أكد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي إدانة مصر للاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت عدداً من الدول العربية، معلناً تضامن القاهرة الكامل مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن والعراق، ومشدداً على رفض المساس بسيادة الدول العربية أو أمنها وسلامة أراضيها.


وقال عبد العاطي، خلال كلمته أمام الدورة العادية الـ166 لمجلس جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن مصر تتمسك في الوقت ذاته بضرورة تجنب اتساع دائرة المواجهة والعودة إلى المسار الدبلوماسي لمعالجة مصادر التوتر وتحقيق التهدئة، داعياً إلى البناء على مذكرة التفاهم التي تم التوصل إليها بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في يونيو 2026، وصولاً إلى اتفاق نهائي ومستدام يضع حداً للتوترات ويعزز الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وشدد وزير الخارجية على أن التطورات الإقليمية المتسارعة لا ينبغي أن تأتي على حساب المأساة الإنسانية المتواصلة في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، مؤكداً أن القضية الفلسطينية تظل «جوهر الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة»، وأن تحقيق السلام العادل والدائم يتطلب إنهاء الاحتلال وتجسيد حل الدولتين وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


وجدد عبد العاطي رفض مصر القاطع للتهجير والاستيطان والضم وتصفية القضية الفلسطينية، مؤكداً مواصلة القاهرة جهودها لتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار وتنفيذ تفاهمات اتفاق شرم الشيخ واستكمال خريطة الطريق، بما يضمن الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام، وانسحاب إسرائيل من قطاع غزة، وضمان النفاذ الكامل والمستدام للمساعدات الإنسانية، ودعم التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار.


كما أكد أهمية تمكين اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة قطاع غزة من أداء مهامها، تمهيداً لعودة السلطة الفلسطينية إلى ممارسة مسؤولياتها كاملة في القطاع والضفة الغربية، بما يضمن وحدة الأراضي الفلسطينية ويدعم المسار السياسي المؤدي إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة.


واستعرض وزير الخارجية الموقف المصري تجاه الأزمات في السودان وسورية ولبنان والعراق وليبيا واليمن والصومال، مؤكداً أن التحرك المصري ينطلق من دعم الدولة الوطنية وصون سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها ورفض التدخلات الخارجية، إلى جانب رفض إنشاء كيانات موازية لمؤسسات الدول الشرعية، باعتبار أن الحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة ووحدتها يمثل ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار المنطقة.


وشدد عبد العاطي على ضرورة ضمان حرية الملاحة في الممرات والمضايق الدولية، ولا سيما مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر، مؤكداً أن أمن البحر الأحمر مسؤولية مشتركة وحصرية للدول المشاطئة، في ظل ما تمثله اضطرابات الملاحة من مخاطر على أمن المنطقة وحركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد.


وفي ملف الأمن المائي، أكد وزير الخارجية أن نهر النيل يمثل شريان الحياة وركيزة أساسية لأمن مصر والسودان، مشدداً على ضرورة التصدي للسياسات والإجراءات الأحادية التي تمس الحقوق المائية لدولتي المصب، والعمل وفق القواعد والمبادئ المنظمة لاستخدام الموارد المائية المشتركة.


وفي إطار تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك، دعا عبد العاطي إلى تطوير ترتيبات أمنية عربية تعزز القدرة الجماعية على حماية الأمن القومي العربي، من خلال دفع التكامل الأمني والدفاعي وتنسيق القدرات العربية المتاحة، والبناء على معاهدة الدفاع العربي المشترك والقرارات العربية ذات الصلة.


وأكد استعداد مصر للعمل مع جامعة الدول العربية والدول الأعضاء لإعداد تصور متكامل لهذه الترتيبات، يحدد مجالات التعاون وأطر التنسيق والاستجابة للأزمات ومسارات التنفيذ والمتابعة، بما يحول الإرادة السياسية العربية المشتركة إلى «قدرة عربية عملية» قادرة على الوقاية والردع والتعامل الجماعي مع التهديدات والأزمات، مع احترام سيادة الدول العربية واستقلال قرارها.