The French Ministry of Finance announced that the public debt in the country will reach its highest level since 1995 during the current year, amid continued high budget deficits.

A source in the ministry said yesterday (Saturday): "The ratio of public debt to GDP will reach 119.3% in 2026, before rising to 121.7% in 2027, nearly doubling the reference ceiling of 60% set by European Union rules."

The source explained that these levels represent the highest since the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies began monitoring public debt according to the current methodology at the end of 1995.



The source attributed the increase in debt to what it described as an "automatic" rise due to the continued high budget deficit.



Under European Union rules, member states must keep their budget deficit, which represents the annual difference between revenues and expenditures, at a level not exceeding 3% of GDP.

The French deficit recorded 5.1% of GDP last year, while the government expects it to rise to 5.4% during the current year.

France has been under European oversight for two years due to exceeding the allowable deficit levels, while the government aims to reduce it to 5% next year, coinciding with the presidential elections scheduled at the end of President Emmanuel Macron's second and final term.



In this context, the government submitted the 2027 budget draft to the High Council of Public Finance, an independent body tasked with assessing financial forecasts and their feasibility from a macroeconomic perspective.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said (on Thursday) that the government intends to make adjustments and cut expenditures by about 54 billion euros (62 billion dollars) within the 2027 budget.