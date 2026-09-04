Korean media revealed on Friday that South Korea intends to deploy a naval support ship and troops in the Strait of Hormuz, amid reports of efforts being made to halt the escalation.

The South Korean newspaper "Chosun Ilbo" reported, citing unnamed sources, that Seoul informed Washington last month of its readiness to send a warship and a maritime patrol aircraft, and has begun preparations to obtain parliamentary approval.

The newspaper stated that operating the ship and aircraft would require the deployment of about 150 soldiers, while the local "SBS" channel quoted a senior military official as saying that South Korea is in talks with foreign countries regarding ports of call and the planned deployment base in Hormuz. It noted that the government may submit a proposal for parliamentary approval as early as this month.



A South Korean government official stated that the South Korean military could contribute in a way that does not significantly affect its readiness to respond to developments on the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean presidential office denied reports of an imminent deployment of troops in Hormuz, and according to a Blue House statement, "no decisions have been made on this matter."



The statement said: South Korea is conducting intensive consultations with the international community regarding practical ways to contribute to the swift restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. For its part, Bloomberg reported that any potential deployment of troops represents a significant shift in Seoul's response following increasing pressure from Trump, who publicly questioned South Korea's contribution to the alliance while simultaneously demanding more support for the U.S. war against Iran.



Trump had ordered the Pentagon last month to reduce the annual joint military exercises with the Asian ally, citing his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the lack of support from Seoul in the Iran war.



The U.S. military canceled an amphibious landing exercise with South Korea that was scheduled for this month due to the situation in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Al Arabiya reported that a diplomatic source said that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently contacted Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, indicating that Pakistan, Qatar, and Oman are continuing their communications with Tehran and Washington to halt the escalation.