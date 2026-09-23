The captain of the Yemeni national football team, Abdulwasi' Al-Matari, confirmed that the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup represents an exceptional value and a special status for all players, noting that it is equivalent to a "mini World Cup" considering its rich history and the passion of the Gulf and Arab fans who follow its competitions with great interest.



Al-Matari explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the importance of the tournament is not limited to the sporting aspect and competition on the field alone, but extends to being a football celebration that strengthens the bonds of brotherhood, affection, and closeness among the peoples and countries of the region, pointing out that the competitive value and the media and fan momentum are witnessing a continuous rise from one edition to another.



Regarding the anticipated match against the UAE national team at the start of the team's journey, the captain of the Yemeni team emphasized the importance of the encounter as it is a key factor in determining the team's path in the tournament.



Al-Matari said: "The match against the UAE is crucial and very important, and it will determine our ability to go as far as possible in this edition, especially after we broke the first victory curse in the tournament. Today, we aspire to meet the expectations and hopes of the wide Yemeni audience."



The bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, is hosting the Gulf Cup tournament, which kicks off today coinciding with the celebrations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its 96th National Day, as attention turns to the anticipated opening match between the Saudi national team and its Kuwaiti counterpart, while the Yemeni team will face the UAE tomorrow.