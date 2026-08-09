أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو رسمياً أن إسرائيل ترفض خطة غزة المؤلفة من 15 بنداً بشأن نزع سلاح حركة حماس، التي قدمها مجلس السلام نهاية يوليو الماضي، في إطار خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن غزة.


نزع سلاح حماس بالكامل


وأضاف نتنياهو أن إسرائيل «لن تنسحب من غزة حتى يتم نزع كامل سلاح حركة حماس». وأكد أنه «لن تكون هناك دولة فلسطينية في غزة أو في الضفة الغربية ما دمت رئيساً للوزراء».


وكان نتنياهو قال الأسبوع الماضي إن إسرائيل لم توافق على خطة «مجلس السلام» لنزع سلاح حماس التي وافقت عليها الحركة. وكرر تصريحات نسبت إلى «مسؤولين إسرائيليين كبار»، قائلاً في مقطع فيديو نشره على فيسبوك إن إسرائيل لن تنسحب «من خطوطنا الحالية» في قطاع غزة «حتى يتم نزع سلاح حماس بالكامل».


وتنص الخطة على انسحاب إسرائيل إلى «الخط الأصفر» الأصلي داخل غزة.


الانسحاب إلى ما بعد الخط الأصفر


وكانت إسرائيل انسحبت إلى ذلك الخط بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وإطلاق سراح المحتجزين في أكتوبر 2025، لكنها وسعت منذ ذلك الحين نطاق سيطرتها على القطاع من 53% إلى أكثر من 60%، وفق «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وأشار مجلس السلام إلى أن إسرائيل لن تكون مطالبة بالانسحاب إلى ما بعد الخط الأصفر الأصلي قبل أن تبدأ حماس على الأقل بتسليم أسلحتها، قال نتنياهو إن القوات الإسرائيلية لن تتحرك من مواقعها على الإطلاق، بالتزامن مع بدء حملته الانتخابية.


وتضمنت خريطة الطريق التي أعلنها المجلس عبر حسابه بمنصة «إكس»، في 31 يوليو، مجموعة من المبادئ أبرزها: إعداد جدول زمني وآليات تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة سلام لغزة خلال 14 يوماً من موافقة جميع الأطراف عليها، ثم دخول اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة إلى القطاع، وانتقال أسلحة الشرطة إليها، والتزام إسرائيل بوقف العمليات العسكرية.


وأفاد «مجلس السلام» الأسبوع الماضي بأن انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى ما وراء «الخط الأصفر» في غزة لن يتم إلا بعد استكمال عملية نزع السلاح في القطاع الفلسطيني، في وقت وصف ممثله الأعلى نيكولاي ملادينوف المرحلة القادمة بأنها «صعبة» وتتطلب عملاً «بطيئاً وشاقاً».


إنهاء دوامة الدمار


ووفقاً للخطة المعلنة من المجلس: «تهدف الأطراف، من خلال هذه العملية، إلى إنهاء دوامة الدمار، وضمان الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من قطاع غزة، وإعادة الحياة إلى طبيعتها، وتمكين الحكم الفلسطيني، وإعادة الإعمار، وتأمين الأمن، والتعافي، والتنمية الاقتصادية، وإعادة تأهيل القطاعات المتضررة، وتيسير الشروع في مسار سياسي موثوق يحقق حق تقرير المصير وإقامة الدولة».


وأكد المجلس أنه «يتعين على إسرائيل أن تنفذ بالكامل، ودون تأخير، جميع الالتزامات المتبقية بموجب بروتوكول شرم الشيخ، ولا سيما وقف العمليات العسكرية. ويتعين على حركة حماس والفصائل الفلسطينية إتمام وقف جميع العمليات العسكرية وفقاً لبروتوكول شرم الشيخ وخطة السلام». ونصت المبادئ على عدم جواز دمج المسلحين الذين ينتمون إلى الفصائل الفلسطينية داخل قوات الأمن والشرطة الفلسطينية، وأن ترتبط عملية تفكيك الأسلحة الثقيلة بانسحاب إسرائيلي تدريجي من المناطق التي تسيطر عليها في غزة.