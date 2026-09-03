Iran has warned the United States that it will respond forcefully to any Israeli attack on the Ali al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon, where Iranian military personnel are stationed alongside Hezbollah fighters.



Reuters reported from three informed officials that Iran warned the United States that it would respond forcefully to any Israeli attack on the Ali al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon, where "Iranian military personnel" are stationed alongside Hezbollah fighters. They explained that the message, which was delivered last month, highlights Iran's continued direct involvement in ground fighting in southern Lebanon and its readiness to respond to Israeli attacks there, as the ongoing war in the region enters its seventh month.



Two of the officials told the agency that the message was delivered through Oman, which is mediating, indicating that more than ten members of the Revolutionary Guard, including at least two senior officers, were accompanying Hezbollah fighters.



The third source, a foreign official with direct knowledge of the message, stated that it was delivered in mid-August, and that Israel postponed its assault on the Ali al-Taher hill due to American pressure.



Reuters quoted Lebanese security sources as saying that Hezbollah is believed to have "established an underground command center and weapon storage" within the Ali al-Taher hill, which overlooks southeastern Lebanon and has become one of the main battlegrounds in the war between Israel and the party.



Hezbollah leaders acknowledged the existence of a facility there but refused to provide details.



The Israeli army has occupied vast areas of land south of the Ali al-Taher hill, asserting that the hill is one of the main axes of its operations.