Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed today (Sunday) the existence of any rift in his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, affirming the continued coordination between them despite some differences on certain issues.



Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News: “I don’t believe there is a rift in the relationship with Trump,” adding: “Trump is a leader of the United States who does what he sees in the interest of his country.”



He pointed out that he and the U.S. president “agree on visions,” explaining: “Differences may arise between us, but we discuss them openly and frankly, and we usually reach solutions.” He added: “Iran will not get a nuclear weapon as long as I am Prime Minister.”



Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces will continue their presence in Lebanon, at a time when the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that an official said the army carried out airstrikes on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, targeting elements of Hezbollah whom he said “posed a threat beyond what is known as the yellow line.”



In contrast, the newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu's office is preparing to hold a new summit with Trump in Washington during July, as part of the intensive political consultations between the two sides following the conclusion of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.



The newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that the ongoing arrangements could lead to the eighth meeting between Netanyahu and Trump since the latter returned to the White House in January 2025, indicating the continued coordination between them on key regional and international issues.



For its part, CNN reported from an informed Israeli source that Netanyahu plans to visit Washington and meet Trump at the beginning of next week, at the latest on Monday.



The talk about the anticipated summit comes at a time when relations between Trump and Netanyahu have seen differences in recent months, in light of the recent agreement between Washington and Tehran, in addition to developments in the escalation in Lebanon.