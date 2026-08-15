البرلمان العربي يحذر سلوفينيا من سحب الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين

The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, sent official messages to both the National Assembly and the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia, as well as the European Parliament, to affirm his firm rejection of any trends or intentions aimed at withdrawing recognition of the State of Palestine or relocating the Slovenian embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem. This is part of the Arab Parliament's international efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

Al-Yamahi warned of the serious repercussions of such steps on the future of peace and stability in the region, emphasizing that these messages come amid discussions regarding the Slovenian government's intention to take actions that represent a clear violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, undermining international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution and ending the occupation.



In his message to the National Assembly and the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia, Al-Yamahi stressed that recognizing the State of Palestine is not a temporary political measure that can be reversed, but rather a legal and moral commitment that embodies respect for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, a right that is fixed and inalienable, and is recognized by the majority of the world's countries.

The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized that relocating any embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem represents a clear violation of Security Council Resolution No. (478) of 1980, contradicts relevant international resolutions, particularly Resolutions (242), (338), and (2334), and violates the European position which asserts that the status of the city of Jerusalem is one of the final status issues that should only be resolved through negotiations and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

In his message to the European Parliament, the President of the Arab Parliament called for the use of all parliamentary and political tools to maintain the European position supporting Palestinian rights and to prevent any attempts that would legitimize the policies of occupation based on annexation, settlement, and imposing facts on the ground. He pointed out that the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on July 19, 2024, clearly affirmed the commitment of all states not to recognize the illegal situation arising from the Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian territories and not to provide any support or assistance that contributes to its continuation.

Al-Yamahi confirmed that any retreat from recognizing the State of Palestine or any attempt to change the legal status of the occupied city of Jerusalem would only undermine the international system based on respect for international law and encourage the occupying Israeli entity to proceed with its expansionist policies, which threaten regional and international security and stability.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its commitment to continue its movements and communications with various regional and international parliaments to rally international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to confront any attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause or undermining the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.