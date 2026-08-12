​في إطار الدعم السخي والمتواصل من السعودية للسكان في اليمن عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، يواصل البرنامج إنجازاته المتنوعة، مسجلاً نسبة إنجاز بلغت نحو 92% في مشروع تأهيل طريق «هيجة العبد» الإستراتيجي، الذي يعد أحد أهم شرايين الربط الحيوي بين محافظة تعز والمحافظات الجنوبية، ليسدل الستار بذلك على مرحلة طويلة ارتبط فيها الطريق بألقاب مرعبة جعلته يُعرف بـ«طريق الموت».


و​يضم الطريق 47 منعطفاً، بينها 27 منعطفاً شديد الانحدار وذات زوايا حادة بالغة الخطورة، الأمر الذي شكّل لسنوات طويلة تحدياً جسيماً أمام حركة المركبات وشاحنات نقل البضائع، وتسبب في حوادث وانقلابات متكررة، فضلاً عن ارتفاع تكاليف النقل وإطالة زمن الرحلات بشكل ملحوظ.

«طريق هيجة العبد» بعد تأهيله من السعودية.

«طريق هيجة العبد» بعد تأهيله من السعودية.


خسائر بشرية فادحة على مدار سنوات


​وشهد الطريق خلال السنوات الماضية حوادث مرورية مميتة أوقعت عشرات الضحايا، إذ أشارت تقارير حقوقية إلى وفاة 152 شخصاً وإصابة 21 آخرين خلال الفترة من 2017 إلى 2021، بينما تحدثت تقارير ميدانية أخرى عن أكثر من 180 وفاة وإصابة جراء الحوادث المأساوية المتكررة على امتداد الطريق.


​تأتي أعمال التأهيل الحالية لتعيد لهذا الطريق الحيوي دوره الأساسي في خدمة السكان وتنشيط حركة التجارة، من خلال رفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، وتسهيل تنقل المواطنين، وتحسين نقل البضائع والسلع الغذائية والدوائية، فضلاً عن خفض تكاليف النقل واختصار زمن السفر بين المحافظات اليمنية.


أثر تنموي يلامس حياة ملايين السكان


و​يستفيد من هذا المشروع التنموي نحو 5 ملايين شخص، مما يعكس الأهمية الإستراتيجية لطريق «هيجة العبد» كأحد الشرايين الرئيسية للحركة الاقتصادية والإنسانية في المنطقة، ويحوله تدريجياً من ممر ارتبط بالمخاطر والمعاناة إلى طريق آمن وأكثر انسيابية.

«طريق هيجة العبد» قبل التأهيل.

«طريق هيجة العبد» قبل التأهيل.


يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن نفذ أكثر من 300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية في ثمانية قطاعات أساسية وحيوية شملت التعليم، الصحة، النقل، الطاقة، المياه، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، بناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية، والبرامج التنموية، وذلك في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، امتداداً لجهوده المستمرة في تعزيز مسارات النماء والاستقرار وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن.