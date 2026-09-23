At a time when the world is rife with turmoil, and the region is experiencing successive geopolitical crises, eyes are turning to our country as a center of political and economic stability, and balance in managing complex issues and delicate regional and international circumstances.



Recent developments in maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the repeated threats to the region's security have revealed a clear Saudi equation; firmness in protecting national capabilities, and self-restraint that prevents the region from slipping into wider escalation.



This equation was not born out of the moment, but is an extension of a solid approach established by the founder King Abdulaziz, may God rest his soul, and followed by his sons, the kings, until its leadership was consolidated during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the continued efforts of his trustworthy Crown Prince, who translates this approach into a policy that combines firmness and vision in understanding the dimensions of national and regional security and weighing the supreme interests of the homeland and the region.



This approach has received support from Gulf, Arab, and international circles, as it is not a fleeting reaction, but a policy that protects the homeland, preserves stability, and takes into account the safety of shipping and supply lines that impact the global economy, making Riyadh a reliable party in fostering peace and leading the region towards greater balance.



As for the internal situation, the effect of this is evident in the security experienced by citizens, residents, and visitors. While tensions prevail in other places, life in Saudi cities flows smoothly, and developmental, economic, cultural, and tourism activities continue.



The national unity around the state's choices, along with the accompanying regional and international confidence, confirms that the Kingdom does not merely seek to protect its borders but aims to establish its role as a pivotal state capable of contributing to a more stable future for the region.



This inherited wisdom in leadership remains a fundamental guide in this path, ensuring that our country remains an oasis of safety and a voice of reason in a highly volatile environment.