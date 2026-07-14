The head of the Iranian parliamentary National Security Committee, Ibrahim Azizi, announced today (Tuesday) that the parliament has begun working on a bill related to the Strait of Hormuz, while China called on Washington and Tehran to restore safe passage through the vital strait, following renewed U.S. strikes on Iran.



Azizi confirmed via the social media platform "X" that the bill titled "Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainability of Progress in the Strait of Hormuz" was officially submitted to parliament on Monday night, without specifying its content or the date for its review. He added, "We will remain steadfast in defending our red lines, especially regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz," according to his statement.



He pointed out that this waterway, through which five percent of global oil and gas exports passed before the war, represents the core of the confrontation between Iran and the United States, emphasizing that this step coincided with the downing of U.S. drones during the night.



For its part, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the bill aims to establish a legislative framework to regulate the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, including imposing fees on them, according to a previous report about the parliamentary committee's approval of the project.



A number of lawmakers opposed to any negotiations with the United States expressed their dissatisfaction with not being involved in drafting the memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, which was signed between Tehran and Washington on June 17. The memorandum has sparked sharp criticism within Iran from hardline conservatives, although they remain a minority.



Meanwhile, China called on Tuesday for the United States and Iran to restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, at a time when confrontations between the two sides are renewing due to disagreements over its management.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said at a press conference: "Restoring normal and safe passage through the strait as soon as possible represents a common aspiration of the international community," adding that his country "will make diligent efforts to help reduce escalation" and calm the situation.