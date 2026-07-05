استبعد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الأحد)، وجود أي تصدع في علاقته مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً استمرار التنسيق بينهما رغم وجود تباينات في بعض الملفات.


وقال نتنياهو في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «لا أعتقد أن هناك صدعاً في العلاقة مع ترمب»، مضيفاً: «ترمب قائد للولايات المتحدة يفعل ما يراه في مصلحة بلاده».


وأشار إلى أنه والرئيس الأمريكي «متفقان في الرؤى»، موضحاً: «قد تظهر بيننا اختلافات، لكننا نناقشها بصراحة وانفتاح، وعادة ما نتوصل إلى حلول». وأضاف: «إيران لن تحصل على سلاح نووي ما دمت رئيساً للوزراء».


وأكد نتنياهو أن القوات الإسرائيلية ستواصل وجودها في لبنان، في وقت نقلت فيه هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول قوله إن الجيش شن غارات على بلدة النبطية الفوقا، مستهدفاً عناصر من حزب الله قال إنهم «شكلوا تهديداً خارج ما يسمى بالخط الأصفر».


في المقابل، أفادت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» بأن مكتب نتنياهو يجري استعدادات لعقد قمة جديدة مع ترمب في واشنطن خلال يوليو، في إطار المشاورات السياسية المكثفة بين الجانبين عقب انتهاء الحملة العسكرية الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر مطلعة أن الترتيبات الجارية قد تفضي إلى عقد اللقاء الثامن بين نتنياهو وترمب منذ عودة الأخير إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير 2025، في مؤشر على استمرار التنسيق بينهما بشأن ملفات إقليمية ودولية رئيسية.


من جهتها، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مصدر إسرائيلي مطلع أن نتنياهو يخطط لزيارة واشنطن ولقاء ترمب مطلع الأسبوع القادم، على أقصى تقدير يوم الإثنين.


ويأتي الحديث عن القمة المرتقبة في وقت شهدت فيه العلاقات بين ترمب ونتنياهو تباينات خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، على خلفية الاتفاق الأخير بين واشنطن وطهران، إضافة إلى تطورات التصعيد في لبنان.