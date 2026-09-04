In a strange discovery that seems closer to science fiction scenarios, a research team from the British University of "Heriot-Watt" made a stunning surprise after documenting a new marine microscopic organism observed in Scotland, which possesses a bizarre biological reproduction strategy that made scientists liken it to a "pregnant grandmother" carrying both her daughter and granddaughter at the same time.

The organism, scientifically named (Caledochytrium aldermanii), does not follow the usual conventional division methods; instead, a cavity forms inside its mother cell where new cells grow. The astonishing part that amazed researchers under the electron microscope is that one of the newborn cells inside the mother's body may actually contain a cell from a third generation before it comes to life!

Researcher Jean Paulglass and members of the scientific team confirmed that witnessing this live process was a shocking surprise, noting that the organism was observed in strange Scottish environments such as octopus dens and salmon, where it plays a vital role in cleaning the marine environment and recycling nutrients.

This discovery's revolution does not stop at its strangeness, as tests have shown that this microscopic creature represents an economic treasure, being rich in proteins and naturally producing "Omega-3" (DHA) acids, which opens the door for its exploitation in the development of future feed and food industries.