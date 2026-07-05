The Syrian authorities announced today (Sunday) the postponement of the first session of the Transitional People's Council, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Monday), to a date to be determined later.



The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported a statement from the Higher Election Committee saying: "The first session of the People's Council is postponed to a date to be determined later," without clarifying the reasons for the postponement.



The council was supposed to hold its first session tomorrow, after days of completing its formation with the appointment of President Ahmad al-Shara as the last of 70 members, under a presidential decree, to join the members who were selected through local electoral bodies according to a transitional mechanism that does not include direct public voting. The process took place in October and sparked controversy and objections from key Syrian components.



In a related context, the Media Directorate in the Syrian presidency confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Syria to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.



The directorate clarified that the French president will be accompanied by a delegation that includes investors and representatives from French companies, indicating both sides' intention to strengthen economic cooperation alongside political files.



It added that Presidents Ahmad al-Shara and Emmanuel Macron will hold a roundtable discussion with the participation of the delegations, noting that the talks will address developments in regional and international situations, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, within the framework of the mutual commitment to continue political dialogue and enhance relations between the two countries.