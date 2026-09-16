لقي عشرات الحوثيين مقتلهم اليوم (الأربعاء) في المعارك الدائرة في الجبهات الجنوبية لمحافظة مأرب.


وعرض الجيش اليمني فيديوهات يصعب عرضها نظراً لبشاعتها قتلى حوثيين وجرحى مرميين في الصحراء ينزفون فيما تخلى عنهم قياداتهم الحوثية.


وبحسب مصدر عسكري يمني تحدث لـ«عكاظ» فإن المليشيا تدفع بالمئات من الشباب والأطفال إلى صحراء مأرب وتجبرهم بالقوة على التسلل وتنفيذ هجمات وتهددهم بالقتل إذا تراجعوا ثم تتخلى عنهم يموت.


ودعا المصدر، الشعب اليمني والقبائل الذين يغرر الحوثي بأطفالهم إلى حمايتهم وعدم التهور في إرسال ابنائهم إلى صحراء مأرب، أو أي جبهات أخرى، موضحاً بأن مصيرهم سيكون الهلاك.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن الشباب والأطفال يزج بهم الحوثي في محارق الموت.


وفي محافظة تعز، غربي اليمن، ذكر المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية أن القوات الحكومية في المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة استهدفت مواقع وثكنات وأفراد مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بجبهة الكدحة غربي تعز، ودمرتها.


من جهة أخرى، تفقّد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، الفريق الركن محمود الصبيحي، أبطال القوات المسلحة في الخطوط الأمامية بجبهتي باب المندب وطور الباحة، واطلع على مستوى الجاهزية القتالية وسير العمليات والموقف الميداني.


وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة على أهمية رفع مستوى الجاهزية واليقظة، والتعامل مع المتغيرات الميدانية بمسؤولية واقتدار، مشدداً على ضرورة رص الصفوف وتعزيز التنسيق والجاهزية بين الوحدات والقوات المرابطة في الجبهتين، والتحلي باليقظة وأخذ الحيطة والحذر، بما يضمن التعامل السريع والحازم مع أي تهديدات معادية تستهدف المواقع العسكرية وخطوط التماس.


وشدد الصبيحي على أهمية تعزيز الانضباط العسكري والالتزام بالمهام الموكلة إلى القوات، ورفع مستوى التنسيق بين القيادات والوحدات، بما يضمن سرعة الاستجابة لأي تطورات ميدانية، ويحافظ على تماسك الجبهة واستقرار المناطق المحاذية للممرات والمواقع الإستراتيجية.


ولفت إلى أن حماية خطوط التماس وتأمين المناطق الإستراتيجية المحاذية لباب المندب تمثل مسؤولية وطنية وعسكرية، مشدداً على أهمية مواصلة الجاهزية والاضطلاع بالمهام الموكلة إلى القوات، بما يسهم في تأمين خطوط الملاحة الدولية وحماية حركة السفن في هذا الممر البحري الاستراتيجي.