انتهت مباحثات سويسرا بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بحضور وسطاء، إلى إرساء آليات جديدة عكست وجود إرادة سياسية لإنقاذ «مذكرة التفاهم» الموقعة من الانهيار، إلا أن التحديات تبقى قائمة خصوصا ما تفرضه القضايا الخلافية، ومحاولات بعض الأطراف عرقلة المسار التفاوضي.

خريطة طريق لمدة 60 يوما


وتهدف الآليات التي أسست لها هذه الجولة إلى تنفيذ بنود «مذكرة التفاهم»، ووضع خريطة طريق للعمل خلال فترة الـ 60 يوما القادمة من المباحثات المرتقبة.


واتفق الأمريكيون والإيرانيون على أن المباحثات كانت ناجحة ويبنى عليها، وهو ما أشار إليه نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس، بقوله إن الكل نجح في وضع إطار يبنى عليه، واصفا هذا الإطار بالأساس الجيد للاتفاق النهائي. فيما أكد رئيس الوفد الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف بأن المحادثات أسفرت عن «إنجازات جيدة».


ركز الاجتماع بين طهران وواشنطن بحضور الوسطاء على وضع إطار للعمل خلال فترة الـ 60 يوما، أي هندسة أرضية التفاوض المرتقب حول ملفات لن تكون سهلة.


وبحسب بيان باكستاني قطري، اتفق المشاركون على تشكيل التالي: لجنة رفيعة المستوى تشرف سياسيا على جهود الوساطة، مجموعات لمتابعة ملفي النووي والعقوبات، مجموعات لتسوية النزاعات وضمان تطبيق البنود، قناة اتصال لتفادي الحوادث وضمان العبور الآمن في مضيق هرمز، ومجموعة أخرى لمنع الصدام ووقف الأعمال العسكرية في لبنان.


العناوين الأمريكية القادمة


ويعتمد الاتفاق أولا على ما سَيُناقَش نوويا، فالعناوين الأمريكية في المرحلة القادمة تتمثل في: ملف التخصيب، مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، آليات التحقق والرقابة، وبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحا.


ووافقت واشنطن على رفع الحصار عن إيران مقابل فتح المضيق، ونجح المشاركون في مباحثات سويسرا في وضع آلية لضمان إبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحا ونزع الألغام منه، وتفادي أي احتكاك محتمل.


أما من الناحية الإيرانية، فهناك محددات أيضا تتمثل في: إنهاء الحرب في لبنان، مناقشة ملف رفع العقوبات، وبيع النفط الإيراني وإصدار إعفاءات لتصديره.

إرادة سياسية لحل القضايا


ويعتقد مراقبون بوجود إرادة سياسية لحل المسائل، كما صرح الوسطاء، لكن التحديات تبقى كثيرة، وهو ما أكده رئيس الوزراء القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن، عندما قال إن مذكرة التفاهم تقوم على الالتزام بالاجتماعات وحل المعضلات مع ضرورة توخي الحذر مما وصفه بالظروف الخارجية والأطراف التي قد تخرب التفاوض.


وترتبط التحديات بأزمة ثقة بين إيران، التي أصرت على معالجة مخاوفها فأسفرت خريطة الطريق عن تبديد هذا القلق، وبين الولايات المتحدة، التي تصر على سياسة «الخطوة مقابل الخطوة»، ما جعل الخريطة تشمل آليات لضمان الالتزام الإيراني بتنفيذ البنود.