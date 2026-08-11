The Saudi Mine Clearance Project, Masam, thwarted an attempt today (Tuesday) to target a displaced persons camp in Al-Dhali Governorate with an anti-personnel mine.



A report about the Masam project, obtained by "Okaz," stated that while the project team was conducting a field program in the village of Bajah in the Al-Hajar center of Al-Dhali Governorate, leaflets containing images of mines were distributed to children and women in the village to familiarize them with their shapes. One of the displaced women, after reviewing one of the leaflets, approached a volunteer on the team and informed her that she had seen an object resembling one of the items displayed in the leaflet around the camp.

جانب من الحملات التوعية التي نفذها المشروع في المخيم



The report indicated that volunteer Manal Al-Suraymi, upon receiving the notification, immediately contacted the engineering team, which moved to the camp site and dealt with the mine according to the approved technical procedures, emphasizing that awareness is crucial for detecting mines and their dangers.

متطوعة من مسام تعرض لسكان المخيم خطر الألغام واشكالها



The project stressed in its report the importance of the awareness efforts carried out by the Masam project in all governorates, aimed at educating citizens about the dangers of mines and the remnants of war, their shapes, how to recognize them, and safe behaviors when encountering suspicious objects, as well as the importance of reporting them and not approaching them.

نساء واطفال يطلعون على اشكال الألغام والمتفجرات الخطيرة



It is worth mentioning that the Masam project continues to implement several campaigns in schools, villages, and displaced persons camps, including an awareness campaign in the displaced persons camp in the village of Bajah, which targeted more than a hundred displaced individuals, most of whom were women and children.

ملصقات على جدران المخيم يعرضها المشروع وتحذر من خطر الألغام.