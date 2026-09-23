​أكد قائد المنتخب اليمني الأول لكرة القدم عبدالواسع المطري أن بطولة كأس الخليج العربي في نسختها السابعة والعشرين تمثل قيمة استثنائية ومكانة خاصة لدى جميع اللاعبين، مشيراً إلى أنها تعادل «كأس عالم مصغر» بالنظر إلى تاريخها العريق، وشغف الجماهير الخليجية والعربية التي تتابع منافساتها باهتمام بالغ.


​وأوضح المطري في تصريح لـ «عكاظ» أن أهمية البطولة لا تقتصر على الجانب الرياضي والمنافسة داخل المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل تتعداه لتكون عرساً كروياً يعزز أواصر الأخوة والود والتقارب بين شعوب ودول المنطقة، لافتاً إلى أن القيمة التنافسية والزخم الإعلامي والجماهيري يشهدان تصاعداً مستمراً من نسخة إلى أخرى.


​وحول المواجهة المرتقبة أمام المنتخب الإماراتي في مستهل مشوار الفريق، شدد قائد المنتخب اليمني على أهمية اللقاء باعتباره مفتاحاً رئيساً لتحديد مسار المنتخب في البطولة.


وقال المطري: «مباراة الإمارات مفصلية ومهمة جداً، وهي التي ستحدد مدى قدرتنا على الذهاب إلى أبعد نقطة في هذه النسخة، خصوصاً بعد أن كسرنا عقدة الفوز الأول في البطولة، ونطمح اليوم إلى أن نكون على قدر تطلعات وآمال الجماهير اليمنية العريضة».


​وتستضيف عروس البحر الأحمر جدة منافسات بطولة كأس الخليج التي تنطلق فعالياتها اليوم بالتزامن مع غمرة احتفالات المملكة العربية السعودية باليوم الوطني الـ 96، إذ تتجه الأنظار صوب مواجهة الافتتاح المرتقبة التي تجمع المنتخب السعودي بشقيقه المنتخب الكويتي، فيما يخوض المنتخب اليمني غداً مواجهته أمام نظيره الإماراتي.