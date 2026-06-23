The discussions in Switzerland between the United States and Iran, with the presence of mediators, resulted in the establishment of new mechanisms that reflected a political will to save the "Memorandum of Understanding" from collapse. However, challenges remain, especially those posed by contentious issues and attempts by some parties to obstruct the negotiation process.

A 60-Day Roadmap



The mechanisms established in this round aim to implement the terms of the "Memorandum of Understanding" and to lay out a roadmap for work during the upcoming 60 days of anticipated negotiations.



The Americans and Iranians agreed that the discussions were successful and can be built upon, as indicated by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who stated that everyone succeeded in establishing a framework to build upon, describing this framework as a good foundation for the final agreement. Meanwhile, the head of the Iranian delegation, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, confirmed that the talks resulted in "good achievements."



The meeting between Tehran and Washington, with the presence of mediators, focused on establishing a framework for work during the 60-day period, essentially engineering the groundwork for the upcoming negotiations on files that will not be easy.



According to a Qatari-Pakistani statement, the participants agreed to form the following: a high-level committee to politically oversee mediation efforts, groups to follow up on the nuclear and sanctions files, groups to resolve disputes and ensure the implementation of the terms, a communication channel to avoid incidents and ensure safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz, and another group to prevent clashes and halt military actions in Lebanon.



Upcoming U.S. Topics



The agreement primarily depends on what will be discussed regarding nuclear issues. The upcoming U.S. topics include: the enrichment file, high-enriched uranium stockpile, verification and monitoring mechanisms, and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.



Washington agreed to lift the blockade on Iran in exchange for keeping the strait open, and the participants in the Switzerland talks succeeded in establishing a mechanism to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open and to clear mines from it, avoiding any potential friction.



From the Iranian perspective, there are also determinants, including: ending the war in Lebanon, discussing the sanctions lifting file, and selling Iranian oil and issuing exemptions for its export.

Political Will to Resolve Issues



Observers believe there is a political will to resolve the issues, as stated by the mediators, but many challenges remain. This was confirmed by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who said that the Memorandum of Understanding is based on commitment to meetings and solving problems, with the need to be cautious of what he described as external circumstances and parties that may sabotage the negotiations.



The challenges are linked to a crisis of trust between Iran, which insisted on addressing its concerns, leading the roadmap to alleviate this anxiety, and the United States, which insists on a "step-for-step" policy, making the roadmap include mechanisms to ensure Iranian compliance with the implementation of the terms.