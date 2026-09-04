في اكتشاف غريب يبدو أقرب لسيناريوهات الخيال العلمي، فجّر فريق بحثي من جامعة «هيريوت وات» البريطانية مفاجأة مدوية بعد توثيق كائن مجهري بحري جديد جرى رصده في اسكتلندا، يتمتع بإستراتيجية تكاثر بيولوجية عجيبة جعلت العلماء يشبهونه بـ«الجدة الحامل» التي تحمل ابنتها وحفيدتها في اللحظة ذاتها.

الكائن الذي يُدعى علمياً (Caledochytrium aldermanii)، لا يتبع طرق الانقسام التقليدية المعتادة، بل تتكون داخل خليته الأم فجوة تنمو فيها خلايا جديدة. والغريب الذي أذهل الباحثين تحت المجهر الإلكتروني، أن إحدى الخلايا الوليدة داخل جسم الأم قد تحتوي في جوفها بالفعل على خلية من جيل ثالث قبل أن تخرج للحياة!

الباحثة جين بولغلاس وأعضاء الفريق العلمي أكدوا أن مشاهدة هذه العملية الحية كانت مفاجأة صاعقة، مشيرين إلى أن الكائن رُصد في بيئات اسكتلندية غريبة كأوكار الأخطبوطات وأسماك السلمون، حيث يلعب دوراً حيوياً في تنظيف البيئة البحرية وإعادة تدوير العناصر الغذائية.

ولا تتوقف ثورة هذا الاكتشاف عند حد الغرابة، إذ أظهرت الاختبارات أن هذا المخلوق المجهري يمثل كنزاً اقتصادياً، كونه مليئاً بالبروتينات وينتج طبيعياً أحماض «أوميغا3» (DHA)، ما يفتح الباب لاستغلاله في صناعات تطوير الأعلاف والأغذية المستقبلية.