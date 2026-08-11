أحبط مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، محاولة استهداف مخيم للنازحين في محافظة الضالع بلغم مضاد للأفراد.


وأفاد تقرير عن مشروع مسام حصلت عليه "عكاظ"، أنه أثناء تنفيذ الفريق التابع للمشروع برنامجاً ميدانياً في قرية باجة بمركز الحجر التابع لمحافظة الضالع، تم توزيع منشورات تتضمن صوراً للألغام على أطفال ونساء القرية بقصد تعريفهم بأشكالها، واطلاع إحدى النازحات على أحد المنشورات، توجهت إلى إحدى المتطوعات في الفريق وأبلغتها بأنها شاهدت جسماً مشابهاً لأحد الأجسام المعروضة في المنشور في محيط المخيم.

جانب من الحملات التوعية التي نفذها المشروع في المخيم

جانب من الحملات التوعية التي نفذها المشروع في المخيم


وأفاد التقرير أن المتطوعة منال الصريمي فور تلقيها البلاغ تواصلت فوراً مع الفريق الهندسي، الذي تحرك إلى موقع المخيم وتعامل مع اللغم وفق الإجراءات الفنية المعتمدة، مبيناً أن التوعية مهمة لكشف الألغام ومخاطرها.

متطوعة من مسام تعرض لسكان المخيم خطر الألغام واشكالها

متطوعة من مسام تعرض لسكان المخيم خطر الألغام واشكالها


وشدد المشروع في تقريره، على أهمية الجهود التوعوية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام» في كافة المحافظات بهدف تعريف المواطنين بمخاطر الألغام ومخلّفات الحرب، وأشكالها وطرق التعرف عليها، والسلوكيات الآمنة عند العثور على أجسام مشبوهة، إلى جانب أهمية الإبلاغ عنها وعدم الاقتراب منها.

نساء واطفال يطلعون على اشكال الألغام والمتفجرات الخطيرة

نساء واطفال يطلعون على اشكال الألغام والمتفجرات الخطيرة


يذكر أن مشروع مسام يواصل تنفيذ عدد من الحملات في المدارس والقرى ومخيمات النازحين، ومنها حملة التوعية في مخيم النازحين بقرية باجة التي استهدفت أكثر من مئة نازح ونازحة معظمهم من النساء والأطفال.

ملصقات على جدران المخيم يعرضها المشروع وتحذر من خطر الألغام.

ملصقات على جدران المخيم يعرضها المشروع وتحذر من خطر الألغام.