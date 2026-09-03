كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية (الخميس)، عن مقتل ثلاثة طيارين و6 من البحرية في الجيش الإيراني في الهجوم الأمريكي هذا الأسبوع.


وذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية أن ثلاثة طيارين من الجيش الإيراني سقطوا خلال الهجوم الذي شنته الولايات المتحدة أمس الأول (الثلاثاء).

وذكرت الوكالة أن 6 من قوات البحرية في الجيش الإيراني أيضاً لقوا حتفهم في الهجوم الأمريكي على إيران هذا الأسبوع.


وكان الجيش الأمريكي أعلن قصف أهداف تابعة لـ«الحرس الثوري» الإيراني، بعد محاولة الأخير تنفيذ هجمات ضد سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز وعسكريين أمريكيين في المنطقة.


ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية عن رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان إبراهيم عزيزي قوله إن فتح مضيق هرمز لا يمكن أن يتم إلا بإرادة إيران، موضحاً أن طهران أكدت مراراً أن مضيق هرمز لن يُفتح دون إرادتها.


وأظهرت بيانات أولية لحركة الشحن، (الخميس)، أن ست سفن لنقل البضائع عبرت مضيق هرمز (الأربعاء)، بانخفاض عن 11 سفينة في اليوم السابق، وأقل بكثير من متوسط الأيام العشرة الماضية البالغ نحو 13 سفينة يومياً.


في غضون ذلك، أظهرت بيانات شركة «كبلر»، حتى الساعة 04:05 بتوقيت غرينتش، أن من بين السفن العابرة ناقلتين عملاقتين للغاز، مبينة أنه قد يتغير عدد السفن التي تعبر الممر المائي، إذ تعمد بعض السفن إلى إيقاف أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال أثناء الإبحار.