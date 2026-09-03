Iranian media revealed (on Thursday) that three Iranian army pilots were killed in the American attack this week.



The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that three pilots from the Iranian army were killed during the attack launched by the United States the day before yesterday (Tuesday).



The U.S. military announced it had bombed targets belonging to the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" after the latter attempted to carry out attacks against commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and American military personnel in the region.



Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the National Security Committee in Parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, stating that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz can only be done by Iran's will, clarifying that Tehran has repeatedly confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened without its consent.



Preliminary shipping data on Thursday showed that six cargo ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz (on Wednesday), down from 11 ships the previous day, and significantly lower than the average of about 13 ships per day over the past ten days.



Meanwhile, data from "Kpler" showed, as of 04:05 GMT, that among the crossing ships were two giant gas tankers, indicating that the number of ships crossing the waterway may change, as some ships tend to turn off their transponders while sailing.