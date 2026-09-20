أعلنت وزارة المال الفرنسية أن الدين العام في البلاد سيسجل خلال العام الحالي أعلى مستوى له منذ عام 1995، في ظل استمرار العجز المرتفع في الميزانية.

وقال مصدر في الوزارة أمس (السبت): «إن نسبة الدين العام إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي ستبلغ 119.3% في عام 2026، قبل أن ترتفع إلى 121.7% في 2027، متجاوزة بنحو الضعف السقف المرجعي البالغ 60%، الذي تنص عليه قواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي».

وأوضح المصدر أن هذه المستويات تمثل الأعلى منذ بدء المعهد الوطني للإحصاء والدراسات الاقتصادية الفرنسي رصد الدين العام وفق المنهج المعتمد حالياً في نهاية عام 1995.


وعزا المصدر ارتفاع الدين إلى ما وصفه بأنه ارتفاع «تلقائي» نتيجة استمرار العجز المرتفع في الميزانية.


وبموجب قواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي، يتعين على الدول الأعضاء إبقاء عجز الميزانية، الذي يمثل الفارق السنوي بين الإيرادات والإنفاق، عند مستوى لا يتجاوز 3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.

وسجل العجز الفرنسي 5.1% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العام الماضي، فيما تتوقع الحكومة ارتفاعه إلى 5.4% خلال العام الحالي.

وتخضع فرنسا منذ عامين لإجراءات رقابة أوروبية بسبب تجاوز العجز المستويات المسموح بها، فيما تستهدف الحكومة خفضه إلى 5% العام القادم، بالتزامن مع الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة مع انتهاء الولاية الثانية والأخيرة للرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون.


وفي السياق ذاته، أحالت الحكومة مشروع موازنة 2027 إلى المجلس الأعلى للمالية العامة، وهو هيئة مستقلة مكلفة تقييم التوقعات المالية ومدى قابليتها للتنفيذ من منظور الاقتصاد الكلي.

وقال رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو، (الخميس)، إن الحكومة تعتزم إدخال تعديلات وخفض النفقات بنحو 54 مليار يورو (62 مليار دولار) ضمن موازنة 2027.