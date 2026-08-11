أحبط مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، محاولة استهداف مخيم للنازحين في محافظة الضالع بلغم مضاد للأفراد.
وأفاد تقرير عن مشروع مسام حصلت عليه "عكاظ"، أنه أثناء تنفيذ الفريق التابع للمشروع برنامجاً ميدانياً في قرية باجة بمركز الحجر التابع لمحافظة الضالع، تم توزيع منشورات تتضمن صوراً للألغام على أطفال ونساء القرية بقصد تعريفهم بأشكالها، واطلاع إحدى النازحات على أحد المنشورات، توجهت إلى إحدى المتطوعات في الفريق وأبلغتها بأنها شاهدت جسماً مشابهاً لأحد الأجسام المعروضة في المنشور في محيط المخيم.
جانب من الحملات التوعية التي نفذها المشروع في المخيم
وأفاد التقرير أن المتطوعة منال الصريمي فور تلقيها البلاغ تواصلت فوراً مع الفريق الهندسي، الذي تحرك إلى موقع المخيم وتعامل مع اللغم وفق الإجراءات الفنية المعتمدة، مبيناً أن التوعية مهمة لكشف الألغام ومخاطرها.
متطوعة من مسام تعرض لسكان المخيم خطر الألغام واشكالها
وشدد المشروع في تقريره، على أهمية الجهود التوعوية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام» في كافة المحافظات بهدف تعريف المواطنين بمخاطر الألغام ومخلّفات الحرب، وأشكالها وطرق التعرف عليها، والسلوكيات الآمنة عند العثور على أجسام مشبوهة، إلى جانب أهمية الإبلاغ عنها وعدم الاقتراب منها.
نساء واطفال يطلعون على اشكال الألغام والمتفجرات الخطيرة
يذكر أن مشروع مسام يواصل تنفيذ عدد من الحملات في المدارس والقرى ومخيمات النازحين، ومنها حملة التوعية في مخيم النازحين بقرية باجة التي استهدفت أكثر من مئة نازح ونازحة معظمهم من النساء والأطفال.
ملصقات على جدران المخيم يعرضها المشروع وتحذر من خطر الألغام.
The Saudi Mine Clearance Project, Masam, thwarted an attempt today (Tuesday) to target a displaced persons camp in Al-Dhali Governorate with an anti-personnel mine.
A report about the Masam project, obtained by "Okaz," stated that while the project team was conducting a field program in the village of Bajah in the Al-Hajar center of Al-Dhali Governorate, leaflets containing images of mines were distributed to children and women in the village to familiarize them with their shapes. One of the displaced women, after reviewing one of the leaflets, approached a volunteer on the team and informed her that she had seen an object resembling one of the items displayed in the leaflet around the camp.
جانب من الحملات التوعية التي نفذها المشروع في المخيم
The report indicated that volunteer Manal Al-Suraymi, upon receiving the notification, immediately contacted the engineering team, which moved to the camp site and dealt with the mine according to the approved technical procedures, emphasizing that awareness is crucial for detecting mines and their dangers.
متطوعة من مسام تعرض لسكان المخيم خطر الألغام واشكالها
The project stressed in its report the importance of the awareness efforts carried out by the Masam project in all governorates, aimed at educating citizens about the dangers of mines and the remnants of war, their shapes, how to recognize them, and safe behaviors when encountering suspicious objects, as well as the importance of reporting them and not approaching them.
نساء واطفال يطلعون على اشكال الألغام والمتفجرات الخطيرة
It is worth mentioning that the Masam project continues to implement several campaigns in schools, villages, and displaced persons camps, including an awareness campaign in the displaced persons camp in the village of Bajah, which targeted more than a hundred displaced individuals, most of whom were women and children.
ملصقات على جدران المخيم يعرضها المشروع وتحذر من خطر الألغام.