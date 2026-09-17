The Palestinian Authority rejected, yesterday (Thursday), the decision of the United States not to grant Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to participate in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York for the second consecutive year, describing the decision as "an unjustified measure."



The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that the State of Palestine rejects the decision, considering it contrary to efforts aimed at restoring trust and developing Palestinian-American relations, and creating the necessary political climate for implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability in the region.



The U.S. Department of State announced yesterday the extension of measures that prohibit granting visas to Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization, just before the start of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Washington had rejected or canceled visas for about 80 Palestinian officials, including Abbas, in August 2025, justifying the decision with considerations related to national security, and accused the Palestinian leadership of failing to adhere to previous commitments and "undermining opportunities for peace."



That year, Abbas delivered his speech to the General Assembly via video from his office in Ramallah, after the United Nations allowed him to participate virtually, amid international criticism of the U.S. decision.



The U.S. move comes ahead of the participation of leaders of countries and governments in the General Assembly proceedings, which began on September 8, while the general debate continues until September 28, according to the official United Nations schedule.



The refusal of Washington to grant a visa to a Palestinian leader to participate in United Nations meetings dates back to 1988, when the United States refused to grant a visa to the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, prompting the General Assembly to hold its meetings that year in Geneva, where Arafat delivered his speech.