفاقيات ونقل المعرفة والتقنية، فقد أصبح اقتصاد الفعاليات أحد أوجه الاقتصاد السعودي الجديد، وأداة لصناعة الفرص، ونقل الصورة الحقيقية للمملكة بما تتمتع به من أمن وتطور وحسن ضيافة، وتعزيز مكانتها وجهة عالمية للأعمال والاستثمار والسياحة.