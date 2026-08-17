احتاج الأهلي إلى 60 دقيقة لفك التكتل الدفاعي للأنوار، قبل أن يحسم المواجهة بهدفين دون مقابل، ويتجاوز عقبة منافسه في دور الـ32 من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الإثنين) على ملعب نادي الأنوار.


ونجح المدرب الوطني عيسى المحياني في فرض أسلوبه خلال الشوط الأول، بعدما أغلق المساحات أمام مفاتيح الأهلي الهجومية، وحافظ على نظافة شباك فريقه حتى نهاية الـ45 دقيقة الأولى، رغم الفوارق الفنية بين الفريقين.


وفي الشوط الثاني، كثّف الأهلي ضغطه بحثاً عن كسر صمود الأنوار، وانتظر حتى الدقيقة 60 عندما نجح الأرميني إدوارد سبيرتسيان في تسجيل الهدف الأول، ليمنح فريقه الأفضلية ويفتح المباراة بعد شوط أول صعب.


وواصل الأهلي محاولاته لتعزيز تقدمه، فيما حاول الأنوار البقاء في أجواء المواجهة والبحث عن فرصة لإدراك التعادل، قبل أن يوجه البرازيلي جالينو الضربة الثانية لأصحاب الأرض بتسجيله الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 88، مؤكداً انتصار الأهلي وعبوره إلى دور الـ16.


وعكست المواجهة صموداً لافتاً للأنوار بقيادة المحياني الذي نجح في إحراج الأهلي لأكثر من ساعة، قبل أن تحسم الجودة الفردية وخبرة لاعبي الأهلي المواجهة في الشوط الثاني.


وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل الأهلي مشواره في كأس الملك، بعدما تجاوز اختباراً لم يكن سهلاً أمام الأنوار، ليضيف انتصاراً جديداً في بداية موسمه، ويواصل استعداداته للاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية القادمة.