في إطار الدعم السخي والمتواصل من السعودية للسكان في اليمن عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، يواصل البرنامج إنجازاته المتنوعة، مسجلاً نسبة إنجاز بلغت نحو 92% في مشروع تأهيل طريق «هيجة العبد» الإستراتيجي، الذي يعد أحد أهم شرايين الربط الحيوي بين محافظة تعز والمحافظات الجنوبية، ليسدل الستار بذلك على مرحلة طويلة ارتبط فيها الطريق بألقاب مرعبة جعلته يُعرف بـ«طريق الموت».
ويضم الطريق 47 منعطفاً، بينها 27 منعطفاً شديد الانحدار وذات زوايا حادة بالغة الخطورة، الأمر الذي شكّل لسنوات طويلة تحدياً جسيماً أمام حركة المركبات وشاحنات نقل البضائع، وتسبب في حوادث وانقلابات متكررة، فضلاً عن ارتفاع تكاليف النقل وإطالة زمن الرحلات بشكل ملحوظ.
«طريق هيجة العبد» بعد تأهيله من السعودية.
خسائر بشرية فادحة على مدار سنوات
وشهد الطريق خلال السنوات الماضية حوادث مرورية مميتة أوقعت عشرات الضحايا، إذ أشارت تقارير حقوقية إلى وفاة 152 شخصاً وإصابة 21 آخرين خلال الفترة من 2017 إلى 2021، بينما تحدثت تقارير ميدانية أخرى عن أكثر من 180 وفاة وإصابة جراء الحوادث المأساوية المتكررة على امتداد الطريق.
تأتي أعمال التأهيل الحالية لتعيد لهذا الطريق الحيوي دوره الأساسي في خدمة السكان وتنشيط حركة التجارة، من خلال رفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، وتسهيل تنقل المواطنين، وتحسين نقل البضائع والسلع الغذائية والدوائية، فضلاً عن خفض تكاليف النقل واختصار زمن السفر بين المحافظات اليمنية.
أثر تنموي يلامس حياة ملايين السكان
ويستفيد من هذا المشروع التنموي نحو 5 ملايين شخص، مما يعكس الأهمية الإستراتيجية لطريق «هيجة العبد» كأحد الشرايين الرئيسية للحركة الاقتصادية والإنسانية في المنطقة، ويحوله تدريجياً من ممر ارتبط بالمخاطر والمعاناة إلى طريق آمن وأكثر انسيابية.
«طريق هيجة العبد» قبل التأهيل.
يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن نفذ أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية في ثمانية قطاعات أساسية وحيوية شملت التعليم، الصحة، النقل، الطاقة، المياه، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، بناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية، والبرامج التنموية، وذلك في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، امتداداً لجهوده المستمرة في تعزيز مسارات النماء والاستقرار وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن.
As part of the generous and ongoing support from Saudi Arabia to the population in Yemen through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," the program continues to achieve various accomplishments, recording an achievement rate of about 92% in the rehabilitation project of the strategic "Heijah Al-Abd" road, which is considered one of the most important vital links between Taiz Governorate and the southern governorates, thus bringing to a close a long phase during which the road was associated with terrifying titles that led it to be known as the "Road of Death."
The road includes 47 bends, among which are 27 steep and sharply angled bends that are extremely dangerous, posing a significant challenge for vehicle movement and freight transport for many years, resulting in repeated accidents and rollovers, in addition to high transportation costs and noticeably prolonged travel times.
«طريق هيجة العبد» بعد تأهيله من السعودية.
Severe human losses over the years
During the past years, the road has witnessed fatal traffic accidents that have claimed dozens of victims, with human rights reports indicating the death of 152 people and the injury of 21 others from 2017 to 2021, while other field reports mentioned more than 180 deaths and injuries due to the repeated tragic accidents along the road.
The current rehabilitation works aim to restore this vital road's fundamental role in serving the population and revitalizing trade movement by enhancing traffic safety, facilitating citizen mobility, and improving the transport of goods, food, and medical supplies, in addition to reducing transportation costs and shortening travel time between Yemeni governorates.
Developmental impact touching the lives of millions
This developmental project benefits about 5 million people, reflecting the strategic importance of the "Heijah Al-Abd" road as one of the main arteries for economic and humanitarian movement in the region, gradually transforming it from a corridor associated with risks and suffering into a safer and more fluid road.
«طريق هيجة العبد» قبل التأهيل.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented more than 300 developmental projects and initiatives in eight essential and vital sectors, including education, health, transportation, energy, water, agriculture and fisheries, building the capacities of government institutions, and developmental programs, across various Yemeni governorates, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance pathways of growth and stability and improve the quality of life for the population in Yemen.