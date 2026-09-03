كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية (الخميس)، عن مقتل ثلاثة طيارين و6 من البحرية في الجيش الإيراني في الهجوم الأمريكي هذا الأسبوع.
وذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية أن ثلاثة طيارين من الجيش الإيراني سقطوا خلال الهجوم الذي شنته الولايات المتحدة أمس الأول (الثلاثاء).
وذكرت الوكالة أن 6 من قوات البحرية في الجيش الإيراني أيضاً لقوا حتفهم في الهجوم الأمريكي على إيران هذا الأسبوع.
وكان الجيش الأمريكي أعلن قصف أهداف تابعة لـ«الحرس الثوري» الإيراني، بعد محاولة الأخير تنفيذ هجمات ضد سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز وعسكريين أمريكيين في المنطقة.
ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية عن رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان إبراهيم عزيزي قوله إن فتح مضيق هرمز لا يمكن أن يتم إلا بإرادة إيران، موضحاً أن طهران أكدت مراراً أن مضيق هرمز لن يُفتح دون إرادتها.
وأظهرت بيانات أولية لحركة الشحن، (الخميس)، أن ست سفن لنقل البضائع عبرت مضيق هرمز (الأربعاء)، بانخفاض عن 11 سفينة في اليوم السابق، وأقل بكثير من متوسط الأيام العشرة الماضية البالغ نحو 13 سفينة يومياً.
في غضون ذلك، أظهرت بيانات شركة «كبلر»، حتى الساعة 04:05 بتوقيت غرينتش، أن من بين السفن العابرة ناقلتين عملاقتين للغاز، مبينة أنه قد يتغير عدد السفن التي تعبر الممر المائي، إذ تعمد بعض السفن إلى إيقاف أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال أثناء الإبحار.
Iranian media revealed (on Thursday) that three Iranian army pilots were killed in the American attack this week.
The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that three pilots from the Iranian army were killed during the attack launched by the United States the day before yesterday (Tuesday).
The U.S. military announced it had bombed targets belonging to the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" after the latter attempted to carry out attacks against commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and American military personnel in the region.
Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the National Security Committee in Parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, stating that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz can only be done by Iran's will, clarifying that Tehran has repeatedly confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened without its consent.
Preliminary shipping data on Thursday showed that six cargo ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz (on Wednesday), down from 11 ships the previous day, and significantly lower than the average of about 13 ships per day over the past ten days.
Meanwhile, data from "Kpler" showed, as of 04:05 GMT, that among the crossing ships were two giant gas tankers, indicating that the number of ships crossing the waterway may change, as some ships tend to turn off their transponders while sailing.