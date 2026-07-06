العراق: ضبط 25 مليار دينار و5 كيلوغرامات من الذهب في قضية الجميلي

أعلن مجلس القضاء الأعلى العراقي إجمالي المبالغ المضبوطة في قضية مصافي النفط التي تقدر بـ127 مليار دينار و24 مليون دولار.
وأفاد في بيان أوردته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع)، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأنه تم ضبط مليون دولار و5 كيلوغرامات من الذهب في قضية وكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التصفية الموقوف عدنان الجميلي، والأطراف المتورطة معه، مشيراً إلى ضبط 25 مليار دينار جديدة في قضية مصافي النفط.
وكشف القضاء العراقي ضبط الأموال والذهب داخل منزل عدنان الجميلي في تكريت، مؤكداً استمرار التحقيقات وملاحقة المتورطين بقضية المصافي.
وأضاف القاضي المختص: «المتابعة الدقيقة لضبط المتحصلات المالية الناتجة عن الهدر الحاصل في المشاريع المنفذة من قبل المتهم وأطراف القضية، أسفرت عن ضبط هذه المبالغ التي كانت موضوعة في قناني مياه بلاستيكية ومخبأة داخل منزل المتهم في مدينة تكريت».
وأشار إلى أن المبالغ المالية الإجمالية المضبوطة ارتفعت لتصل إلى 127 مليار دينار و24 مليون دولار، إضافة إلى العقارات والعجلات التي تم حجزها والمشغولات الذهبية المضبوطة، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات وملاحقة المتورطين الآخرين مستمرة حتى استكمال الإجراءات القانونية كافة.
وكانت الحكومة العراقية شددت أكثر من مرة خلال الأيام الماضية أنها لن تتراجع في ملف ملاحقة المتورطين بنهب المال العام، والصفقات المشبوهة.
وأدى توقيف وكيل وزارة النفط عدنان الجميلي في شهر مايو الماضي إلى كشف عشرات المتورطين من نواب ومسؤولين ورجال أعمال بتهم فساد.
وأقر الجميلي في اعترافات بتورط بعض الأسماء الكبيرة، بينما نفذت القوات الأمنية فجر الأحد الماضي حملة مداهمات سمّتها «صولة الفجر»، أدت إلى توقيف نحو 67 شخصاً أغلبهم نواب ومسؤولون ورجال أعمال.
وقدر المستشار القانوني القاضي منير حداد، حجم الأموال المنهوبة من العراق منذ عام 2003 وحتى الآن بأنه يتجاوز حاجز تريليوني دولار، مؤكداً أن أرقام السرقات وعقارات المتهمين تفوق مستوى العقل والمنطق.
وكشفت قضايا الفساد في العراق استخدام المتهمين لطرق بدائية في إخفاء الأموال المنهوبة، ففي عصر شبكات غسل الأموال العابرة للقارات والتهريب عبر العملات المشفرة، لجأ الفاسدون في العراق إلى دفن الأموال تحت الأرض أو في تجاويف داخل الجدران.
وخلال المداهمات التي قامت بها الشرطة العراقية صودرت كميات كبيرة من الأموال كانت مخبأة داخل منازل وفي حفر تحت الأرض، كما عُثر على كميات كبيرة من السبائك والمشغولات الذهبية، إضافة إلى مصادرة ممتلكات عقارية مرتبطة بقضايا الفساد.
The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced that the total amounts seized in the oil refinery case are estimated at 127 billion dinars and 24 million dollars.
It stated in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today (Monday) that one million dollars and 5 kilograms of gold were seized in the case of the suspended Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Refining Affairs, Adnan Al-Jumaili, and the parties involved with him, noting that 25 billion new dinars were seized in the oil refinery case.
The Iraqi judiciary revealed the seizure of money and gold inside Adnan Al-Jumaili's house in Tikrit, confirming that investigations are ongoing and that those involved in the refinery case are being pursued.
The specialized judge added: “The meticulous follow-up of the financial gains resulting from the waste occurring in the projects implemented by the accused and the parties in the case led to the seizure of these amounts, which were placed in plastic water bottles and hidden inside the accused's house in Tikrit.”
He pointed out that the total seized financial amounts have risen to 127 billion dinars and 24 million dollars, in addition to the properties and vehicles that have been confiscated and the seized gold items, confirming that investigations and the pursuit of other involved parties are ongoing until all legal procedures are completed.
The Iraqi government has emphasized multiple times in recent days that it will not back down in pursuing those involved in the embezzlement of public funds and suspicious deals.
The arrest of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Adnan Al-Jumaili in May led to the revelation of dozens of implicated individuals, including deputies, officials, and businessmen on corruption charges.
Al-Jumaili admitted in confessions to the involvement of some prominent names, while security forces carried out a raid last Sunday morning, which they called “Dawn Strike,” resulting in the arrest of about 67 individuals, most of whom were deputies, officials, and businessmen.
Legal advisor Judge Munir Haddad estimated the amount of stolen funds from Iraq since 2003 until now to exceed the two trillion dollar mark, asserting that the figures of thefts and the properties of the accused surpass the limits of reason and logic.
Corruption cases in Iraq revealed that the accused used primitive methods to hide the embezzled funds. In an era of cross-border money laundering networks and cryptocurrency smuggling, corrupt individuals in Iraq resorted to burying money underground or hiding it in cavities within walls.
During the raids conducted by the Iraqi police, large amounts of money were confiscated, which were hidden inside homes and in underground pits, as well as large quantities of gold bars and items, in addition to the confiscation of real estate properties linked to corruption cases.