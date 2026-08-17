وجّه رئيس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة العراقية علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم (الإثنين)، بتشكيل لجنة تحقيقية لكشف مصادر ومنطلقات الاعتداء الذي استهدف المكتب الخاص لرئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني، ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الاستخبارات في الإقليم بمدينة أربيل.


وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس مجلس الوزراء في بيان بأن رئيس الوزراء الزيدي وجّه بتشكيل لجنة تحقيقية لكشف مصادر ومنطلقات الاعتداء الذي استهدف المكتب الخاص لرئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني، ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الاستخبارات في الإقليم بمدينة أربيل، مضيفاً: «الزيدي وجه بإعلان نتائج التحقيق للرأي العام بأسرع وقت، والكشف عن كل ملابسات الاعتداء والجهات التي تقف وراءه».


وكان مكتب رئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني ومقر إقامة مدير الاستخبارات المحلية قد تعرضا ليل (الأحد/الإثنين) لهجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين.


وقال جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب في إقليم كردستان: «عند الساعة 00:28 بتوقيت العراق مساء (الأحد/الإثنين) تم توجيه طائرتين مسيرتين مفخختين من نوع (حديد-110) من جهة الحدود الإيرانية باتجاه مقر المكتب الخاص لرئيس وزراء إقليم كردستان ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الحماية في قضاء بيرمام بمحافظة أربيل، دون وقوع ضحايا».


وذكر بارزاني أن مكتبه الشخصي ومقر إقامة رئيس وكالة باراستن تعرض لهجوم إيراني بطائرات مسيرة، معتبراً أن هذه الاعتداءات المتهورة وغير المقبولة تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن الإقليم واستقراره.