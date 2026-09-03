وجهت إيران تحذيراً للولايات المتحدة بأنها سترد بقوة على أي هجوم إسرائيلي على تلة علي الطاهر في جنوب لبنان، حيث يتحصن عسكريون إيرانيون إلى جانب مقاتلي حزب الله.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن ثلاثة مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم: إن إيران حذرت الولايات المتحدة من أنها سترد بقوة على أي هجوم إسرائيلي على تلة علي الطاهر في جنوب لبنان، حيث «يتحصن عسكريون إيرانيون» إلى جانب مقاتلين من حزب الله، موضحين أن الرسالة، التي جرى تسليمها الشهر الماضي، تسلط الضوء على استمرار تدخل إيران المباشر في القتال البري في جنوب لبنان واستعدادها للرد على الهجمات الإسرائيلية هناك، في الوقت الذي تدخل فيه الحرب الدائرة في المنطقة شهرها السابع.


وقال اثنان من المسؤولين للوكالة إن الرسالة جرى تسليمها عبر سلطنة عُمان، التي تضطلع بالوساطة، مبينين أن أكثر من عشرة عناصر من الحرس الثوري، من بينهم ضابطان كبيران على الأقل، كانوا برفقة مقاتلي حزب الله.


وذكر المصدر الثالث، وهو مسؤول أجنبي على علم مباشر بالرسالة، أنه جرى تسليمها في منتصف أغسطس تقريباً، وأن إسرائيل أرجأت اقتحام تلة علي الطاهر نتيجة لضغوط أمريكية.


ونقلت «رويترز» عن مصادر أمنية لبنانية قولها إنه من المعتقد أن حزب الله «أنشأ مركز قيادة تحت الأرض ومخازن أسلحة» داخل تلة علي الطاهر، التي تطل على جنوب شرق لبنان، وأصبحت واحدة من أبرز ساحات المواجهة في الحرب بين إسرائيل والحزب.


وأشار قياديون في حزب الله إلى وجود منشأة هناك، لكنهم رفضوا تقديم تفاصيل.


واحتل الجيش الإسرائيلي مساحات شاسعة من الأراضي الواقعة جنوبي تلة علي الطاهر، مؤكداً أن التلة أحد المحاور الرئيسية لعملياته.