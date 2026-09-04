In a case that is not the first of its kind, the spokesperson for the Taiz axis, Al-Abid Abdul-Basat Al-Bahr, confirmed to "Okaz" the observation of African migrants fighting alongside the Houthi militia in the Al-Kadah area and the Maqbana district west of Taiz.



Al-Bahr stated: In the past few days, there has been confirmed information about coordination between the Houthis and the Somali youth affiliated with Al-Qaeda, especially after the killing of the coordinator between the militia and the terrorist organization, Abdul-Shakur Bahi Ali, in Al-Mahra. However, today we have confirmed, beyond any doubt, the presence of a large number of Africans fighting in the ranks of the Houthis, explaining that these Africans were observed during reinforcements, confrontations, and communications.

مسلحون افارقة في مواقع معسكرات للحوثي

He pointed out that there are wounded and dead who were taken by the militia, among them Africans who have been monitored, as they were observed through surveillance, intelligence, photography, and reconnaissance on vehicles and strongly in supplies.



Regarding the nature of the operations in the Taiz axis, Al-Bahr said: The battles are ongoing with advances and retreats. There was an initial breakthrough in Al-Kadah and Maqbana and the outskirts of Jabal Habashi, but the army reorganized its ranks and we managed to repel them from Al-Ahtob in Jabal Habashi. Our forces are launching a sweeping attack to regain some sites that were taken over, including Jabal Al-Khazan, which has been completely liberated, and there are new sites we have seized in the past few hours.

مسلحون افارقة يعسكرون في احد الجبال في صعدة

He noted that among the new sites are the Al-Aqmah area and Jabal Al-Aqab in Mawza and Al-Wazi'ah, which are new sites that were not under our control, confirming the restoration of control over Jabal Al-Na’man and advancing towards Naqil "Dhiy Lema" after Jabal Al-Na’man and Al-Sa’ila, approximately 8 kilometers away.



The spokesperson for the Taiz axis confirmed inflicting heavy losses on the Houthis, explaining that the militia was unable in some locations to retrieve their dead, and there are dozens of corpses still scattered in the valleys, while there are dozens of prisoners among them who are injured.



The Houthi militia had published over the past years images of Africans training in their camps and images of dead individuals of African nationality during their funerals after being killed in their ranks.



The Houthi militia resorts to recruiting Africans amid the increasing awareness among the Yemeni people of the dangers of the Houthi deception of their children in schools and dragging them into the fires of death.