أعلن مجلس القضاء الأعلى العراقي إجمالي المبالغ المضبوطة في قضية مصافي النفط التي تقدر بـ127 مليار دينار و24 مليون دولار.


وأفاد في بيان أوردته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع)، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأنه تم ضبط مليون دولار و5 كيلوغرامات من الذهب في قضية وكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التصفية الموقوف عدنان الجميلي، والأطراف المتورطة معه، مشيراً إلى ضبط 25 مليار دينار جديدة في قضية مصافي النفط.

العراق: ضبط 25 مليار دينار و5 كيلوغرامات من الذهب في قضية الجميلي


وكشف القضاء العراقي ضبط الأموال والذهب داخل منزل عدنان الجميلي في تكريت، مؤكداً استمرار التحقيقات وملاحقة المتورطين بقضية المصافي.


وأضاف القاضي المختص: «المتابعة الدقيقة لضبط المتحصلات المالية الناتجة عن الهدر الحاصل في المشاريع المنفذة من قبل المتهم وأطراف القضية، أسفرت عن ضبط هذه المبالغ التي كانت موضوعة في قناني مياه بلاستيكية ومخبأة داخل منزل المتهم في مدينة تكريت».


وأشار إلى أن المبالغ المالية الإجمالية المضبوطة ارتفعت لتصل إلى 127 مليار دينار و24 مليون دولار، إضافة إلى العقارات والعجلات التي تم حجزها والمشغولات الذهبية المضبوطة، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات وملاحقة المتورطين الآخرين مستمرة حتى استكمال الإجراءات القانونية كافة.


وكانت الحكومة العراقية شددت أكثر من مرة خلال الأيام الماضية أنها لن تتراجع في ملف ملاحقة المتورطين بنهب المال العام، والصفقات المشبوهة.


وأدى توقيف وكيل وزارة النفط عدنان الجميلي في شهر مايو الماضي إلى كشف عشرات المتورطين من نواب ومسؤولين ورجال أعمال بتهم فساد.


وأقر الجميلي في اعترافات بتورط بعض الأسماء الكبيرة، بينما نفذت القوات الأمنية فجر الأحد الماضي حملة مداهمات سمّتها «صولة الفجر»، أدت إلى توقيف نحو 67 شخصاً أغلبهم نواب ومسؤولون ورجال أعمال.


وقدر المستشار القانوني القاضي منير حداد، حجم الأموال المنهوبة من العراق منذ عام 2003 وحتى الآن بأنه يتجاوز حاجز تريليوني دولار، مؤكداً أن أرقام السرقات وعقارات المتهمين تفوق مستوى العقل والمنطق.


وكشفت قضايا الفساد في العراق استخدام المتهمين لطرق بدائية في إخفاء الأموال المنهوبة، ففي عصر شبكات غسل الأموال العابرة للقارات والتهريب عبر العملات المشفرة، لجأ الفاسدون في العراق إلى دفن الأموال تحت الأرض أو في تجاويف داخل الجدران.


وخلال المداهمات التي قامت بها الشرطة العراقية صودرت كميات كبيرة من الأموال كانت مخبأة داخل منازل وفي حفر تحت الأرض، كما عُثر على كميات كبيرة من السبائك والمشغولات الذهبية، إضافة إلى مصادرة ممتلكات عقارية مرتبطة بقضايا الفساد.