As part of the generous and ongoing support from Saudi Arabia to the population in Yemen through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," the program continues to achieve various accomplishments, recording an achievement rate of about 92% in the rehabilitation project of the strategic "Heijah Al-Abd" road, which is considered one of the most important vital links between Taiz Governorate and the southern governorates, thus bringing to a close a long phase during which the road was associated with terrifying titles that led it to be known as the "Road of Death."



The road includes 47 bends, among which are 27 steep and sharply angled bends that are extremely dangerous, posing a significant challenge for vehicle movement and freight transport for many years, resulting in repeated accidents and rollovers, in addition to high transportation costs and noticeably prolonged travel times.

«طريق هيجة العبد» بعد تأهيله من السعودية.



Severe human losses over the years



During the past years, the road has witnessed fatal traffic accidents that have claimed dozens of victims, with human rights reports indicating the death of 152 people and the injury of 21 others from 2017 to 2021, while other field reports mentioned more than 180 deaths and injuries due to the repeated tragic accidents along the road.



The current rehabilitation works aim to restore this vital road's fundamental role in serving the population and revitalizing trade movement by enhancing traffic safety, facilitating citizen mobility, and improving the transport of goods, food, and medical supplies, in addition to reducing transportation costs and shortening travel time between Yemeni governorates.



Developmental impact touching the lives of millions



This developmental project benefits about 5 million people, reflecting the strategic importance of the "Heijah Al-Abd" road as one of the main arteries for economic and humanitarian movement in the region, gradually transforming it from a corridor associated with risks and suffering into a safer and more fluid road.

«طريق هيجة العبد» قبل التأهيل.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has implemented more than 300 developmental projects and initiatives in eight essential and vital sectors, including education, health, transportation, energy, water, agriculture and fisheries, building the capacities of government institutions, and developmental programs, across various Yemeni governorates, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance pathways of growth and stability and improve the quality of life for the population in Yemen.