في واقعة لم تكن الأولى، أكد المتحدث باسم محور تعز العبيد عبدالباسط البحر لـ«عكاظ»، رصد مهاجرين أفارقة يقاتلون في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي في منطقة الكدحة ومديرية مقبنة غرب تعز.


وقال البحر: كانت في الأيام الماضية هناك معلومات مؤكدة عن وجود تنسيق بين الحوثي والشباب الصومالية التابعة لتنظيم القاعدة وخصوصاً بعد مقتل المسؤول عن التنسيق بين المليشيا والتنظيم الإرهابيين عبدالشكور باهي علي في المهرة، لكن اليوم تأكدنا بما لم يدع مجالاً للشك عن وجود عدد كبير من الأفارقة يقاتلون في صفوف الحوثي، موضحاً أن هؤلاء الأفارقة لوحظ وجودهم أثناء التعزيزات والمواجهات والتواصل.

مسلحون افارقة في مواقع معسكرات للحوثي

مسلحون افارقة في مواقع معسكرات للحوثي

ولفت إلى أن هناك جرحى وقتلى سحبتهم المليشيا بينهم أفارقة تم رصدهم، كما تم رصدهم من خلال المراقبة والاستخبارات والتصوير والاستطلاع على العربات وبقوة في الإمدادات.


وفيما يتعلق بطبيعة العمليات في محور تعز قال البحر: المعارك مستمرة بين كر وفر حدث اختراق في البداية في الكدحة ومقبنة وأطراف جبل حبشي، لكن الجيش أعاد ترتيب صفوفه وتمكنا من دحرهم من الأحطوب في جبل حبشي، وقواتنا تشن هجوماً كاسحاً لاستعادة بعض المواقع التي تم السيطرة عليها منها جبل الخزان الذي تم تحريره بالكامل وهناك مواقع جديدة استولينا عليها خلال الساعات القليلة الماضية.

مسلحون افارقة يعسكرون في احد الجبال في صعدة

مسلحون افارقة يعسكرون في احد الجبال في صعدة

وأشار إلى أن من ضمن المواقع الجديدة منطقة العقمة وجبل العقاب في موزع والوازعية وهي مواقع جديدة لم تكن تحت سيطرتنا، مؤكداً إعادة السيطرة على جبل النعمان والتقدم نحو نقيل «ذي ليمه» بعد جبل النعمان والسائلة بحدود 8 كيلومترات.


وأكد المتحدث باسم محور تعز تكبيد الحوثي خسائر فادحة، موضحاً أن المليشيا لم تستطع في بعض المواقع سحب قتلاها وهناك عشرات القتلى لا تزال جثثهم مترامية في الوديان، فيما هناك العشرات من الأسرى بينهم مصابون.

دوريات حوثية تحمل بعض الافارقة

دوريات حوثية تحمل بعض الافارقة

وكانت المليشيا الحوثية قد نشرت خلال السنوات الماضية صوراً لأفارقة يتدربون في معسكراتها وصوراً لقتلى من الجنسية الأفريقية أثناء تشييعهم بعد مقتلهم في صفوفها.


وتلجأ المليشيا الحوثية إلى تجنيد الأفارقة في ظل تزايد الوعي لدى الشعب اليمني بخطورة التغرير الحوثي لأطفالها في المدارس والزج بهم في محارق الموت.