أعلنت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إطلاق حملة واسعة لمواجهة ما وصفته بـ«التهديد الذي تمثله المحكمة الجنائية الدولية للسيادة الأمريكية»، مؤكدة أنها تدرس اتخاذ إجراءات دبلوماسية واقتصادية جديدة للحد من نفوذ المحكمة ومنعها من ملاحقة المواطنين والمسؤولين الأمريكيين.

وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، في رسالة مصورة نشرها أمس (الإثنين)، إن المحكمة الجنائية الدولية أُنشئت في الأصل لملاحقة أخطر الجرائم الدولية، لكنها – بحسب وصفه – تحولت إلى مؤسسة «أكثر تطرفًا واتساعًا في صلاحياتها»، مشددًا على أن إدارة ترمب «لن تسمح للمحكمة بتهديد العسكريين أو المسؤولين الأمريكيين».

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، كشف مسؤول في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أن الإدارة تدرس حزمة من الإجراءات ضد المحكمة، تشمل فرض قيود على السفر، وإلغاء التأشيرات، وتشديد العقوبات على مسؤولي المحكمة والجهات المرتبطة بها، إلى جانب ممارسة ضغوط دبلوماسية على الدول الأعضاء لحثها على الانسحاب من المحكمة أو رفض اختصاصها في القضايا المتعلقة بالولايات المتحدة.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية، في بيان، أن «جميع الخيارات الدبلوماسية مطروحة» ضمن الحملة التي تستهدف تقويض ما تعتبره واشنطن تهديدًا للمواطنين الأمريكيين من جانب المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.

من جانبها، امتنعت المتحدثة باسم المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، أوريان ماييه، عن التعليق على التصريحات الأمريكية في الوقت الحالي.

وتأسست المحكمة الجنائية الدولية عام 2002 لمحاكمة مرتكبي جرائم الحرب والإبادة الجماعية والجرائم ضد الإنسانية، وتتدخل عندما تكون الدول غير قادرة أو غير راغبة في محاكمة هذه الجرائم.

ولم تنضم الولايات المتحدة إلى نظام روما الأساسي المنشئ للمحكمة، إلا أن النظام يمنح المحكمة اختصاصًا بالنظر في الجرائم المرتكبة على أراضي الدول الأعضاء حتى وإن كان المتهمون يحملون جنسية دولة غير عضو.

ويُعد موقف ترمب الرافض للمحكمة امتدادًا لسياساته خلال ولايته الأولى، إذ عاد هذا الملف إلى الواجهة بعد إعادة انتخابه في نوفمبر 2024، بالتزامن مع إصدار المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحق رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أحد أبرز حلفاء واشنطن.

وفي تطور ذي صلة، رفع ثلاثة قضاة في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية الشهر الماضي دعوى قضائية ضد إدارة ترمب، طعنًا في العقوبات التي فرضتها عليهم العام الماضي، معتبرين أنها تخالف القانون.

وفي مقال نشره بصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، قال روبيو إن هناك دعوات من ناشطين وجهات حقوقية لملاحقة مسؤولين أمريكيين أمام المحكمة، سواء على خلفية سياسات ترحيل المهاجرين أو العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد قوارب تقول واشنطن إنها تُستخدم في تهريب المخدرات.

وأضاف، في رسالته المصورة، أن المحكمة «تشن حربًا قانونية على الولايات المتحدة»، معتبرًا أن عناصر حرس الحدود، ومشاة البحرية، والمدعين العامين الذين يتولون قضايا الإرهاب قد يصبحون عرضة للملاحقة القضائية أمامها.

ورغم هذه التصريحات، لم تتخذ المحكمة الجنائية الدولية أي خطوات خلال السنوات الأخيرة لفتح تحقيقات جديدة بحق مسؤولين أو عسكريين أمريكيين.

وكانت قد فتحت في مارس 2020 تحقيقًا بشأن جرائم محتملة في أفغانستان، شمل النظر في مزاعم تتعلق بالقوات الأمريكية، لكنها منذ عام 2021 أعطت الأولوية للتحقيق في الجرائم المنسوبة إلى حركة طالبان والحكومة الأفغانية السابقة.

وأشار المسؤول الأمريكي إلى أن روبيو وكبار مسؤولي الإدارة يقودون حملة دبلوماسية لحشد دعم دولي ضد المحكمة، مؤكدًا أن الدول التي تتعاون مع أجهزة إنفاذ القانون الأمريكية، أو تستضيف قواعد عسكرية أمريكية، أو تعتمد على المظلة الأمنية الأمريكية، تُطالب برفض ما تصفه واشنطن بسلطة المحكمة في ملاحقة المسؤولين والعسكريين الأمريكيين.

وأضاف أن الدول التي تواصل دعم المحكمة مع استمرار اعتمادها على المساعدات أو الشراكات الأمنية الأمريكية قد تواجه تدقيقًا وضغوطًا أكبر من جانب واشنطن، مؤكدًا أن الإدارة ستراقب مواقف الدول التي ستنضم إلى حملتها ضد المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.