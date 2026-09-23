في وقت يموج فيه العالم بالاضطرابات، وتمر فيه المنطقة بأزمات جيوسياسية متلاحقة، تتجه الأنظار إلى بلادنا، بوصفها مركز استقرار سياسي واقتصادي، والاتزان في إدارة الملفات المعقدة والظروف الإقليمية والدولية الدقيقة.


وقد كشفت التطورات الأخيرة في الملاحة البحرية بالبحر الأحمر والتهديدات المتكررة لأمن المنطقة عن معادلة سعودية واضحة؛ حزم في حماية المقدرات الوطنية، وضبط للنفس يحول دون انزلاق الإقليم إلى تصعيد أوسع.


هذه المعادلة لم تكن وليدة اللحظة، بل امتداد لنهج راسخ أرساه المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز طيب الله ثراه، وسار عليه من بعده أبناؤه الملوك، حتى استقرت قيادته في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومواصلة ولي عهده الأمين، بترجمة هذا النهج بسياسة تجمع بين الحزم والرؤيَّة في قراءة أبعاد الأمن القومي والإقليمي ووزن المصلحة العليا للوطن والمنطقة.


وقد حظيت هذه المقاربة بتأييد خليجي وعربي ودولي، إذ لم تكن رد فعل عابر، بل سياسة تحمي الوطن، وتصون الاستقرار، وتراعي سلامة خطوط الملاحة والإمداد ذات الأثر على الاقتصاد العالمي، فباتت الرياض طرفاً يُعوَّل عليه في صناعة السلم وفي قيادة المنطقة نحو قدر أكبر من الاتزان.


أما في الداخل، فيتجلى أثر ذلك في الأمن الذي يعيشه المواطن والمقيم والزائر، فبينما تسود التوترات أماكن أخرى تمضي الحياة في المدن السعودية بانسيابية، وتستمر الحركة التنموية والاقتصادية والثقافية والسياحية.


إن الالتفاف الوطني حول خيارات الدولة، وما يرافقه من ثقة إقليمية ودولية، يؤكدان أن المملكة لا تكتفي بحماية حدودها، بل تسعى إلى ترسيخ دورها دولة محورية قادرة على الإسهام في مستقبل أكثر استقراراً للمنطقة.


وتبقى هذه الحكمة المتوارثة في القيادة موجهاً أساسياً في هذا المسار، لتظل بلادنا واحة أمان وصوت عقل في محيط شديد التقلب.