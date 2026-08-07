أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن توقيع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف على اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية بين الدول الثلاث، ويمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة التعاون الدفاعي المشترك.


وأفاد وزير الخارجية في تصريح، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الاتفاقية تُعد تتويجاً للرغبة المشتركة في توحيد الجهود لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات التي تمس أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، مؤكداً أنها تعكس الإرادة السياسية للدول الثلاث نحو حماية الأمن والاستقرار، ودعم بيئة إقليمية أكثر أمناً، بما يخدم شعوبها ويسهم في ترسيخ فرص التنمية والازدهار.


وكان وكيل وزارة الخارجية السعودية السفير الدكتور رائد قرملي أعلن أن اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك ليست تصعيداً للتوتر مع أي دولة، ولا تستهدف بناء أي محور سياسي أو عسكري، وإنما تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن الجماعي والردع الإستراتيجي بين المملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا وباكستان.


وأوضح أن الاتفاقية جاءت بعد مفاوضات تفصيلية استمرت لسنوات، وتعكس حرص الدول الثلاث على تطوير تعاونها الدفاعي في إطار يحفظ الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.


وأشار قرملي إلى أن الاتفاقية لا تلغي أو تحل محل أي اتفاقيات ثنائية أو متعددة الأطراف ترتبط بها الدول الثلاث، كما أنها لا تأتي على حساب علاقات المملكة الخليجية أو العربية أو الدولية، بل تنسجم مع نهجها القائم على تعزيز الشراكات الإستراتيجية ودعم الأمن والاستقرار.


وأضاف أن الاتفاقية تنص على أن أي اعتداء مسلح على إحدى الدول الثلاث يُعد اعتداءً على جميعها، بما يعزز منظومة الردع المشترك، ويفتح المجال أمام تطوير القدرات الدفاعية، وتكامل الإمكانات العسكرية، وتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات الدفاعية.


وشدد وكيل وزارة الخارجية على أن الاتفاقية ليست مرتبطة بأي مساعٍ نووية أو سباق للتسلح، كما أنها لا تمثل توجهاً لتشكيل محور أو تكتل طائفي، وإنما تستند إلى مبادئ التعاون الدفاعي المشروع، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والسلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.