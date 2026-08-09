أصدرت محكمة عراقية، اليوم (الأحد)، أمراً بالقبض على وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية السابق أحمد الأسدي، على خلفية شكوى تتعلق بملف عقود وأشغال أُبرمت خلال فترة توليه منصبه.


وبحسب وثيقة قضائية مؤرخة في 29 يوليو 2026، نشرتها وكالة الأنباء «واع»، فإن الأمر صدر على خلفية اتهام الأسدي بـ«الانتفاع مباشرة من التعهدات والأشغال التي له شأن بإعدادها باعتباره وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية»، وتمرير تعاقدات مخالفة للقانون بما يحقق منفعة له أو لغيره.


وأفادت الوثيقة بأن القضية تستند إلى المادة 319 من قانون العقوبات العراقي رقم 111 لسنة 1969 المعدل، وهي المادة المتعلقة باستغلال الموظف أو المكلف بخدمة عامة سلطته أو وظيفته لتحقيق منفعة غير مشروعة لنفسه أو لغيره.


وحسب الأمر القضائي، جرى توجيه الجهات المختصة إلى إحضار الأسدي مخفوراً في حال كونه متهماً في الشكوى المقامة ضده لدى هيئة النزاهة، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية والتحقيق في الوقائع المنسوبة إليه.


ولد الأسدي في العام 1971، وتولى منصب وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية في حكومة رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني، بعدما صوّت مجلس النواب على منحه الثقة في أكتوبر 2022. ويحمل شهادتي البكالوريوس والماجستير في العلوم السياسية، إضافة إلى دبلوم في إدارة الأعمال الدولية.


وقبل توليه الوزارة، شغل الأسدي عدداً من المناصب السياسية والبرلمانية، بينها عضوية مجلس النواب ورئاسة كتلة السند الوطنية، وكان عضواً في لجنتي الأمن والدفاع والشؤون القانونية النيابيتين، وتولى في وقت سابق مهمة الناطق الرسمي باسم هيئة الحشد الشعبي.


وخلال توليه وزارة العمل، ارتبط اسمه بملفات واسعة تتعلق بالحماية الاجتماعية وبرامج إعانات الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، وأعلنت الوزارة خلال عهده توسع عمليات البحث الاجتماعي وشمول مئات الآلاف من الأسر ببرامج الحماية الاجتماعية، وفق ما أوردته وكالة الأنباء العراقية.