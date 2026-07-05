أعلنت السلطات السورية، اليوم (الأحد)، تأجيل انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب الانتقالي، التي كانت مقررة غداً (الإثنين)، إلى موعد يحدد لاحقاً.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) عن بيان صادر عن اللجنة العليا للانتخابات قولها: «يؤجل انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب إلى موعد يحدد لاحقاً»، من دون توضيح أسباب التأجيل.
وكان من المقرر أن يعقد المجلس أولى جلساته غداً، بعد أيام من استكمال تشكيله بتعيين الرئيس أحمد الشرع آخر 70 عضواً، بموجب مرسوم رئاسي، لينضموا إلى الأعضاء الذين اختيروا عبر هيئات ناخبة محلية وفق آلية انتقالية لا تتضمن اقتراعاً عاماً مباشراً. وجرت العملية في أكتوبر، وأثارت جدلاً واعتراضات من مكونات سورية رئيسية.
وفي سياق متصل، أكدت مديرية الإعلام في الرئاسة السورية أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون سيجري زيارة مرتقبة إلى سورية، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وأوضحت المديرية أن الرئيس الفرنسي سيرافقه وفد يضم مستثمرين وممثلين عن شركات فرنسية، في مؤشر إلى توجه الجانبين لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي إلى جانب الملفات السياسية.
وأضافت أن الرئيسين أحمد الشرع وإيمانويل ماكرون سيعقدان جلسة حوار مستديرة بمشاركة الوفدين، مشيرة إلى أن المباحثات ستتناول تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وآفاق التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، في إطار الحرص المشترك على مواصلة الحوار السياسي وتعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين.
The Syrian authorities announced today (Sunday) the postponement of the first session of the Transitional People's Council, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Monday), to a date to be determined later.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported a statement from the Higher Election Committee saying: "The first session of the People's Council is postponed to a date to be determined later," without clarifying the reasons for the postponement.
The council was supposed to hold its first session tomorrow, after days of completing its formation with the appointment of President Ahmad al-Shara as the last of 70 members, under a presidential decree, to join the members who were selected through local electoral bodies according to a transitional mechanism that does not include direct public voting. The process took place in October and sparked controversy and objections from key Syrian components.
In a related context, the Media Directorate in the Syrian presidency confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Syria to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.
The directorate clarified that the French president will be accompanied by a delegation that includes investors and representatives from French companies, indicating both sides' intention to strengthen economic cooperation alongside political files.
It added that Presidents Ahmad al-Shara and Emmanuel Macron will hold a roundtable discussion with the participation of the delegations, noting that the talks will address developments in regional and international situations, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, within the framework of the mutual commitment to continue political dialogue and enhance relations between the two countries.