العراق: ضبط 25 مليار دينار و5 كيلوغرامات من الذهب في قضية الجميلي

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced that the total amounts seized in the oil refinery case are estimated at 127 billion dinars and 24 million dollars.



It stated in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today (Monday) that one million dollars and 5 kilograms of gold were seized in the case of the suspended Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Refining Affairs, Adnan Al-Jumaili, and the parties involved with him, noting that 25 billion new dinars were seized in the oil refinery case.



The Iraqi judiciary revealed the seizure of money and gold inside Adnan Al-Jumaili's house in Tikrit, confirming that investigations are ongoing and that those involved in the refinery case are being pursued.



The specialized judge added: “The meticulous follow-up of the financial gains resulting from the waste occurring in the projects implemented by the accused and the parties in the case led to the seizure of these amounts, which were placed in plastic water bottles and hidden inside the accused's house in Tikrit.”



He pointed out that the total seized financial amounts have risen to 127 billion dinars and 24 million dollars, in addition to the properties and vehicles that have been confiscated and the seized gold items, confirming that investigations and the pursuit of other involved parties are ongoing until all legal procedures are completed.



The Iraqi government has emphasized multiple times in recent days that it will not back down in pursuing those involved in the embezzlement of public funds and suspicious deals.



The arrest of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Adnan Al-Jumaili in May led to the revelation of dozens of implicated individuals, including deputies, officials, and businessmen on corruption charges.



Al-Jumaili admitted in confessions to the involvement of some prominent names, while security forces carried out a raid last Sunday morning, which they called “Dawn Strike,” resulting in the arrest of about 67 individuals, most of whom were deputies, officials, and businessmen.



Legal advisor Judge Munir Haddad estimated the amount of stolen funds from Iraq since 2003 until now to exceed the two trillion dollar mark, asserting that the figures of thefts and the properties of the accused surpass the limits of reason and logic.



Corruption cases in Iraq revealed that the accused used primitive methods to hide the embezzled funds. In an era of cross-border money laundering networks and cryptocurrency smuggling, corrupt individuals in Iraq resorted to burying money underground or hiding it in cavities within walls.



During the raids conducted by the Iraqi police, large amounts of money were confiscated, which were hidden inside homes and in underground pits, as well as large quantities of gold bars and items, in addition to the confiscation of real estate properties linked to corruption cases.