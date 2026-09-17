يتواصل الغضب اليمني جراء استهداف مليشيا الحوثي مكة المكرمة، وسط إدانات واسعة من دعاة ورجال دين وأكاديميين، شددوا لـ«عكاظ» على ضرورة رفض هذا الإجرام، مؤكدين أنه يكشف طبيعة المليشيا وأهدافها وأجندتها الخارجية.

وقال الداعية والدكتور في الشريعة عرفات بن حسن المحمدي، إن ما تقوم به مليشيا الحوثي في اليمن من قتل وتشريد وهدم وتفجير للمساجد والدور والمدارس، يأتي انطلاقاً من عقيدتها وضلالاتها، مشيراً إلى أن المليشيا تسعى إلى فرض مشروع سلالي على اليمنيين.

وأوضح المحمدي أن تمادي الحوثي واستهداف بيت الله الحرام بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة يمثل عملاً إرهابياً يناقض روح الإسلام ومبادئه، داعياً العلماء ورجال الدين إلى إدانة هذا الإجرام، والتعريف بخطر المليشيا والتحذير من تمددها في بلاد المسلمين.

وأشار إلى أن انتهاكات الحوثي لحرمة مكة والمساجد تكشف حقيقة شعاراته، داعياً اليمنيين إلى جمع الكلمة للخروج من الأزمة والتخلص من المليشيا، ومثمناً دور التحالف في جمع كلمة اليمنيين ضد من يقتلهم ويشردهم.

من جانبه، قال الدكتور عبدالله مرعي إن المحاولات الحوثية المتكررة لاستهداف مكة المكرمة تؤكد، بحسب رأيه، ارتباط المليشيا بالمشروع الإيراني، معتبراً أن استهداف المقدسات ليس تصعيداً عسكرياً عابراً، بل يعكس، وفق وصفه، عقيدة تستهدف المقدسات.

وأوضح مرعي أن هجمات الحوثي على البحر الأحمر وباب المندب، بالتزامن مع استهداف المقدسات، تكشف عن مسعى لفرض معادلة نفوذ جديدة، مؤكداً أن استهداف مكة يمثل صدمة للعالم الإسلامي ويكشف، بحسب قوله، زيف الشعارات التي ترفعها المليشيا بشأن الدفاع عن المقدسات.

وشدد على أن الخطر الحوثي لا يقتصر على اليمن، بل يمتد إلى الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، مؤكداً أن مكة المكرمة ستظل خطاً أحمر، وأن الاعتداءات عليها لن تؤدي، وفق تقديره، إلا إلى زيادة عزلة المليشيا وكشف طبيعتها أمام العالم الإسلامي.