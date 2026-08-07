The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, confirmed that the signing of the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif embodies the depth of brotherly and strategic relations among the three countries and represents an important milestone in the journey of joint defense cooperation.



The Foreign Minister stated in a statement today (Friday) that the agreement is a culmination of the shared desire to unify efforts to confront the challenges and threats affecting the security and stability of the region, emphasizing that it reflects the political will of the three countries to protect security and stability and to support a more secure regional environment, which serves their peoples and contributes to establishing opportunities for development and prosperity.



Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Dr. Raed Karmi had announced that the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense is not an escalation of tension with any country, nor does it aim to build any political or military axis, but rather aims to enhance collective security and strategic deterrence among the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.



He explained that the agreement came after detailed negotiations that lasted for years and reflects the three countries' commitment to developing their defense cooperation within a framework that preserves regional security and stability.



Karmi pointed out that the agreement does not cancel or replace any bilateral or multilateral agreements related to the three countries, nor does it come at the expense of the Kingdom's Gulf, Arab, or international relations, but rather aligns with its approach based on enhancing strategic partnerships and supporting security and stability.



He added that the agreement stipulates that any armed aggression against one of the three countries is considered an aggression against all of them, thereby strengthening the system of joint deterrence and opening the door for the development of defense capabilities, integration of military resources, and enhancing cooperation in various defense fields.



The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that the agreement is not linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, nor does it represent a direction to form a sectarian axis or bloc, but rather is based on the principles of legitimate defense cooperation, contributing to enhancing security, peace, and stability in the region.