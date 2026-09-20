Russia is holding elections for the "Duma" Council for the first time in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow announced it annexed in 2022, amid rejection from Ukraine and the European Union, both of which confirmed they do not recognize the voting taking place in those areas.

The elections began across Russia on Friday and will continue until today (Sunday), while the voting process started early in the Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and some border regions of Russia, as officials attributed the extended voting period to security considerations.

3.5 Million Voters

Russian authorities state that more than 3.5 million voters are registered in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which Moscow announced it annexed in September 2022, despite not fully controlling them. Voting is also taking place in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of the four regions' participation in the elections, stating that their residents are voting to choose members of the "Duma" Council, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for the first time since what Moscow describes as their "reunification" with Russia. Russian soldiers involved in the war are also participating in the voting.

Kyiv and the EU Reject the Voting

In contrast, Ukraine condemned the elections in the Russian-controlled areas, describing the voting as illegal and calling on governments and international organizations not to recognize the process or its results.

The European Union also rejected the elections in the Ukrainian territories under Russian control, with European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand stating that they constitute a violation of international law, affirming that the EU will not recognize them or their results.

Allegations of Coercion

Ukrainian human rights groups urged residents of the Russian-controlled areas not to participate in the voting.

Violeta Artemchuk from the "Donbas SOS" group claimed that election officials accompanied by Russian soldiers and security personnel are visiting homes to pressure residents to vote, and alleged that public sector employees are being threatened with dismissal, with some pensioners or social assistance beneficiaries facing repercussions if they refuse to participate.