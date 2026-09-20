تجري روسيا للمرة الأولى انتخابات مجلس «الدوما» في أربع مناطق أوكرانية أعلنت موسكو ضمها عام 2022، وسط رفض من أوكرانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي اللذين أكدا عدم الاعتراف بالتصويت الذي يجري في تلك المناطق.

وبدأت الانتخابات في أنحاء روسيا الجمعة وتستمر حتى اليوم (الأحد)، فيما انطلقت عملية التصويت في وقت مبكر بالمناطق الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية في أوكرانيا وبعض المناطق الحدودية الروسية، إذ أرجع مسؤولون تمديد فترة الاقتراع إلى اعتبارات أمنية.

3.5 مليون ناخب

وتقول السلطات الروسية إن أكثر من 3.5 مليون ناخب مسجلون في مناطق دونيتسك ولوغانسك وخيرسون وزابوريجيا، التي أعلنت موسكو ضمها في سبتمبر 2022 رغم أنها لا تسيطر عليها بالكامل، فيما لم يحظَ ضم هذه المناطق باعتراف دولي. ويجري التصويت أيضاً في شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها روسيا عام 2014.

وأكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أهمية مشاركة المناطق الأربع في الانتخابات، قائلاً إن سكانها يصوتون لاختيار أعضاء مجلس «الدوما»، الغرفة الأدنى في البرلمان الروسي، للمرة الأولى منذ ما تصفه موسكو بـ«إعادة توحيدها» مع روسيا. كما يشارك الجنود الروس المنخرطون في الحرب في التصويت.

كييف والاتحاد الأوروبي يرفضان التصويت

في المقابل، أدانت أوكرانيا إجراء الانتخابات في المناطق الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية، ووصفت التصويت بأنه غير قانوني، داعية الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية إلى عدم الاعتراف بالعملية أو نتائجها.

كما رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي الانتخابات في الأراضي الأوكرانية الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية، وقال المتحدث باسم المفوضية الأوروبية كريستيان ويغاند إنها تشكل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي، مؤكداً أن الاتحاد لن يعترف بها أو بنتائجها.

اتهامات بممارسة ضغوط

ودعت جماعات أوكرانية معنية بحقوق الإنسان سكان المناطق الخاضعة للسيطرة الروسية إلى عدم المشاركة في الاقتراع.
وزعمت فيوليتا أرتيمتشوك، من مجموعة «Donbas SOS»، أن مسؤولين عن الانتخابات يرافقهم جنود روس وعناصر أمن يزورون المنازل للضغط على السكان من أجل التصويت، كما ادعت تعرض موظفين في القطاع العام للتهديد بالفصل، واحتمال تعرض بعض المستفيدين من معاشات التقاعد أو المساعدات الاجتماعية لتداعيات في حال رفض المشاركة.