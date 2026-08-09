An Iraqi court issued, today (Sunday), an arrest warrant for former Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Asadi, in connection with a complaint related to contracts and works concluded during his tenure.



According to a judicial document dated July 29, 2026, published by the Iraqi News Agency "WAA", the order was issued following accusations against Al-Asadi of "directly benefiting from the commitments and works he was involved in as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs," and passing contracts that violate the law to achieve benefits for himself or others.



The document indicated that the case is based on Article 319 of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended, which pertains to the exploitation of a public employee or someone tasked with public service using their authority or position to achieve an unlawful benefit for themselves or others.



According to the judicial order, the relevant authorities were directed to bring Al-Asadi in custody if he is accused in the complaint filed against him with the Integrity Commission, in preparation for taking legal action and investigating the allegations against him.



Al-Asadi was born in 1971 and served as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, after the House of Representatives voted to grant him confidence in October 2022. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in political science, in addition to a diploma in international business administration.



Before assuming the ministry, Al-Asadi held several political and parliamentary positions, including membership in the House of Representatives and the presidency of the National Support Bloc. He was also a member of the parliamentary committees on security and defense and legal affairs, and previously served as the official spokesperson for the Popular Mobilization Authority.



During his tenure as Minister of Labor, his name was associated with extensive files related to social protection and programs for the most needy groups. The ministry announced during his term the expansion of social research operations and the inclusion of hundreds of thousands of families in social protection programs, according to what was reported by the Iraqi News Agency.