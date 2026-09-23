تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«كان هذا دائما أسوأ السيناريوهات، وهو أن يفرض الإيرانيون سيطرتهم ليس فقط على مضيق هرمز، بل أيضا على باب المندب، وهما اثنان من أهم نقاط الاختناق في مجال الطاقة في العالم».
هكذا لخّص المسؤول الأمريكي السابق ديفيد شنكر ما حصل في الساحل الغربي لليمن أخيراً وكيف أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني هو من أدار الحرب التي واجهتها المقاومة الوطنية على مدى قرابة شهر.
تتوالى التحليلات الأمريكية والأوروبية حول ما جرى لتضعنا في الصورة التي يتعامى البعض في الداخل اليمني عنها ولا يريد رؤيتها، وهي أن ما شهده الساحل الغربي أخيراً لم تكن حرباً ذات صلة بالشأن الداخلي اليمني وحسب، بل حرباً إيرانية في المقام الأول تستهدف المملكة العربية السعودية والخليج العربي والمنطقة والإقليم والمجتمع الدولي برمته من خلال السيطرة على أحد أهم الممرات المائية «مضيق باب المندب».
لم ينتظر العالم حتى تشرع إيران في استخدام باب المندب ضمن أهم أسلحتها الإستراتيجية «ليكتشف حجم الكارثة»، بل بات الجميع يدرك من لحظة وصول مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية إلى مدينة المخا - خط الدفاع الأول عن حركة الملاحة الدولية في البحر الأحمر - أن الحرس الثوري الإيراني امتلك سلاحاً دفاعياً استراتيجياً يمكن وصفه بـ«القنبلة النووية المائية» كحصيلة جمع سيطرته على أهم مضيقين يتحكمان بسلاسل الإمداد النفطية والتجارية: باب المندب وهرمز.
وعلى صعيد الداخل اليمني يعطي سقوط مناطق الساحل الغربي حافزاً وهامشاً كبيراً لمليشيا الحوثي الإيرانية للتركيز على جبهات أخرى وحشد كل طاقاتها نحوها متخففة مما كانت تشكله لها جبهات الساحل الغربي، وعلى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة والتحالف العربي الإسراع في اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة وأن لا يقع الجميع في خطأ تقدير الموقف مجدداً كما كان تعاملهم تجاه المعركة في الساحل الغربي.
أمام هذا وذاك، عندما تبدأ طهران في استخدام ورقة باب المندب وعندما تبدأ معركة استعادة الساحل الغربي وعندما تبدأ مليشيا الحوثي في مهاجمة جبهات أخرى سيدرك الجميع محلياً وعربياً ودولياً حجم المعركة التي خاضتها المقاومة الوطنية وحجم التضحيات التي قدمتها من خيرة رجالها.
“This has always been the worst-case scenario, which is that the Iranians impose their control not only over the Strait of Hormuz but also over Bab el-Mandeb, both of which are two of the most critical chokepoints in the energy sector worldwide.”
Thus, former U.S. official David Schenker summarized what happened on the western coast of Yemen recently and how the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has been managing the war faced by the national resistance for nearly a month.
American and European analyses continue to unfold regarding what transpired, putting us in the picture that some within Yemen are willfully ignoring and do not want to see, which is that what the western coast recently witnessed was not merely a war related to internal Yemeni affairs, but primarily an Iranian war targeting Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Gulf, the region, and the entire international community through control of one of the most important waterways, “the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”
The world did not wait for Iran to start using Bab el-Mandeb as one of its most important strategic weapons “to discover the magnitude of the disaster,” but everyone has been aware since the moment the Houthi terrorist militia reached the city of Mocha— the first line of defense for international shipping in the Red Sea— that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard possessed a strategic defensive weapon that could be described as a “water nuclear bomb” as a result of its control over the two most important straits that govern oil and commercial supply chains: Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz.
On the internal Yemeni front, the fall of areas on the western coast provides a significant incentive and margin for the Iranian Houthi militia to focus on other fronts and mobilize all its energies towards them, shedding what the western coast fronts used to represent for it. The Presidential Leadership Council, the government, and the Arab coalition must expedite the necessary measures and not fall into the mistake of misjudging the situation again, as they did in their handling of the battle on the western coast.
In light of this, when Tehran begins to use the Bab el-Mandeb card, and when the battle to reclaim the western coast starts, and when the Houthi militia begins to attack other fronts, everyone locally, Arabically, and internationally will realize the magnitude of the battle that the national resistance has fought and the extent of the sacrifices made by its finest men.