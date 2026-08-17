The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Ali Falah Al-Zaydi, directed today (Monday) the formation of an investigative committee to uncover the sources and motives behind the attack that targeted the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the Director of the Intelligence Agency in the region in Erbil.



The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement that Prime Minister Al-Zaydi directed the formation of an investigative committee to uncover the sources and motives behind the attack that targeted the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the Director of the Intelligence Agency in the region in Erbil, adding: "Al-Zaydi directed that the results of the investigation be announced to the public as soon as possible, revealing all the circumstances of the attack and the parties behind it."



The office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the local intelligence director were subjected to an attack by two drones on the night of (Sunday/Monday).



The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region stated: "At 00:28 Iraq time on (Sunday/Monday), two explosive-laden drones of the type (Haidar-110) were directed from the Iranian border towards the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the residence of the Director of Protection in the district of Pirman in Erbil Governorate, without any casualties."



Barzani mentioned that his personal office and the residence of the head of the Parastin Agency were attacked by Iranian drones, considering that these reckless and unacceptable attacks represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.