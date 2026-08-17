احتاج الأهلي إلى 60 دقيقة لفك التكتل الدفاعي للأنوار، قبل أن يحسم المواجهة بهدفين دون مقابل، ويتجاوز عقبة منافسه في دور الـ32 من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الإثنين) على ملعب نادي الأنوار.
ونجح المدرب الوطني عيسى المحياني في فرض أسلوبه خلال الشوط الأول، بعدما أغلق المساحات أمام مفاتيح الأهلي الهجومية، وحافظ على نظافة شباك فريقه حتى نهاية الـ45 دقيقة الأولى، رغم الفوارق الفنية بين الفريقين.
وفي الشوط الثاني، كثّف الأهلي ضغطه بحثاً عن كسر صمود الأنوار، وانتظر حتى الدقيقة 60 عندما نجح الأرميني إدوارد سبيرتسيان في تسجيل الهدف الأول، ليمنح فريقه الأفضلية ويفتح المباراة بعد شوط أول صعب.
وواصل الأهلي محاولاته لتعزيز تقدمه، فيما حاول الأنوار البقاء في أجواء المواجهة والبحث عن فرصة لإدراك التعادل، قبل أن يوجه البرازيلي جالينو الضربة الثانية لأصحاب الأرض بتسجيله الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 88، مؤكداً انتصار الأهلي وعبوره إلى دور الـ16.
وعكست المواجهة صموداً لافتاً للأنوار بقيادة المحياني الذي نجح في إحراج الأهلي لأكثر من ساعة، قبل أن تحسم الجودة الفردية وخبرة لاعبي الأهلي المواجهة في الشوط الثاني.
وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل الأهلي مشواره في كأس الملك، بعدما تجاوز اختباراً لم يكن سهلاً أمام الأنوار، ليضيف انتصاراً جديداً في بداية موسمه، ويواصل استعداداته للاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية القادمة.
Al-Ahli needed 60 minutes to break through the defensive block of Al-Anwar, before sealing the match with a score of two goals to none, overcoming the challenge posed by their opponent in the Round of 32 of the King’s Cup, in the match that took place today (Monday) at Al-Anwar Club's stadium.
National coach Eissa Al-Muhayani successfully imposed his style during the first half, closing down spaces in front of Al-Ahli's attacking keys, and kept his team's net clean until the end of the first 45 minutes, despite the technical differences between the two teams.
In the second half, Al-Ahli intensified their pressure in search of breaking Al-Anwar's resilience, waiting until the 60th minute when Armenian Edward Spyrtsyann succeeded in scoring the first goal, giving his team the advantage and opening up the match after a difficult first half.
Al-Ahli continued their attempts to strengthen their lead, while Al-Anwar tried to stay in the game and look for an opportunity to equalize, before Brazilian Jallino dealt the second blow to the hosts by scoring the second goal in the 88th minute, confirming Al-Ahli's victory and their progression to the Round of 16.
The match reflected a remarkable resilience from Al-Anwar, led by Al-Muhayani, who managed to challenge Al-Ahli for more than an hour, before individual quality and the experience of Al-Ahli's players decided the match in the second half.
With this victory, Al-Ahli continues their journey in the King’s Cup, having passed a test that was not easy against Al-Anwar, adding a new win at the start of their season, and continuing their preparations for the upcoming local and continental challenges.