تصاعد التوتر في مضيق هرمز بعد تجدد الضربات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة ، وتتجه المواجهة إلى مسارات تصعيدية من الطرفين، بتهديد أمريكي بفرض الحصار على المضيق.

وفي المقابل، من المقرر أن يعقد البرلمان الإيراني جلسة علنية لمناقشة مشروع قانون يخص إدارة مضيق هرمز وتحديد مسارات العبور وتحصيل الرسوم من تقديم الخدمات والعبور في المضيق، وتُعد الجلسة العلنية هي الأولى منذ بداية الحرب.

أعلن رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي البرلمانية الإيرانية إبراهيم عزيزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن البرلمان بدأ العمل على مشروع قانون يتعلق بمضيق هرمز، بينما دعت الصين واشنطن وطهران إلى إعادة المرور الآمن بالمضيق الحيوي المهم، بعد تجدد الضربات الأمريكية على إيران.


وأكد عزيزي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»، أنه تم تقديم مشروع القانون المعنون بـ«العمل الإستراتيجي لأمن واستدامة التقدم في مضيق هرمز» رسمياً إلى البرلمان ليلة (الإثنين)، دون تحديد محتواه أو موعد مراجعته. وأضاف «سنظل ثابتين في الدفاع عن خطوطنا الحمراء، لا سيما فيما يتعلق بإدارة مضيق هرمز»، وفق قوله.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الممر المائي الذي كان يمر عبره خمس صادرات النفط والغاز العالمية قبل الحرب، يمثل جوهر المواجهة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة تزامنت مع إسقاط طائرات مسيرة أمريكية خلال الليلة الماضية.


من جانبها، أفادت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، (الثلاثاء)، أن مشروع القانون يستهدف وضع إطار تشريعي لتنظيم عبور السفن في مضيق هرمز، ومن بين ذلك فرض رسوم عليها، حسبما ورد في تقرير سابق عن موافقة اللجنة البرلمانية على المشروع.


وأعرب عدد من النواب المعارضين لأي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة عن استيائهم لعدم مشاركتهم في صياغة مذكرة التفاهم التي تهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب، والتي وُقّعت بين طهران وواشنطن في 17 يونيو. وقد أثارت المذكرة انتقادات حادة داخل إيران من المحافظين المتشددين، رغم أنهم لا يزالون أقلية.


ومن جانبها، دعت الصين، (الثلاثاء)، الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى إعادة المرور الآمن في مضيق هرمز، في وقت تتجدد فيه المواجهات بين الجانبين بسبب الخلاف على كيفية إدارته.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية، لين جيان، في مؤتمر صحفي: «إن إعادة حركة العبور الطبيعية والآمنة عبر المضيق في أقرب وقت ممكن تمثل تطلعاً مشتركاً للمجتمع الدولي»، مضيفاً أن بلاده «ستبذل جهوداً دؤوبة للمساعدة في خفض التصعيد» وتهدئة الوضع.