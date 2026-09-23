تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في وقت يموج فيه العالم بالاضطرابات، وتمر فيه المنطقة بأزمات جيوسياسية متلاحقة، تتجه الأنظار إلى بلادنا، بوصفها مركز استقرار سياسي واقتصادي، والاتزان في إدارة الملفات المعقدة والظروف الإقليمية والدولية الدقيقة.
وقد كشفت التطورات الأخيرة في الملاحة البحرية بالبحر الأحمر والتهديدات المتكررة لأمن المنطقة عن معادلة سعودية واضحة؛ حزم في حماية المقدرات الوطنية، وضبط للنفس يحول دون انزلاق الإقليم إلى تصعيد أوسع.
هذه المعادلة لم تكن وليدة اللحظة، بل امتداد لنهج راسخ أرساه المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز طيب الله ثراه، وسار عليه من بعده أبناؤه الملوك، حتى استقرت قيادته في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومواصلة ولي عهده الأمين، بترجمة هذا النهج بسياسة تجمع بين الحزم والرؤيَّة في قراءة أبعاد الأمن القومي والإقليمي ووزن المصلحة العليا للوطن والمنطقة.
وقد حظيت هذه المقاربة بتأييد خليجي وعربي ودولي، إذ لم تكن رد فعل عابر، بل سياسة تحمي الوطن، وتصون الاستقرار، وتراعي سلامة خطوط الملاحة والإمداد ذات الأثر على الاقتصاد العالمي، فباتت الرياض طرفاً يُعوَّل عليه في صناعة السلم وفي قيادة المنطقة نحو قدر أكبر من الاتزان.
أما في الداخل، فيتجلى أثر ذلك في الأمن الذي يعيشه المواطن والمقيم والزائر، فبينما تسود التوترات أماكن أخرى تمضي الحياة في المدن السعودية بانسيابية، وتستمر الحركة التنموية والاقتصادية والثقافية والسياحية.
إن الالتفاف الوطني حول خيارات الدولة، وما يرافقه من ثقة إقليمية ودولية، يؤكدان أن المملكة لا تكتفي بحماية حدودها، بل تسعى إلى ترسيخ دورها دولة محورية قادرة على الإسهام في مستقبل أكثر استقراراً للمنطقة.
وتبقى هذه الحكمة المتوارثة في القيادة موجهاً أساسياً في هذا المسار، لتظل بلادنا واحة أمان وصوت عقل في محيط شديد التقلب.
At a time when the world is rife with turmoil, and the region is experiencing successive geopolitical crises, eyes are turning to our country as a center of political and economic stability, and balance in managing complex issues and delicate regional and international circumstances.
Recent developments in maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the repeated threats to the region's security have revealed a clear Saudi equation; firmness in protecting national capabilities, and self-restraint that prevents the region from slipping into wider escalation.
This equation was not born out of the moment, but is an extension of a solid approach established by the founder King Abdulaziz, may God rest his soul, and followed by his sons, the kings, until its leadership was consolidated during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the continued efforts of his trustworthy Crown Prince, who translates this approach into a policy that combines firmness and vision in understanding the dimensions of national and regional security and weighing the supreme interests of the homeland and the region.
This approach has received support from Gulf, Arab, and international circles, as it is not a fleeting reaction, but a policy that protects the homeland, preserves stability, and takes into account the safety of shipping and supply lines that impact the global economy, making Riyadh a reliable party in fostering peace and leading the region towards greater balance.
As for the internal situation, the effect of this is evident in the security experienced by citizens, residents, and visitors. While tensions prevail in other places, life in Saudi cities flows smoothly, and developmental, economic, cultural, and tourism activities continue.
The national unity around the state's choices, along with the accompanying regional and international confidence, confirms that the Kingdom does not merely seek to protect its borders but aims to establish its role as a pivotal state capable of contributing to a more stable future for the region.
This inherited wisdom in leadership remains a fundamental guide in this path, ensuring that our country remains an oasis of safety and a voice of reason in a highly volatile environment.