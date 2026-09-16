Dozens of Houthis were killed today (Wednesday) in the ongoing battles on the southern fronts of Marib province.



The Yemeni army displayed videos that are difficult to show due to their gruesomeness, showing Houthi dead and wounded lying in the desert, bleeding while abandoned by their Houthi leaders.



According to a Yemeni military source who spoke to "Okaz," the militia is sending hundreds of young people and children into the Marib desert and forcibly compelling them to infiltrate and carry out attacks, threatening them with death if they retreat, and then abandoning them to die.



The source called on the Yemeni people and the tribes whose children are being deceived by the Houthis to protect them and not recklessly send their sons to the Marib desert or any other fronts, clarifying that their fate will be destruction.



The source pointed out that the Houthis are throwing young people and children into the fires of death.



In Taiz province, western Yemen, the media center of the Yemeni armed forces reported that government forces in the fourth military region targeted the sites, barracks, and individuals of the Houthi terrorist militia at the Al-Kudhah front west of Taiz, destroying them.



On another note, member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sobaihi, inspected the heroes of the armed forces on the front lines at the Bab al-Mandab and Tor al-Baha fronts, and reviewed the level of combat readiness, the progress of operations, and the field situation.



The council member emphasized the importance of raising the level of readiness and vigilance, and dealing with field changes responsibly and effectively, stressing the necessity of uniting ranks and enhancing coordination and readiness among the units and forces stationed at the two fronts, while being vigilant and cautious to ensure a swift and decisive response to any hostile threats targeting military sites and contact lines.



Al-Sobaihi stressed the importance of enhancing military discipline and commitment to the tasks assigned to the forces, and raising the level of coordination between leadership and units, ensuring a quick response to any field developments, and maintaining the cohesion of the front and stability of the areas adjacent to the corridors and strategic sites.



He pointed out that protecting the contact lines and securing the strategic areas adjacent to Bab al-Mandab represents a national and military responsibility, emphasizing the importance of continuing readiness and fulfilling the tasks assigned to the forces, contributing to securing international shipping lines and protecting the movement of ships in this strategic maritime corridor.