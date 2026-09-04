كشفت وسائل إعلام كورية، (الجمعة)، عزم كوريا الجنوبية نشر سفينة دعم بحري وقوات في مضيق هرمز، وسط أنباء عن جهود تبذل لوقف التصعيد.

ونقلت صحيفة «تشوسون إلبو» الكورية الجنوبية، عن مصادر لم تسمها، أن سول أبلغت واشنطن الشهر الماضي باستعدادها لإرسال سفينة حربية وطائرة دورية بحرية، وبدأت بالاستعدادات للحصول على موافقة البرلمان.

وقالت الصحيفة إن تشغيل السفينة والطائرة سيتطلب نشر نحو 150 جنديًا، فيما نقلت قناة «إس بي إس» المحلية، عن مسؤول عسكري رفيع قوله، إن كوريا الجنوبية تجري محادثات مع دول أجنبية بشأن موانئ التوقف وقاعدة الانتشار المزمع في هرمز. وأشارت إلى أن الحكومة قد تقدم اقتراحًا للحصول على موافقة البرلمان في وقت مبكر من الشهر الجاري.


وقال مسؤول حكومي كوري جنوبي، إن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي قد يكون قادرًا على المساهمة بطريقة لا تؤثر بشكل كبير على جاهزيته للرد على التطورات في شبه الجزيرة الكورية. ونفى مكتب الرئاسة الكورية الجنوبية صحة التقارير التي تتحدث عن نشر وشيك للقوات في هرمز، وبحسب بيان البيت الأزرق فإنه «لم تُتخذ أي قرارات بشأن هذه المسألة».


وقال البيان: كوريا الجنوبية تُجري مشاورات مكثفة مع المجتمع الدولي بشأن السبل العملية للمساهمة في سرعة استعادة حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وفي تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط. من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أن أي نشر محتمل للقوات يمثل تحولا مهما في رد سول بعد الضغوط المتزايدة من ترمب، الذي شكك علنًا في مساهمة كوريا الجنوبية في التحالف، بينما طالب في الوقت نفسه بمزيد من الدعم للحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران.


وكان ترمب قد أمر البنتاغون، الشهر الماضي، بتقليص المناورات العسكرية المشتركة السنوية مع الحليف الآسيوي، مشيرًا إلى علاقته الجيدة مع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونج أون، وإلى عدم تقديم سول أي دعم في حرب إيران.


وألغى الجيش الأمريكي مناورة إنزال برمائي مع كوريا الجنوبية، كانت مقررة هذا الشهر، بسبب الوضع في الشرق الأوسط. في غضون ذلك، نقلت العربية عن مصدر دبلوماسي قوله: إن وزير خارجية إيران عباس عراقجي أجرى أخيرا اتصالات مع قائد الجيش الباكستاني الجنرال عاصم منير، مبينًا أن باكستان وقطر وعُمان تواصل اتصالاتها بطهران وواشنطن لوقف التصعيد.