رفضت السلطة الفلسطينية، أمس (الخميس)، قرار الولايات المتحدة عدم منح الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس تأشيرة دخول للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك الأسبوع القادم، للعام الثاني على التوالي، ووصفت القرار بأنه «إجراء غير مبرر».


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية في بيان إن دولة فلسطين ترفض القرار، معتبرة أنه يتعارض مع الجهود الرامية إلى استعادة الثقة وتطوير العلاقات الفلسطينية-الأمريكية، وتهيئة المناخ السياسي اللازم لتنفيذ حل الدولتين وتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أمس، تمديد الإجراءات التي تحظر منح التأشيرات لمسؤولي السلطة الفلسطينية وأعضاء منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية، وذلك قبيل انطلاق الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.


وكانت واشنطن قد رفضت أو ألغت في أغسطس 2025 تأشيرات لنحو 80 مسؤولاً فلسطينياً، بينهم عباس، مبررة القرار باعتبارات تتعلق بالأمن القومي، واتهمت القيادة الفلسطينية بعدم الالتزام بتعهدات سابقة و«تقويض فرص السلام».


وفي ذلك العام، ألقى عباس كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة عبر تقنية الفيديو من مكتبه في رام الله، بعدما سمحت الأمم المتحدة بمشاركته افتراضياً، وسط انتقادات دولية للقرار الأمريكي.


وتأتي الخطوة الأمريكية قبل مشاركة قادة الدول والحكومات في أعمال الجمعية العامة، التي بدأت في 8 سبتمبر، فيما تستمر المناقشة العامة حتى 28 سبتمبر، وفق الجدول الرسمي للأمم المتحدة.


ويعود رفض واشنطن منح تأشيرة لزعيم فلسطيني للمشاركة في اجتماعات الأمم المتحدة إلى عام 1988، عندما رفضت الولايات المتحدة منح الرئيس الفلسطيني الراحل ياسر عرفات تأشيرة دخول، ما دفع الجمعية العامة إلى عقد اجتماعاتها في ذلك العام بمدينة جنيف، حيث ألقى عرفات كلمته.