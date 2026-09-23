أكد قائد المنتخب اليمني الأول لكرة القدم عبدالواسع المطري أن بطولة كأس الخليج العربي في نسختها السابعة والعشرين تمثل قيمة استثنائية ومكانة خاصة لدى جميع اللاعبين، مشيراً إلى أنها تعادل «كأس عالم مصغر» بالنظر إلى تاريخها العريق، وشغف الجماهير الخليجية والعربية التي تتابع منافساتها باهتمام بالغ.
وأوضح المطري في تصريح لـ «عكاظ» أن أهمية البطولة لا تقتصر على الجانب الرياضي والمنافسة داخل المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل تتعداه لتكون عرساً كروياً يعزز أواصر الأخوة والود والتقارب بين شعوب ودول المنطقة، لافتاً إلى أن القيمة التنافسية والزخم الإعلامي والجماهيري يشهدان تصاعداً مستمراً من نسخة إلى أخرى.
وحول المواجهة المرتقبة أمام المنتخب الإماراتي في مستهل مشوار الفريق، شدد قائد المنتخب اليمني على أهمية اللقاء باعتباره مفتاحاً رئيساً لتحديد مسار المنتخب في البطولة.
وقال المطري: «مباراة الإمارات مفصلية ومهمة جداً، وهي التي ستحدد مدى قدرتنا على الذهاب إلى أبعد نقطة في هذه النسخة، خصوصاً بعد أن كسرنا عقدة الفوز الأول في البطولة، ونطمح اليوم إلى أن نكون على قدر تطلعات وآمال الجماهير اليمنية العريضة».
وتستضيف عروس البحر الأحمر جدة منافسات بطولة كأس الخليج التي تنطلق فعالياتها اليوم بالتزامن مع غمرة احتفالات المملكة العربية السعودية باليوم الوطني الـ 96، إذ تتجه الأنظار صوب مواجهة الافتتاح المرتقبة التي تجمع المنتخب السعودي بشقيقه المنتخب الكويتي، فيما يخوض المنتخب اليمني غداً مواجهته أمام نظيره الإماراتي.
The captain of the Yemeni national football team, Abdulwasi' Al-Matari, confirmed that the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup represents an exceptional value and a special status for all players, noting that it is equivalent to a "mini World Cup" considering its rich history and the passion of the Gulf and Arab fans who follow its competitions with great interest.
Al-Matari explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the importance of the tournament is not limited to the sporting aspect and competition on the field alone, but extends to being a football celebration that strengthens the bonds of brotherhood, affection, and closeness among the peoples and countries of the region, pointing out that the competitive value and the media and fan momentum are witnessing a continuous rise from one edition to another.
Regarding the anticipated match against the UAE national team at the start of the team's journey, the captain of the Yemeni team emphasized the importance of the encounter as it is a key factor in determining the team's path in the tournament.
Al-Matari said: "The match against the UAE is crucial and very important, and it will determine our ability to go as far as possible in this edition, especially after we broke the first victory curse in the tournament. Today, we aspire to meet the expectations and hopes of the wide Yemeni audience."
The bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, is hosting the Gulf Cup tournament, which kicks off today coinciding with the celebrations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its 96th National Day, as attention turns to the anticipated opening match between the Saudi national team and its Kuwaiti counterpart, while the Yemeni team will face the UAE tomorrow.