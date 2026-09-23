«كان هذا دائما أسوأ السيناريوهات، وهو أن يفرض الإيرانيون سيطرتهم ليس فقط على مضيق هرمز، بل أيضا على باب المندب، وهما اثنان من أهم نقاط الاختناق في مجال الطاقة في العالم».


هكذا لخّص المسؤول الأمريكي السابق ديفيد شنكر ما حصل في الساحل الغربي لليمن أخيراً وكيف أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني هو من أدار الحرب التي واجهتها المقاومة الوطنية على مدى قرابة شهر.


تتوالى التحليلات الأمريكية والأوروبية حول ما جرى لتضعنا في الصورة التي يتعامى البعض في الداخل اليمني عنها ولا يريد رؤيتها، وهي أن ما شهده الساحل الغربي أخيراً لم تكن حرباً ذات صلة بالشأن الداخلي اليمني وحسب، بل حرباً إيرانية في المقام الأول تستهدف المملكة العربية السعودية والخليج العربي والمنطقة والإقليم والمجتمع الدولي برمته من خلال السيطرة على أحد أهم الممرات المائية «مضيق باب المندب».


لم ينتظر العالم حتى تشرع إيران في استخدام باب المندب ضمن أهم أسلحتها الإستراتيجية «ليكتشف حجم الكارثة»، بل بات الجميع يدرك من لحظة وصول مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية إلى مدينة المخا - خط الدفاع الأول عن حركة الملاحة الدولية في البحر الأحمر - أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني امتلك سلاحاً دفاعياً استراتيجياً يمكن وصفه بـ«القنبلة النووية المائية» كحصيلة جمع سيطرته على أهم مضيقين يتحكمان بسلاسل الإمداد النفطية والتجارية: باب المندب وهرمز.


وعلى صعيد الداخل اليمني يعطي سقوط مناطق الساحل الغربي حافزاً وهامشاً كبيراً لمليشيا الحوثي الإيرانية للتركيز على جبهات أخرى وحشد كل طاقاتها نحوها متخففة مما كانت تشكله لها جبهات الساحل الغربي، وعلى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة والتحالف العربي الإسراع في اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة وأن لا يقع الجميع في خطأ تقدير الموقف مجدداً كما كان تعاملهم تجاه المعركة في الساحل الغربي.


أمام هذا وذاك، عندما تبدأ طهران في استخدام ورقة باب المندب وعندما تبدأ معركة استعادة الساحل الغربي وعندما تبدأ مليشيا الحوثي في مهاجمة جبهات أخرى سيدرك الجميع محلياً وعربياً ودولياً حجم المعركة التي خاضتها المقاومة الوطنية وحجم التضحيات التي قدمتها من خيرة رجالها.