رفضت السلطة الفلسطينية، أمس (الخميس)، قرار الولايات المتحدة عدم منح الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس تأشيرة دخول للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك الأسبوع القادم، للعام الثاني على التوالي، ووصفت القرار بأنه «إجراء غير مبرر».
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية في بيان إن دولة فلسطين ترفض القرار، معتبرة أنه يتعارض مع الجهود الرامية إلى استعادة الثقة وتطوير العلاقات الفلسطينية-الأمريكية، وتهيئة المناخ السياسي اللازم لتنفيذ حل الدولتين وتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أمس، تمديد الإجراءات التي تحظر منح التأشيرات لمسؤولي السلطة الفلسطينية وأعضاء منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية، وذلك قبيل انطلاق الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
وكانت واشنطن قد رفضت أو ألغت في أغسطس 2025 تأشيرات لنحو 80 مسؤولاً فلسطينياً، بينهم عباس، مبررة القرار باعتبارات تتعلق بالأمن القومي، واتهمت القيادة الفلسطينية بعدم الالتزام بتعهدات سابقة و«تقويض فرص السلام».
وفي ذلك العام، ألقى عباس كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة عبر تقنية الفيديو من مكتبه في رام الله، بعدما سمحت الأمم المتحدة بمشاركته افتراضياً، وسط انتقادات دولية للقرار الأمريكي.
وتأتي الخطوة الأمريكية قبل مشاركة قادة الدول والحكومات في أعمال الجمعية العامة، التي بدأت في 8 سبتمبر، فيما تستمر المناقشة العامة حتى 28 سبتمبر، وفق الجدول الرسمي للأمم المتحدة.
ويعود رفض واشنطن منح تأشيرة لزعيم فلسطيني للمشاركة في اجتماعات الأمم المتحدة إلى عام 1988، عندما رفضت الولايات المتحدة منح الرئيس الفلسطيني الراحل ياسر عرفات تأشيرة دخول، ما دفع الجمعية العامة إلى عقد اجتماعاتها في ذلك العام بمدينة جنيف، حيث ألقى عرفات كلمته.
The Palestinian Authority rejected, yesterday (Thursday), the decision of the United States not to grant Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to participate in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York for the second consecutive year, describing the decision as "an unjustified measure."
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that the State of Palestine rejects the decision, considering it contrary to efforts aimed at restoring trust and developing Palestinian-American relations, and creating the necessary political climate for implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability in the region.
The U.S. Department of State announced yesterday the extension of measures that prohibit granting visas to Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization, just before the start of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Washington had rejected or canceled visas for about 80 Palestinian officials, including Abbas, in August 2025, justifying the decision with considerations related to national security, and accused the Palestinian leadership of failing to adhere to previous commitments and "undermining opportunities for peace."
That year, Abbas delivered his speech to the General Assembly via video from his office in Ramallah, after the United Nations allowed him to participate virtually, amid international criticism of the U.S. decision.
The U.S. move comes ahead of the participation of leaders of countries and governments in the General Assembly proceedings, which began on September 8, while the general debate continues until September 28, according to the official United Nations schedule.
The refusal of Washington to grant a visa to a Palestinian leader to participate in United Nations meetings dates back to 1988, when the United States refused to grant a visa to the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, prompting the General Assembly to hold its meetings that year in Geneva, where Arafat delivered his speech.