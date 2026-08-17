وجّه رئيس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة العراقية علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم (الإثنين)، بتشكيل لجنة تحقيقية لكشف مصادر ومنطلقات الاعتداء الذي استهدف المكتب الخاص لرئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني، ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الاستخبارات في الإقليم بمدينة أربيل.
وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس مجلس الوزراء في بيان بأن رئيس الوزراء الزيدي وجّه بتشكيل لجنة تحقيقية لكشف مصادر ومنطلقات الاعتداء الذي استهدف المكتب الخاص لرئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني، ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الاستخبارات في الإقليم بمدينة أربيل، مضيفاً: «الزيدي وجه بإعلان نتائج التحقيق للرأي العام بأسرع وقت، والكشف عن كل ملابسات الاعتداء والجهات التي تقف وراءه».
وكان مكتب رئيس حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق مسرور بارزاني ومقر إقامة مدير الاستخبارات المحلية قد تعرضا ليل (الأحد/الإثنين) لهجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين.
وقال جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب في إقليم كردستان: «عند الساعة 00:28 بتوقيت العراق مساء (الأحد/الإثنين) تم توجيه طائرتين مسيرتين مفخختين من نوع (حديد-110) من جهة الحدود الإيرانية باتجاه مقر المكتب الخاص لرئيس وزراء إقليم كردستان ومقر إقامة مدير وكالة الحماية في قضاء بيرمام بمحافظة أربيل، دون وقوع ضحايا».
وذكر بارزاني أن مكتبه الشخصي ومقر إقامة رئيس وكالة باراستن تعرض لهجوم إيراني بطائرات مسيرة، معتبراً أن هذه الاعتداءات المتهورة وغير المقبولة تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن الإقليم واستقراره.
The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Ali Falah Al-Zaydi, directed today (Monday) the formation of an investigative committee to uncover the sources and motives behind the attack that targeted the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the Director of the Intelligence Agency in the region in Erbil.
The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement that Prime Minister Al-Zaydi directed the formation of an investigative committee to uncover the sources and motives behind the attack that targeted the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the Director of the Intelligence Agency in the region in Erbil, adding: "Al-Zaydi directed that the results of the investigation be announced to the public as soon as possible, revealing all the circumstances of the attack and the parties behind it."
The office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the residence of the local intelligence director were subjected to an attack by two drones on the night of (Sunday/Monday).
The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region stated: "At 00:28 Iraq time on (Sunday/Monday), two explosive-laden drones of the type (Haidar-110) were directed from the Iranian border towards the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the residence of the Director of Protection in the district of Pirman in Erbil Governorate, without any casualties."
Barzani mentioned that his personal office and the residence of the head of the Parastin Agency were attacked by Iranian drones, considering that these reckless and unacceptable attacks represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.