أعلنت السلطات السورية، اليوم (الأحد)، تأجيل انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب الانتقالي، التي كانت مقررة غداً (الإثنين)، إلى موعد يحدد لاحقاً.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) عن بيان صادر عن اللجنة العليا للانتخابات قولها: «يؤجل انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب إلى موعد يحدد لاحقاً»، من دون توضيح أسباب التأجيل.


وكان من المقرر أن يعقد المجلس أولى جلساته غداً، بعد أيام من استكمال تشكيله بتعيين الرئيس أحمد الشرع آخر 70 عضواً، بموجب مرسوم رئاسي، لينضموا إلى الأعضاء الذين اختيروا عبر هيئات ناخبة محلية وفق آلية انتقالية لا تتضمن اقتراعاً عاماً مباشراً. وجرت العملية في أكتوبر، وأثارت جدلاً واعتراضات من مكونات سورية رئيسية.


وفي سياق متصل، أكدت مديرية الإعلام في الرئاسة السورية أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون سيجري زيارة مرتقبة إلى سورية، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وأوضحت المديرية أن الرئيس الفرنسي سيرافقه وفد يضم مستثمرين وممثلين عن شركات فرنسية، في مؤشر إلى توجه الجانبين لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي إلى جانب الملفات السياسية.


وأضافت أن الرئيسين أحمد الشرع وإيمانويل ماكرون سيعقدان جلسة حوار مستديرة بمشاركة الوفدين، مشيرة إلى أن المباحثات ستتناول تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وآفاق التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، في إطار الحرص المشترك على مواصلة الحوار السياسي وتعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين.