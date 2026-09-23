“This has always been the worst-case scenario, which is that the Iranians impose their control not only over the Strait of Hormuz but also over Bab el-Mandeb, both of which are two of the most critical chokepoints in the energy sector worldwide.”



Thus, former U.S. official David Schenker summarized what happened on the western coast of Yemen recently and how the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has been managing the war faced by the national resistance for nearly a month.



American and European analyses continue to unfold regarding what transpired, putting us in the picture that some within Yemen are willfully ignoring and do not want to see, which is that what the western coast recently witnessed was not merely a war related to internal Yemeni affairs, but primarily an Iranian war targeting Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Gulf, the region, and the entire international community through control of one of the most important waterways, “the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”



The world did not wait for Iran to start using Bab el-Mandeb as one of its most important strategic weapons “to discover the magnitude of the disaster,” but everyone has been aware since the moment the Houthi terrorist militia reached the city of Mocha— the first line of defense for international shipping in the Red Sea— that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard possessed a strategic defensive weapon that could be described as a “water nuclear bomb” as a result of its control over the two most important straits that govern oil and commercial supply chains: Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz.



On the internal Yemeni front, the fall of areas on the western coast provides a significant incentive and margin for the Iranian Houthi militia to focus on other fronts and mobilize all its energies towards them, shedding what the western coast fronts used to represent for it. The Presidential Leadership Council, the government, and the Arab coalition must expedite the necessary measures and not fall into the mistake of misjudging the situation again, as they did in their handling of the battle on the western coast.



In light of this, when Tehran begins to use the Bab el-Mandeb card, and when the battle to reclaim the western coast starts, and when the Houthi militia begins to attack other fronts, everyone locally, Arabically, and internationally will realize the magnitude of the battle that the national resistance has fought and the extent of the sacrifices made by its finest men.